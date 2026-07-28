ORB Wizard


Propfirm compatible !

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14 strategies. 8 markets. One complete portfolio EA.

ORB Wizard is a multi-symbol opening range breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor designed to trade several independent strategies from a single MT5 chart.

Instead of relying on one setup, one asset or one trading session, the EA combines different markets, range durations, entry windows and trading frequencies inside one automated portfolio.

Risk Disclaimer: This EA is not a grid or martingale system. It follows a proven rule-based strategy, but drawdowns and losing periods are normal. 

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SETUP AND BACKTEST
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⚠ Before using the EA, add  https://time.now  to MT5: go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, enable Allow WebRequest for listed URLs, click +, and paste the URL. This allows the EA to synchronize the broker time correctly.


Once that is done, you can attach ORB Wizard to one EURUSD MT5 chart on any timeframe (the EA will run on the right timeframes by itself), configure the broker symbol names and select either the complete portfolio or the individual strategies you want to trade.

For backtesting, make sure you disable "profit in pips for faster calculations".


The EA handles the remaining symbols automatically.

Prop Firm Mode can be enabled or disabled from the inputs, with the randomization strength adjusted from 1 to 10.

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THE PORTFOLIO
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ORB Wizard includes:

3 strategies on USDJPY
2 strategies on BTCUSD
2 strategies on XAUUSD
2 strategies on US30
2 strategies on GER40
1 strategy on NAS100
1 strategy on EURUSD
1 strategy on GBPJPY

14 independent strategy profiles
8 different instruments
4 market groups: Forex, indices, gold and Bitcoin

Some strategies are more active and target shorter intraday movements. Others use longer ranges, wider trading windows or more selective conditions.

This creates a better-balanced portfolio with several different sources of opportunity instead of depending on one single market behaviour.

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HOW DOES IT WORK?
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Each strategy monitors its own predefined market session and records a price range.

The EA then waits for its specific breakout conditions, applies the required filters, calculates the lot size and manages the trade automatically.

Every strategy has its own:

• Trading schedule
• Range period
• Entry conditions
• Filters
• Risk settings
• Position-management rules

All enabled strategies can operate simultaneously while remaining individually controlled.


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RISK SETTINGS
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Risk is calibrated using both historical maximum drawdowns and Monte Carlo stress tests, including scenarios worse than those observed in the past. This helps prepare the portfolio for extreme market conditions, but it does not guarantee a maximum drawdown.

  • Compounding Risk: lot sizes adjust automatically with the current account balance.
  • Fixed Base Risk: lot sizes are calculated from the selected Base Balance, without compounding.
  • Portfolio Risk: controls the EA’s overall exposure. 20% is the reference level; 10% uses approximately half the lot size, while 5% uses approximately one quarter. This is a sizing level, not a fixed per-trade risk or guaranteed drawdown.
  • Base Balance: only applies when using Fixed Base Risk.
  • Lower values reduce exposure and expected drawdown. 

In Fixed Base Risk mode, the EA ignores the current account balance and calculates lot sizes from the selected Base Balance.

Sizing is linear:

  • Double the Base Balance → approximately double the lot size.
  • Halve the Base Balance → approximately half the lot size.
  • Double the Portfolio Risk → approximately double the lot size.

Example:
A Base Balance of €10,000 with 10% Portfolio Risk produces approximately the same sizing as €5,000 with 20% Portfolio Risk.

The lot size remains based on the chosen Base Balance even if the real account grows or falls. This prevents automatic compounding and keeps exposure stable. Set Base Balance to the amount of capital you want the EA to use as its sizing reference, which does not necessarily have to be the full account balance.

Very small calculated volumes may still be rounded up to the broker’s minimum lot size.


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PROP FIRM MODE
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ORB Wizard includes an optional Prop Firm Mode designed to make trade execution slightly less uniform.

The feature can be enabled or disabled directly from the EA inputs.

Available inputs:

Enable Prop Firm Mode: ON or OFF
Randomization Strength: adjustable from 1 to 10

When enabled, the EA can introduce small randomized adjustments to:

• Pending entry prices
• Stop Loss distances
• Take Profit distances
• Execution deviation
• Time-based exits
• Fakeout exits

The randomization is intentionally limited. Its purpose is to slightly vary execution without materially changing the original strategy logic or risk profile.

The SL and TP variation is calculated from their original distance from the entry price, not from the total price of the instrument.

Final distance = Base distance × (1 ± 0.001 × Strength)

This means:

• Strength 1: up to ±0.1% of the original SL or TP distance
• Strength 5: up to ±0.5% of the original SL or TP distance
• Strength 10: up to ±1% of the original SL or TP distance

Example:

Entry price: 100
Original SL: 98
Original SL distance: 2

At strength 10, the final SL distance may vary between approximately 1.98 and 2.02.

The resulting SL would therefore be placed between approximately 97.98 and 98.02.

It is a maximum variation of 1% of the original SL or TP distance.

Protective stops and virtual safety stops are never intentionally delayed.

Because the randomization is real, individual trades and backtest results may vary slightly. Identical performance cannot be guaranteed, but the adjustments are deliberately kept small.

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RESEARCH AND VALIDATION
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The main research and calibration period covered 2019 to 2022.

The objective was not to find one perfect-looking backtest. Strategies were selected using simple rules, stable parameter areas and configurations that did not depend on one exact setting.

After the research period, the selected strategies were evaluated on a long out-of-sample period from 2022 onward.

The portfolio has continued to produce strong historical results after the original calibration period, across several years and different market conditions.

This research process was designed to reduce overfitting risk and avoid constantly modifying strategies to match recently observed data.

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LAUNCH PRICE
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The launch price starts at $30.

The price increases by $100 after every 10 sales:

• Sales 1–10: $30
• Sales 11–20: $130
• Sales 21–30: $230
• Sales 31–40: $330
• Sales 41–50: $430
• Final price: $530

Once a pricing tier is completed, the previous price will not return.

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Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Markus Schneider
24
Markus Schneider 2026.07.28 20:24 
 

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Robinson Bouricand
195
Reply from developer Robinson Bouricand 2026.07.28 20:29
Thank you for your review!
guillaume barre
29
guillaume barre 2026.07.28 19:00 
 

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Robinson Bouricand
195
Reply from developer Robinson Bouricand 2026.07.28 19:06
Thank you for your review!
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