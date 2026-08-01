CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT4

CFX Gold Structural Scalper MT4 — trade the structure, control the exposure, and let disciplined execution do the work.

A fully automated Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD). SEE PERFORMANCE, NOT PROMISES.

The EA is built around entry quality rather than trade count. Every candidate setup has to clear an internal multi-timeframe read of market structure along with spread, session and news conditions before a position is opened, and only one cycle is worked at a time. A cooldown follows each closed cycle. The practical effect is a small number of trades in a typical day rather than continuous activity, and quiet periods where the EA opens nothing at all are normal and intended.

Key Characteristics

  • Single instrument focus: XAUUSD, symbol validated at start-up
  • Fixed lot on every entry, verified at initialisation and rejected if invalid for the broker's lot step
  • Capped exposure
  • Account level drawdown limit in account currency. 
  • Profit lock on both individual positions and the open basket, with give-back protection
  • Spread filter on entries and a separate, wider filter for recovery
  • Commission-aware profit accounting, suited to raw spread accounts
  • High-impact USD news filter with a configurable block window either side of the event
  • Cooldown between cycles and a rollover cutoff that blocks new cycles in the hours before the daily roll
  • Unique magic number, safe to run alongside manual trades or other EAs
  • Only four user inputs: magic number, lot size, fixed-lot enforcement and the drawdown limit. Everything else is preconfigured.

Requirements

  • MT4 hedging account, XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Raw spread or ECN account with low commission
  • VPS with a stable connection recommended
  • For the news filter, add the calendar feed URL to Tools, Options, Expert Advisors, Allow WebRequest - https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

Many retail traders become fixated on backtest statistics when choosing an Expert Advisor. They compare total profit, profit factor, win rate, maximum drawdown and the smoothness of the historical equity curve, often treating the EA with the most impressive report as the best product.

This is a serious mistake.

A backtest is only a simulation of how a set of trading rules would have performed on historical data under predefined assumptions. It is not money earned in a live account, and it does not reproduce the full reality of changing spreads, slippage, rejected orders, execution delays, commissions, liquidity conditions, price gaps and future market behaviour.

Backtest profits are not live profits. A beautiful historical equity curve is not proof of a profitable trading system.


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TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
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TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
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Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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