14 strategies. 8 markets. One complete portfolio EA.



ORB Wizard is a multi-symbol opening range breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor designed to trade several independent strategies from a single MT5 chart.



Instead of relying on one setup, one asset or one trading session, the EA combines different markets, range durations, entry windows and trading frequencies inside one automated portfolio.

Risk Disclaimer: This EA is not a grid or martingale system. It follows a proven rule-based strategy, but drawdowns and losing periods are normal.

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SETUP AND BACKTEST

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⚠

, add

to MT5: go to

, enable

, click

, and paste the URL. This allows the EA to synchronize the broker time correctly.



Once that is done, you can attach ORB Wizard to one EURUSD MT5 chart on any timeframe (the EA will run on the right timeframes by itself), configure the broker symbol names and select either the complete portfolio or the individual strategies you want to trade.

For backtesting, make sure you disable "profit in pips for faster calculations".



The EA handles the remaining symbols automatically.



Prop Firm Mode can be enabled or disabled from the inputs, with the randomization strength adjusted from 1 to 10.

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THE PORTFOLIO

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ORB Wizard includes:



• 3 strategies on USDJPY

• 2 strategies on BTCUSD

• 2 strategies on XAUUSD

• 2 strategies on US30

• 2 strategies on GER40

• 1 strategy on NAS100

• 1 strategy on EURUSD

• 1 strategy on GBPJPY



14 independent strategy profiles

8 different instruments

4 market groups: Forex, indices, gold and Bitcoin



Some strategies are more active and target shorter intraday movements. Others use longer ranges, wider trading windows or more selective conditions.



This creates a better-balanced portfolio with several different sources of opportunity instead of depending on one single market behaviour.



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HOW DOES IT WORK?

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Each strategy monitors its own predefined market session and records a price range.



The EA then waits for its specific breakout conditions, applies the required filters, calculates the lot size and manages the trade automatically.



Every strategy has its own:



• Trading schedule

• Range period

• Entry conditions

• Filters

• Risk settings

• Position-management rules



All enabled strategies can operate simultaneously while remaining individually controlled.





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RISK SETTINGS

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Risk is calibrated using both historical maximum drawdowns and Monte Carlo stress tests, including scenarios worse than those observed in the past. This helps prepare the portfolio for extreme market conditions, but it does not guarantee a maximum drawdown.

Compounding Risk: lot sizes adjust automatically with the current account balance.

lot sizes adjust automatically with the current account balance. Fixed Base Risk: lot sizes are calculated from the selected Base Balance , without compounding.

lot sizes are calculated from the selected , without compounding. Portfolio Risk: controls the EA’s overall exposure. 20% is the reference level; 10% uses approximately half the lot size, while 5% uses approximately one quarter. This is a sizing level, not a fixed per-trade risk or guaranteed drawdown.

controls the EA’s overall exposure. This is a sizing level, not a fixed per-trade risk or guaranteed drawdown. Base Balance: only applies when using Fixed Base Risk.

only applies when using Fixed Base Risk. Lower values reduce exposure and expected drawdown.

In Fixed Base Risk mode, the EA ignores the current account balance and calculates lot sizes from the selected Base Balance. Sizing is linear: Double the Base Balance → approximately double the lot size.

Halve the Base Balance → approximately half the lot size.

Double the Portfolio Risk → approximately double the lot size. Example:

A Base Balance of €10,000 with 10% Portfolio Risk produces approximately the same sizing as €5,000 with 20% Portfolio Risk. The lot size remains based on the chosen Base Balance even if the real account grows or falls. This prevents automatic compounding and keeps exposure stable. Set Base Balance to the amount of capital you want the EA to use as its sizing reference, which does not necessarily have to be the full account balance. Very small calculated volumes may still be rounded up to the broker’s minimum lot size.



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PROP FIRM MODE

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ORB Wizard includes an optional Prop Firm Mode designed to make trade execution slightly less uniform.



The feature can be enabled or disabled directly from the EA inputs.



Available inputs:



• Enable Prop Firm Mode: ON or OFF

• Randomization Strength: adjustable from 1 to 10



When enabled, the EA can introduce small randomized adjustments to:



• Pending entry prices

• Stop Loss distances

• Take Profit distances

• Execution deviation

• Time-based exits

• Fakeout exits



The randomization is intentionally limited. Its purpose is to slightly vary execution without materially changing the original strategy logic or risk profile.



The SL and TP variation is calculated from their original distance from the entry price, not from the total price of the instrument.



Final distance = Base distance × (1 ± 0.001 × Strength)



This means:



• Strength 1: up to ±0.1% of the original SL or TP distance

• Strength 5: up to ±0.5% of the original SL or TP distance

• Strength 10: up to ±1% of the original SL or TP distance



Example:



Entry price: 100

Original SL: 98

Original SL distance: 2



At strength 10, the final SL distance may vary between approximately 1.98 and 2.02.



The resulting SL would therefore be placed between approximately 97.98 and 98.02.



It is a maximum variation of 1% of the original SL or TP distance.



Protective stops and virtual safety stops are never intentionally delayed.



Because the randomization is real, individual trades and backtest results may vary slightly. Identical performance cannot be guaranteed, but the adjustments are deliberately kept small.



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RESEARCH AND VALIDATION

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The main research and calibration period covered 2019 to 2022.



The objective was not to find one perfect-looking backtest. Strategies were selected using simple rules, stable parameter areas and configurations that did not depend on one exact setting.



After the research period, the selected strategies were evaluated on a long out-of-sample period from 2022 onward.



The portfolio has continued to produce strong historical results after the original calibration period, across several years and different market conditions.



This research process was designed to reduce overfitting risk and avoid constantly modifying strategies to match recently observed data.



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LAUNCH PRICE

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The launch price starts at $30.



The price increases by $100 after every 10 sales:



• Sales 1–10: $30

• Sales 11–20: $130

• Sales 21–30: $230

• Sales 31–40: $330

• Sales 41–50: $430

• Final price: $530



Once a pricing tier is completed, the previous price will not return.



