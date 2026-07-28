Inside and Outside Bar MTF

MTF Inside / Outside Bar Detector

The market tells you before it moves. Are you watching?

There are moments on the chart when price compresses, breathes, builds energy — and then explodes in one direction. Those moments have a name: Inside Bar and Outside Bar. Traders who spot them in time get in earlier, with less risk and more clarity.

The problem is that when you're trading on the 1-minute chart, those patterns are almost invisible. They form on higher timeframes, and by the time you notice them manually, you're already late.

MTF Inside / Outside Bar Detector does that work for you.

See on the 1-minute what's happening on the 5-minute

The indicator monitors the timeframe you choose — M5, M15, H1 — and the moment it detects a pattern, it draws it directly on your execution chart. Precise lines. Exact levels. And a sound alert so you never miss a setup.

No switching charts. No manual calculations. The pattern appears where you trade, right when it's confirmed.

Two patterns, one tool

🔵 Inside Bar — the market contracts. Compression before the storm. Price has spent one or more candles without breaking the previous range. When it does break, it moves with force.

🟠 Outside Bar — the market expands. A candle that engulfs the previous one. Growing momentum, direction defining itself. Perfect for trading the continuation.

You can enable one, the other, or both at the same time. You decide what you're looking for.

Built for traders who already know what they're doing

This indicator doesn't tell you when to buy or sell. It shows you where the level that matters is — so you make the decision with more information, faster, and with your eyes on the chart where you actually trade.

  • Levels are drawn automatically when you load the chart — you see the full history from the very first second.
  • Lines stay active until price breaks them — and when it does, they freeze at the exact candle of the breakout.
  • Works on any instrument: indices, commodities, forex.
  • No repainting. What gets drawn, stays drawn.

Start seeing the market on another level

Set the timeframe, choose the pattern, and load it on your chart. Within seconds you'll see levels that were slipping past you before — levels other traders still aren't seeing.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Draw once. See it everywhere. You draw a support line on your 5-minute chart. You switch to the 1-minute to confirm the structure. The line is already there. You open the daily. It's there too — perfectly placed, same color, same style. Zero extra work. That's ChartSync Pro. Most traders waste precious seconds — sometimes minutes — redrawing the same levels, trendlines, and zones across every timeframe. In scalping, those seconds are the trade. ChartSync Pro eliminates that entirely. The moment
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