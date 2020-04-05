Envisioned MadelDrack EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.10
- Активации: 5
ENVISIONED MADEL-DRACK (NEXT-GENERATION AI-POWERED TRADING SYSTEM WITH SMART TRADING POWERED BY Adaptive Intelligence & Precision).
Envisioned Madel-Drack is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for modern traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance. Built with a hybrid approach combining advanced signal scoring for high signal provision precision, dynamic risk management, and real-time market analysis.
KEY FEATURES
1. ADAPTIVE SIGNAL SCORING ENGINE
Combines up to multiple price action strategies and data with intelligent weighting to identify high-probability opportunities without overfitting. The modular architecture allows for easy customization and testing.
2. SMART RISK MANAGEMENT
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Dynamic position sizing with adjustable risk percentage
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Maximum drawdown protection
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Daily loss limits
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Account equity protection
3. MULTI-SYMBOL CAPABILITY
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Works on any symbol (optimized for Gold, Forex, and Indices)
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Unlimited pending order support on all symbols
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500 maximum trades per symbol (user-adjustable)
4. FULLY AUTOMATED EXECUTION
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100% automated entries, exits, and position management
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Tick-based execution with smart 5-minute throttling
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Zero manual intervention required
5. INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT
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Profit-level position closure
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Signal-based position closure (close on opposite signal)
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Trailing stop management
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Advanced SL/TP adjustment respecting broker stop levels
6. COMPLETE SESSION CONTROL
Fully adjustable trading sessions:
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Asian Session
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London Session
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New York Session
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Sydney Session
7. REAL-TIME HUD DISPLAY
On-chart display showing:
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Current Symbol
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Order Type (Buy/Sell)
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Current Price
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Timeframe
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Active Signal (BUY/SELL/WAITING)
8. CUSTOMIZABLE ORDER EXECUTION
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Adjustable Slippage
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Multiple Order Fill Types (RETURN, FOK, IOC)
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User-adjustable timers
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Feature
|Specification
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Symbols
|All (optimized for Gold, Forex, Indices)
|Timeframes
|Any (H1 recommended)
|Minimum Deposit
|$250 (Recommended: $750+)
|Leverage
|1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
|Account Type
|Standard, Pro (low spreads preferred)
|Execution Mode
|Scalping, Trend, Hedging
|Max Trades
|300 per symbol (user-adjustable)
|File Type
|.ex5 (No DLL required)
SETUP & RECOMMENDATIONS
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Attach to Chart: Open MT5, drag Envisioned Madel-Drack onto your preferred chart
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Select Timeframe: H1 recommended for optimal performance
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Set Parameters: Adjust risk settings, session times, and indicators to your preference
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Enable AutoTrading: Click the AutoTrading button in MT5
DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.
Envisioned Madel-Drack focuses on high-quality setups, not high-frequency trading. There will be periods of low activity and periods of increased engagement depending entirely on market conditions. Its primary objective is capital preservation and disciplined execution, not aggressive or unrealistic returns.