Gold Spread Traffic Light

  • Indicators
  • Paolo Ruffini
    Paolo Ruffini

    Paolo Ruffini

    Sono un trader con oltre 15 anni di esperienza operativa sui mercati Forex e materie prime, con particolare focus su dinamiche di liquidità, pressione volumetrica e struttura del movimento direzionale.
  • Version: 1.0

GOLD SPREAD TRAFFIC LIGHT

Gold Spread Traffic Light is a real-time spread monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides an immediate visual evaluation of the current Bid/Ask spread through a clear four-color scale.

The indicator is primarily configured for XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs, silver, indices, oil and other instruments after adjusting the spread thresholds according to the broker and account type.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Real-time Bid/Ask spread monitoring

  • Spread displayed in both price units and broker points

  • Four customizable spread levels

  • Clear green, yellow, orange and red visual scale

  • Current Bid and Ask prices

  • Average, minimum and maximum spread statistics

  • Estimated spread cost for a selected reference lot size

  • Optional alerts when the spread becomes very high

  • Optional alert when the spread returns to the optimal range

  • Statistics reset button

  • Compatible with Cent, Standard, Raw and ECN accounts

  • Compatible with hedging and netting accounts

  • Works on any chart timeframe

COLOR CLASSIFICATION

GREEN – LOW / OPTIMAL
The spread is within the configured optimal trading range.

YELLOW – MEDIUM / ACCEPTABLE
The spread is moderately higher but may still be acceptable depending on the strategy and profit target.

ORANGE – HIGH / EXPENSIVE
The trading cost is significant. Extra caution is recommended, especially for scalping and short profit targets.

RED – VERY HIGH / BETTER TO WAIT
The spread is above the configured maximum threshold. This may occur during low-liquidity periods, rollover, market openings, important economic news or abnormal broker conditions.

DEFAULT XAUUSD SETTINGS

  • Optimal range: up to 0.30

  • Medium spread: up to 0.50

  • High spread: up to 0.80

  • Very high spread: above 0.80

All thresholds are expressed in price units rather than broker points. For example, an XAUUSD spread of 0.30 remains the same real price difference whether the broker quotes gold with two or three decimal places.

CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

  • Maximum spread for the optimal green range

  • Maximum spread for the medium yellow range

  • Maximum spread for the high orange range

  • Reference lot size for estimated spread cost

  • Panel horizontal and vertical position

  • Panel refresh frequency

  • Bid and Ask price visibility

  • Very-high-spread alert

  • Return-to-optimal-range alert

  • Optional sound alert

HOW TO USE

Attach the indicator to the chart of the instrument you want to monitor. The panel automatically reads the current Bid and Ask prices and updates the spread classification in real time.

The default settings are intended for XAUUSD. When using another instrument or a different broker, observe the average spread under normal market conditions and adjust the three thresholds accordingly.

The indicator can be used on the same chart as an Expert Advisor, trade management utility or other indicator. It does not open, close or modify any trading position.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Gold Spread Traffic Light is a spread monitoring and visual support tool. A green status only indicates that the current spread is within the configured optimal range. It is not a Buy or Sell signal and does not evaluate trend direction, market volatility or trade risk.

The estimated spread cost depends on the tick size and tick value supplied by the broker and should therefore be considered an approximation.


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1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Liquidity Momentum Pulse
Paolo Ruffini
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Liquidity Momentum Pulse (LMPX) Description Liquidity Momentum Pulse (LMPX) is a technical indicator designed to measure true market pressure by combining market participation and price acceleration. The indicator calculates: Normalized Volume : Volume / Volume Moving Average Price Momentum : Rate of Change (ROC) The final value is the product of normalized volume and momentum (ROC), generating a composite signal useful for: Detecting price movements supported by above-average participation Ide
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