ADX Reversal Signals

ADX Reversal Signals is a trend reversal indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines ADX Directional Movement (DI+/DI-) with a Stochastic crossover filter to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions.

The indicator features dynamic candle coloring that visually represents trend strength using adaptive ADX spread analysis. Green candles indicate bullish dominance, red candles indicate bearish dominance, while gray candles represent neutral conditions. The stronger the directional movement, the more intense the candle color becomes, allowing to evaluate market momentum instantly.

Features

  • Adaptive ADX candle coloring based on DI+ and DI- strength.
  • High-contrast trend visualization for improved chart readability.
  • Buy signals generated only when:
    • DI+ is above the ADX threshold.
    • Stochastic exits the oversold zone with a bullish crossover.
  • Sell signals generated only when:
    • DI- is above the ADX threshold.
    • Stochastic exits the overbought zone with a bearish crossover.
  • Intelligent signal cycle (re-arm system) to reduce repeated entries during the same trend.
  • Real-time popup alerts for Buy and Sell signals.
  • Customizable ADX and Stochastic parameters.

    Best For

    • Trend reversal trading
    • Scalping with confirmation
    • Gold (XAUUSD)

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