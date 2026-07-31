GOLD SPREAD TRAFFIC LIGHT

Gold Spread Traffic Light is a real-time spread monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides an immediate visual evaluation of the current Bid/Ask spread through a clear four-color scale.

The indicator is primarily configured for XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs, silver, indices, oil and other instruments after adjusting the spread thresholds according to the broker and account type.

MAIN FEATURES

Real-time Bid/Ask spread monitoring

Spread displayed in both price units and broker points

Four customizable spread levels

Clear green, yellow, orange and red visual scale

Current Bid and Ask prices

Average, minimum and maximum spread statistics

Estimated spread cost for a selected reference lot size

Optional alerts when the spread becomes very high

Optional alert when the spread returns to the optimal range

Statistics reset button

Compatible with Cent, Standard, Raw and ECN accounts

Compatible with hedging and netting accounts

Works on any chart timeframe

COLOR CLASSIFICATION

GREEN – LOW / OPTIMAL

The spread is within the configured optimal trading range.

YELLOW – MEDIUM / ACCEPTABLE

The spread is moderately higher but may still be acceptable depending on the strategy and profit target.

ORANGE – HIGH / EXPENSIVE

The trading cost is significant. Extra caution is recommended, especially for scalping and short profit targets.

RED – VERY HIGH / BETTER TO WAIT

The spread is above the configured maximum threshold. This may occur during low-liquidity periods, rollover, market openings, important economic news or abnormal broker conditions.

DEFAULT XAUUSD SETTINGS

Optimal range: up to 0.30

Medium spread: up to 0.50

High spread: up to 0.80

Very high spread: above 0.80

All thresholds are expressed in price units rather than broker points. For example, an XAUUSD spread of 0.30 remains the same real price difference whether the broker quotes gold with two or three decimal places.

CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Maximum spread for the optimal green range

Maximum spread for the medium yellow range

Maximum spread for the high orange range

Reference lot size for estimated spread cost

Panel horizontal and vertical position

Panel refresh frequency

Bid and Ask price visibility

Very-high-spread alert

Return-to-optimal-range alert

Optional sound alert

HOW TO USE

Attach the indicator to the chart of the instrument you want to monitor. The panel automatically reads the current Bid and Ask prices and updates the spread classification in real time.

The default settings are intended for XAUUSD. When using another instrument or a different broker, observe the average spread under normal market conditions and adjust the three thresholds accordingly.

The indicator can be used on the same chart as an Expert Advisor, trade management utility or other indicator. It does not open, close or modify any trading position.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Gold Spread Traffic Light is a spread monitoring and visual support tool. A green status only indicates that the current spread is within the configured optimal range. It is not a Buy or Sell signal and does not evaluate trend direction, market volatility or trade risk.

The estimated spread cost depends on the tick size and tick value supplied by the broker and should therefore be considered an approximation.