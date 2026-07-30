ADX Reversal Signals

ADX Reversal Signals is a trend reversal indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines ADX Directional Movement (DI+/DI-) with a Stochastic crossover filter to identify high-probability reversal opportunities while filtering out weak market conditions.

The indicator features dynamic candle coloring that visually represents trend strength using adaptive ADX spread analysis. Green candles indicate bullish dominance, red candles indicate bearish dominance, while gray candles represent neutral conditions. The stronger the directional movement, the more intense the candle color becomes, allowing to evaluate market momentum instantly.

Features

  • Adaptive ADX candle coloring based on DI+ and DI- strength.
  • High-contrast trend visualization for improved chart readability.
  • Buy signals generated only when:
    • DI+ is above the ADX threshold.
    • Stochastic exits the oversold zone with a bullish crossover.
  • Sell signals generated only when:
    • DI- is above the ADX threshold.
    • Stochastic exits the overbought zone with a bearish crossover.
  • Intelligent signal cycle (re-arm system) to reduce repeated entries during the same trend.
  • Real-time popup alerts for Buy and Sell signals.
  • Customizable ADX and Stochastic parameters.

    Best For

    • Trend reversal trading
    • Scalping with confirmation
    • Gold (XAUUSD)

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    指标
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    Reda El Koutbane
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    指标
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    Oleg Rodin
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
    FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
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    SMC Mechanical Structure
    Ahmad Arju Sholeh
    指标
    SMC Mechanical Structure SMC Mechanical Structure is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to identify market structure automatically using a fully mechanical, rule-based approach. It objectively detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , and Inducement (IDM) without relying on subjective swing selection or manual interpretation. The indicator continuously analyzes price action to determine the current market trend, identify valid pullbacks, confirm stru
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