Gold Spread Traffic Light

  • Индикаторы
  • Paolo Ruffini
    Paolo Ruffini

    Paolo Ruffini

    Я трейдер с более чем 15-летним практическим опытом работы на рынках Forex и сырьевых товаров, с особым вниманием к динамике ликвидности, объемному давлению и структуре направленного движения цены.
  • Версия: 1.0

GOLD SPREAD TRAFFIC LIGHT

Gold Spread Traffic Light is a real-time spread monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides an immediate visual evaluation of the current Bid/Ask spread through a clear four-color scale.

The indicator is primarily configured for XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs, silver, indices, oil and other instruments after adjusting the spread thresholds according to the broker and account type.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Real-time Bid/Ask spread monitoring

  • Spread displayed in both price units and broker points

  • Four customizable spread levels

  • Clear green, yellow, orange and red visual scale

  • Current Bid and Ask prices

  • Average, minimum and maximum spread statistics

  • Estimated spread cost for a selected reference lot size

  • Optional alerts when the spread becomes very high

  • Optional alert when the spread returns to the optimal range

  • Statistics reset button

  • Compatible with Cent, Standard, Raw and ECN accounts

  • Compatible with hedging and netting accounts

  • Works on any chart timeframe

COLOR CLASSIFICATION

GREEN – LOW / OPTIMAL
The spread is within the configured optimal trading range.

YELLOW – MEDIUM / ACCEPTABLE
The spread is moderately higher but may still be acceptable depending on the strategy and profit target.

ORANGE – HIGH / EXPENSIVE
The trading cost is significant. Extra caution is recommended, especially for scalping and short profit targets.

RED – VERY HIGH / BETTER TO WAIT
The spread is above the configured maximum threshold. This may occur during low-liquidity periods, rollover, market openings, important economic news or abnormal broker conditions.

DEFAULT XAUUSD SETTINGS

  • Optimal range: up to 0.30

  • Medium spread: up to 0.50

  • High spread: up to 0.80

  • Very high spread: above 0.80

All thresholds are expressed in price units rather than broker points. For example, an XAUUSD spread of 0.30 remains the same real price difference whether the broker quotes gold with two or three decimal places.

CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

  • Maximum spread for the optimal green range

  • Maximum spread for the medium yellow range

  • Maximum spread for the high orange range

  • Reference lot size for estimated spread cost

  • Panel horizontal and vertical position

  • Panel refresh frequency

  • Bid and Ask price visibility

  • Very-high-spread alert

  • Return-to-optimal-range alert

  • Optional sound alert

HOW TO USE

Attach the indicator to the chart of the instrument you want to monitor. The panel automatically reads the current Bid and Ask prices and updates the spread classification in real time.

The default settings are intended for XAUUSD. When using another instrument or a different broker, observe the average spread under normal market conditions and adjust the three thresholds accordingly.

The indicator can be used on the same chart as an Expert Advisor, trade management utility or other indicator. It does not open, close or modify any trading position.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Gold Spread Traffic Light is a spread monitoring and visual support tool. A green status only indicates that the current spread is within the configured optimal range. It is not a Buy or Sell signal and does not evaluate trend direction, market volatility or trade risk.

The estimated spread cost depends on the tick size and tick value supplied by the broker and should therefore be considered an approximation.


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4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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5 (9)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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