FKG Trade Manager
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.10
FKG Trade Manager – Professional Risk & Order Management EA
FKG Trade Manager is an advanced, multi-language trade management Expert Advisor designed to give traders full control over their positions, risk exposure, and order execution. Built with a clean, dark-themed movable UI panel directly on the chart, it eliminates emotional decision-making and automates routine trade management tasks.
Key Features
- Quick Partial Close Buttons (10%, 20%, 50%): Instantly secure partial profits with a single click, showing live real-time lot sizes and floating P/L for each split.
- Dynamic Basket P/L Tracking: Real-time monitoring of total open profit/loss (including swaps and commissions) with color-coded feedback.
- Advanced Break-Even Automation: Automatically moves your stop loss to lock in profit once a specified point threshold is reached, with an option to cancel pending orders simultaneously.
- Stealth SL & TP Lines: Protect your positions from broker hunting by utilizing virtual/hidden stop-loss and take-profit levels displayed visually on the chart.
- Auto Partial Take-Profit (PTP): Scale out of trades automatically across up to 5 custom distance/volume steps.
- Bulk Order Controls: One-click buttons to close all positions, close profitable positions only, or cancel all pending orders instantly.
- Multi-Language Interface: Fully supports 12 languages matching global user preferences.
Default Settings / Input Parameters
Below are the recommended default input parameter descriptions and settings you can include in your code documentation or input window:
- Language: English (Default UI interface language)
- ManageOnlyChartSymbol: true (Manages open trades only for the active chart symbol by default)
- MagicNumber: 0 (Set to 0 by default to manage manual trades and all EAs, or specify a custom integer)
- PartialCloseOnlyProfit: true (Restricts quick partial close buttons to profitable positions only) Total 5 levels of auto partial available in lots / percentage.
- EnableBE: false (Automated break-even disabled by default for user safety)
- BETriggerPips: 30.0 (Default distance in points required to trigger break-even)
- BEOffsetPips: 5.0 (Locked-in offset in points past the entry price)
- EnableStealth: false (Hidden virtual stop-loss and take-profit tracking disabled by default)