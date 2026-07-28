Relative Strength Volumes

The Relative Strength VoLume ( aka PVL) is a useful indicator for analyzing the pressure that changes in volume exert on price over a given period.  

This indicator can be used to identify pullbacks, verify breakouts, or confirm the continuation of a trend.


Entry strategies that can be used with the help of this indicator include trading on overbought or oversold conditions or entering a trend during pullbacks. Additionally, these conditions can be used as exit strategies when overbought or oversold conditions are detected.


In our experience, this indicator has been used to analyze the Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, XTI/USD, and others.


The recommended periods for relative strength analysis can be 8, 13, 21, 34, and 55, depending on the type of asset you are analyzing. The default is 13.


We recommend using this indicator on the M1, M5, M15, and H1 time frames. In our experience, we really like using it on the M1 time frame for analysis.


It can be supplemented by using other supporting indicators for confirmation, or vice versa. It has been observed that, depending on the nature of the asset, these may coincide at certain times.



For your convenience, this indicator sends alerts or notifications to your smartphone, allowing you to continue with other activities while still being notified when the conditions you’ve set by customizing the parameters are met. Additionally, by default, arrows appear at points where the indicator detects strong upward or downward momentum in volume.


 

The short name for this indicator is PVL.


Note: Keep in mind that the trading sessions in New York, London, and Asia have different market behaviors. Therefore, the indicator will be more accurate during periods of higher trading volume.




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