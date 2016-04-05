Vanth Lock

VANTH LITE is the free edition of VANTH — a live, AI-native decision-making infrastructure. It runs the SAME real-time inference brain as the full version, deliberately scoped to two instruments so you can experience genuine AI-led trading at zero cost before scaling up.

► Full version — VANTH (Pro): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186529

This free edition is intentionally limited:
• Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) and XTIUSD (WTI Oil) ONLY.
• Position size: hard-capped at 0.01 lots.
• Engine: the full AI decision-maker — you supply your own API key.

Everything else is the same code as Pro: the two-tier architecture (an Adaptive Intelligence Layer that advises, and a Deterministic Risk Gate that holds final authority), transparent reasoned decisions, and regime-aware behavior. VANTH does not just execute scripts; it manages trading as a system.

IMPORTANT — BRING YOUR OWN AI KEY
VANTH is inference-first: the AI is the core decision-maker and makes real-time network calls to your chosen provider. VANTH LITE therefore REQUIRES your own API key (e.g., OpenRouter) and a whitelisted WebRequest URL. Without a key, the engine cannot trade — this is by design. Setup takes two minutes (below). There is no extra cost from us: you control your own model and your own spend.

WHAT YOU GET IN LITE vs WHAT PRO UNLOCKS

Included in LITE (Free):
• The full AI decision engine on XAUUSD & XTIUSD (your chosen model)
• Two-tier design: the AI advises, the Deterministic Risk Gate has the final word
• 3-level risk governance + hard, non-negotiable limits (per-trade risk %, daily/weekly loss caps, drawdown, spread)
• Native MT5 economic-calendar awareness
• Radical transparency: every decision carries a confidence score and rationale tags
• Deterministic fail-safe (hard SL cap + time-stop) if AI connectivity is lost

Unlocked in VANTH Pro:
• Multi-asset — up to 16 symbols from a single instance (FX majors, crosses, metals, indices)
• Native Mesh across terminals / VPS (SOLO · MASTER · AGENT) for professional portfolios and multi-account Prop-Firm challenges
• Consensus + automated multi-model failover (25+ models across 8 providers: OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek, Meta Llama, NVIDIA Nemotron)
• Recovery / adaptive averaging management
• No 0.01-lot cap — full risk-based position sizing
• Advanced supervision and persistence tooling

► Upgrade to VANTH (Pro): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186529

WHY VANTH IS DIFFERENT
• Inference-First Design: the AI is the core decision-maker, not an external parameter. It receives a comprehensive market-telemetry snapshot and returns a structured decision with explicit reasoning — beyond the limits of rigid, rule-based logic.
• Regime Agnosticism: ranging, trending, breaking out, or low-liquidity — VANTH adjusts to the current context, eliminating manual re-optimization.
• Radical Transparency: we prioritize architectural integrity over marketing metrics. We do not offer deceptive, over-fit backtests — we give you the infrastructure to evaluate VANTH where it performs: on live and demo.

THE DECISION LOOP — a continuous process

Perceive: aggregation of high-fidelity telemetry — structure, ATR/volatility regime, EMA/RSI/Bollinger context, H1+H4 bias, Fibonacci/Phi levels, spread, economic-calendar impact, active exposure, per-symbol memory.
Contextual Mapping: the market regime is mapped to an execution playbook — mean-reversion, Phi-based pullbacks, trend continuations, or a defensive pause during high-volatility noise.
Inference: the AI returns the tactical action, confidence score, structural stop/target, and rationale tags for auditability.
Governance: the Risk Gate applies node and portfolio checks. Low-confidence signals are rejected. The AI stays confined within hard-coded safety limits.
Supervision: the system manages the trade, allowing room for structural invalidation while trailing on market dynamics. Time-stops and emergency exits are always armed.
Persistence: per-symbol memory refines the performance loop.
RISK GOVERNANCE
• 3-Level Risk Gate: progressive de-risking (NORMAL → CAUTION → REDUCED → BLOCKED → EMERGENCY).
• Deterministic Limits: hard bounds on per-trade risk (%), loss caps (daily/weekly), equity drawdown, and spread thresholds.
• Economic Safety: native integration with the MT5 economic calendar — no third-party feed required.
• Deterministic Fail-safe: a hard SL cap combined with time-stop functionality protects capital even in the event of AI connectivity loss.

INTEGRITY STATEMENT
VANTH is an AI-native system. Because live AI inference requires real-time network calls, the core engine does not execute within the static Strategy Tester environment. In the tester, a deterministic safety scaffolding replaces the AI, allowing you to validate risk management and execution logic. We provide this transparency so you evaluate VANTH on live or demo — the only setting where the true engine is active. We value professional transparency over misleading, optimized backtests.

SETUP

Whitelist: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, add your provider URL (e.g., https://openrouter.ai).
Authorize: input your provider API key.
Deploy: attach VANTH LITE to a XAUUSD or XTIUSD chart. Configure your session windows and risk. The dashboard provides full oversight.
FREE — THEN SCALE
VANTH LITE is free on XAUUSD & XTIUSD at 0.01 lots — the honest way to see the AI work on your own account. When you are ready for the full multi-asset mesh, consensus AI, recovery and unrestricted sizing, upgrade to VANTH (Pro):

RISK DISCLOSURE & DISCLAIMER
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
• Tool, not Advice: VANTH is an automated execution infrastructure. It does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. All trading decisions, risk parameter settings, and configuration choices are the sole responsibility of the user.
• Capital Risk: trading leveraged products can result in the loss of your initial investment or more. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.
• No Guarantees: past or simulated performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is made that this system will achieve specific profits.
• User Responsibility: you assume full responsibility for the use and monitoring of this software. By using VANTH, you acknowledge the risks inherent in automated trading and agree to test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live capital.

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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (7)
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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3 (2)
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