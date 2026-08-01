SetupRadar Scanner

Scan every symbol in your Market Watch across all timeframes at a glance. Instantly see where direction lines up, get alerted the moment it does, and jump to any chart with one click.

SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) - Trading Systems - 30 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs

SetupRadar puts your whole watchlist on one panel and shows you, at a glance, where the market is lining up - across timeframes from M1 to D1, on any instrument: forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.


WHAT IT SHOWS

  1. - One row per symbol, one column per timeframe - a colored up/down direction marker for each.
  2. - A Bias tally per symbol (e.g. +5/-2) - how many timeframes agree bull vs bear, colored by the leading side.
  3. - Live Price and Spread columns.


FIND THE BEST TRADES FAST

  1. - Top Setups filter - hide the noise and show only the symbols where the timeframes are aligned.
  2. - Sort any column; fully aligned rows are highlighted.


NEVER MISS A SETUP

  • - Instant alerts the moment a symbol aligns or flips direction - on-screen popup, sound, and push to your phone.


ACT IN ONE CLICK

  • - Click a symbol to switch the chart to it; the timeframe buttons switch the chart's timeframe - analyze without leaving the panel.


ON-CHART CHART SIGNAL

  • - Draw clean swing lines and BUY/SELL confluence markers directly on the current chart.


BUILT RIGHT

  1. - No repaint - signals are computed on confirmed swings / closed bars, so what you see doesn't move after the fact.
  2. - Movable, minimizable panel that remembers its position and your settings.


KEY FEATURES:

--------------------------------------------------------------

  • Multi-symbol, multi-timeframe (M1-D1) direction scanner
  • Works on any market: forex, metals, indices, crypto, oil, stocks
  • Bias tally + Top Setups filter + sorting with a button click, highlighted rows
  • Alerts (popup / sound / push) on signal alignment
  • One-click chart symbol & timeframe switching
  • On-chart swing lines with signals in real time
  • No-repaint (closed-bar design)


If you experience any inconvenience or have any questions while using this indicator, please feel free to contact me through the MQL5 private messaging system any time.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Scan every symbol in your Market Watch across all timeframes at a glance. Instantly see where direction lines up, get alerted the moment it does, and jump to any chart with one click. SetupRadar — Multi-Timeframe Setup Scanner for MT5 ( User Description ) - Trading Systems - 30 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs SetupRadar puts your whole watchlist on one panel and shows you, at a glance, where the market is lining up - across timeframes from M1 to D1, on any instrument: forex, metals, indices, crypto,
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