FKG Trade Manager – Professional Risk & Order Management EA

FKG Trade Manager is an advanced, multi-language trade management Expert Advisor designed to give traders full control over their positions, risk exposure, and order execution. Built with a clean, dark-themed movable UI panel directly on the chart, it eliminates emotional decision-making and automates routine trade management tasks.

Key Features

Quick Partial Close Buttons (10%, 20%, 50%): Instantly secure partial profits with a single click, showing live real-time lot sizes and floating P/L for each split.

Instantly secure partial profits with a single click, showing live real-time lot sizes and floating P/L for each split. Dynamic Basket P/L Tracking: Real-time monitoring of total open profit/loss (including swaps and commissions) with color-coded feedback.

Real-time monitoring of total open profit/loss (including swaps and commissions) with color-coded feedback. Advanced Break-Even Automation: Automatically moves your stop loss to lock in profit once a specified point threshold is reached, with an option to cancel pending orders simultaneously.

Automatically moves your stop loss to lock in profit once a specified point threshold is reached, with an option to cancel pending orders simultaneously. Stealth SL & TP Lines: Protect your positions from broker hunting by utilizing virtual/hidden stop-loss and take-profit levels displayed visually on the chart.

Protect your positions from broker hunting by utilizing virtual/hidden stop-loss and take-profit levels displayed visually on the chart. Auto Partial Take-Profit (PTP): Scale out of trades automatically across up to 5 custom distance/volume steps.

Scale out of trades automatically across up to 5 custom distance/volume steps. Bulk Order Controls: One-click buttons to close all positions, close profitable positions only, or cancel all pending orders instantly.

One-click buttons to close all positions, close profitable positions only, or cancel all pending orders instantly. Multi-Language Interface: Fully supports 12 languages matching global user preferences.

Default Settings / Input Parameters

Below are the recommended default input parameter descriptions and settings you can include in your code documentation or input window: