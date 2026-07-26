SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ORB Wizard 1k to 10k
Robinson Bouricand

ORB Wizard 1k to 10k

Robinson Bouricand
Robinson Bouricand

Robinson Bouricand

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 67 USD per month
growth since 2026 21%
VantageMarkets-Live 14
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
40 (54.79%)
Loss Trades:
33 (45.21%)
Best trade:
58.42 USD
Worst trade:
-68.15 USD
Gross Profit:
711.93 USD (977 585 pips)
Gross Loss:
-497.37 USD (484 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (175.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
175.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
81.52%
Max deposit load:
10.37%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
56 (76.71%)
Short Trades:
17 (23.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
17.80 USD
Average Loss:
-15.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-125.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.61 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
21.46%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
175.80 USD
Maximal:
190.42 USD (18.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.77% (190.42 USD)
By Equity:
8.28% (82.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GER40 16
DJ30 16
XAUUSD 11
USDJPY 10
BTCUSD 10
NAS100 6
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GER40 -12
DJ30 71
XAUUSD 60
USDJPY -41
BTCUSD 43
NAS100 115
EURUSD -10
GBPJPY -10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GER40 -11K
DJ30 71K
XAUUSD 6K
USDJPY -2K
BTCUSD 317K
NAS100 115K
EURUSD -510
GBPJPY -1.6K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58.42 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Public challenge: growing an account from $1,000 to $10,000 using ORB Wizard. Livestreaming the account 24/7 on YouTube.
No reviews
2026.07.31 10:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 13:04
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.26 19:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 19:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 19:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.26 19:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.26 19:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ORB Wizard 1k to 10k
67 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
2
89%
73
54%
82%
1.43
2.94
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.