- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
40 (54.79%)
Loss Trades:
33 (45.21%)
Best trade:
58.42 USD
Worst trade:
-68.15 USD
Gross Profit:
711.93 USD (977 585 pips)
Gross Loss:
-497.37 USD (484 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (175.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
175.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
81.52%
Max deposit load:
10.37%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
56 (76.71%)
Short Trades:
17 (23.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
17.80 USD
Average Loss:
-15.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-125.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.61 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
21.46%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
175.80 USD
Maximal:
190.42 USD (18.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.77% (190.42 USD)
By Equity:
8.28% (82.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GER40
|16
|DJ30
|16
|XAUUSD
|11
|USDJPY
|10
|BTCUSD
|10
|NAS100
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GER40
|-12
|DJ30
|71
|XAUUSD
|60
|USDJPY
|-41
|BTCUSD
|43
|NAS100
|115
|EURUSD
|-10
|GBPJPY
|-10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GER40
|-11K
|DJ30
|71K
|XAUUSD
|6K
|USDJPY
|-2K
|BTCUSD
|317K
|NAS100
|115K
|EURUSD
|-510
|GBPJPY
|-1.6K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58.42 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Public challenge: growing an account from $1,000 to $10,000 using ORB Wizard. Livestreaming the account 24/7 on YouTube.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
67 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
2
89%
73
54%
82%
1.43
2.94
USD
USD
19%
1:500