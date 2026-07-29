FKG Trade Manager

FKG Trade Manager – Professional Risk & Order Management EA

FKG Trade Manager is an advanced, multi-language trade management Expert Advisor designed to give traders full control over their positions, risk exposure, and order execution. Built with a clean, dark-themed movable UI panel directly on the chart, it eliminates emotional decision-making and automates routine trade management tasks.

Key Features

  • Quick Partial Close Buttons (10%, 20%, 50%): Instantly secure partial profits with a single click, showing live real-time lot sizes and floating P/L for each split.
  • Dynamic Basket P/L Tracking: Real-time monitoring of total open profit/loss (including swaps and commissions) with color-coded feedback.
  • Advanced Break-Even Automation: Automatically moves your stop loss to lock in profit once a specified point threshold is reached, with an option to cancel pending orders simultaneously.
  • Stealth SL & TP Lines: Protect your positions from broker hunting by utilizing virtual/hidden stop-loss and take-profit levels displayed visually on the chart.
  • Auto Partial Take-Profit (PTP): Scale out of trades automatically across up to 5 custom distance/volume steps.
  • Bulk Order Controls: One-click buttons to close all positions, close profitable positions only, or cancel all pending orders instantly.
  • Multi-Language Interface: Fully supports 12 languages matching global user preferences.

Default Settings / Input Parameters

Below are the recommended default input parameter descriptions and settings you can include in your code documentation or input window:

  • Language: English (Default UI interface language)
  • ManageOnlyChartSymbol: true (Manages open trades only for the active chart symbol by default)
  • MagicNumber: 0 (Set to 0 by default to manage manual trades and all EAs, or specify a custom integer)
  • PartialCloseOnlyProfit: true (Restricts quick partial close buttons to profitable positions only) Total 5 levels of auto partial available in lots / percentage.
  • EnableBE: false (Automated break-even disabled by default for user safety)
  • BETriggerPips: 30.0 (Default distance in points required to trigger break-even)
  • BEOffsetPips: 5.0 (Locked-in offset in points past the entry price)
  • EnableStealth: false (Hidden virtual stop-loss and take-profit tracking disabled by default)
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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