Envisioned MadelDrack EA

ENVISIONED MADEL-DRACK (NEXT-GENERATION AI-POWERED TRADING SYSTEM WITH SMART TRADING POWERED BY Adaptive Intelligence & Precision).

Envisioned Madel-Drack is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for modern traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance. Built with a hybrid approach combining advanced signal scoring for high signal provision precision, dynamic risk management, and real-time market analysis.

KEY FEATURES

1. ADAPTIVE SIGNAL SCORING ENGINE

Combines up to multiple price action strategies and data with intelligent weighting to identify high-probability opportunities without overfitting. The modular architecture allows for easy customization and testing.

2. SMART RISK MANAGEMENT

Dynamic position sizing with adjustable risk percentage

Maximum drawdown protection

Daily loss limits

Account equity protection

3. MULTI-SYMBOL CAPABILITY

Works on any symbol (optimized for Gold, Forex, and Indices)

Unlimited pending order support on all symbols

500 maximum trades per symbol (user-adjustable)

4. FULLY AUTOMATED EXECUTION

100% automated entries, exits, and position management

Tick-based execution with smart 5-minute throttling

Zero manual intervention required

5. INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT

Profit-level position closure

Signal-based position closure (close on opposite signal)

Trailing stop management

Advanced SL/TP adjustment respecting broker stop levels

6. COMPLETE SESSION CONTROL

Fully adjustable trading sessions:

Asian Session

London Session

New York Session

Sydney Session

7. REAL-TIME HUD DISPLAY

On-chart display showing:

Current Symbol

Order Type (Buy/Sell)

Current Price

Timeframe

Active Signal (BUY/SELL/WAITING)

8. CUSTOMIZABLE ORDER EXECUTION

Adjustable Slippage

Multiple Order Fill Types (RETURN, FOK, IOC)

User-adjustable timers

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Feature Specification Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Symbols All (optimized for Gold, Forex, Indices) Timeframes Any (H1 recommended) Minimum Deposit $250 (Recommended: $750+) Leverage 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended Account Type Standard, Pro (low spreads preferred) Execution Mode Scalping, Trend, Hedging Max Trades 300 per symbol (user-adjustable) File Type .ex5 (No DLL required)

SETUP & RECOMMENDATIONS

Attach to Chart: Open MT5, drag Envisioned Madel-Drack onto your preferred chart Select Timeframe: H1 recommended for optimal performance Set Parameters: Adjust risk settings, session times, and indicators to your preference Enable AutoTrading: Click the AutoTrading button in MT5

DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.

Envisioned Madel-Drack focuses on high-quality setups, not high-frequency trading. There will be periods of low activity and periods of increased engagement depending entirely on market conditions. Its primary objective is capital preservation and disciplined execution, not aggressive or unrealistic returns.