Goldbach Range Signal Dashboard

Short description

PO3-based range mapping indicator with live BUY/SELL entry markers, TP1-TP4 milestone tracking, automatic breakeven, an on-chart win-rate dashboard, and an optional multi-timeframe Stochastic confirmation filter.

Full description

Goldbach Q3/Q4 Dashboard maps price into recursive PO3-based ranges and tracks a full virtual trade lifecycle on every closed bar — entry, breakeven, four take-profit milestones, and stop loss — so you can see exactly how the setup performs on any symbol and timeframe before risking a single trade.

Key features

  • Recursive PO3 range detection with configurable multiplier and custom PO3 size
  • 16 configurable 1.5-hour sub-sessions (Q1-Q4) so you can restrict signals to the hours that matter to you
  • Automatic entry markers (BUY/SELL arrows) plus a dedicated SL marker at entry
  • Milestone tracking through TP1, TP2, TP3 and full TP4, with automatic move-to-breakeven after TP1
  • Optional immediate signal on PO3 range change
  • Optional Opening Price filter
  • Optional Multi-Timeframe Stochastic confirmation filter — wait for a Stochastic cross on a higher timeframe before the entry is confirmed
  • Live on-chart dashboard: win rate, SL/BE/TP4 outcome split, TP1-TP3 touch rate, current loss/TP1 streaks, and level distances in pips
  • Configurable popup / push / email alerts with full Entry/SL/TP1-TP4 levels
  • File-based signal export (CSV) for use with a companion Expert Advisor, so the same logic can be automated across symbols

How it works The indicator continuously recalculates the active PO3 range from price action, derives entry, stop and take-profit levels from that range, and simulates trades bar by bar so the dashboard statistics always reflect the exact same logic that generates the live signals. Check the InpMulti input and adjust it to match the digits/point size of the pair you're trading on. When a signal arrives it will show the 4 TP Levels and StopLoss.

Recommended use Add the indicator to a chart, choose your PO3 size, session filters, and (optionally) enable the Stochastic filter. Watch the dashboard build a statistical picture of the setup on your symbol/timeframe before committing capital. The indicator can't do magic on its own, but it will genuinely help you read the market — and it works on almost any pair.

Notes

  • This is an indicator (no live orders are opened). Trade tracking is virtual/statistical.
  • Test on a demo account and understand the settings before live use.
  • Past performance shown on the dashboard does not guarantee future results.
  • Need help tuning the settings for a specific pair? Send me a private message and I'll help you configure it.
  • Soon EA will be release for Free but indicator will be needed
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Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
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