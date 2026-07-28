High Low Day MT5
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 11.0
- Обновлено: 4 августа 2026
Prior Day PRO is an advanced trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies the market's most significant price levels using the previous day's range and the current trading session.
Designed for professional traders, it provides high-probability trading zones for entries, exits, profit targets, and potential market reversals in real time—eliminating the need for manual calculations.Key Features
1. Previous Day High & Low
Automatically calculates:
-
Previous Day High (High Day)
-
Previous Day Low (Low Day)
These levels represent institutional support and resistance zones widely used by professional traders.
2. Automatic Price Extensions
Based on the previous day's range, the indicator automatically generates:
Bullish Extensions
-
38.2%
-
61.8%
-
100%
Bearish Extensions
-
-38.2%
-
-61.8%
-
-100%
These levels can be used as:
-
Profit targets
-
Trend continuation zones
-
Exhaustion levels
-
Potential reversal areas
All calculations are updated automatically at the beginning of each trading session.
3. Current Session High & Low
The indicator continuously tracks and updates:
-
Current Session High
-
Current Session Low
This allows traders to compare the current session with the previous day's price range in real time.