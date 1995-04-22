AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5

Professional One‑Click Trade Management System for MetaTrader 5

The AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5 is a refined evolution of the MT4 edition — built for traders who prefer manual entries while automating risk management and trade protection. With three intuitive buttons (BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL) directly on the chart, traders can execute and manage trades instantly while the EA handles Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop automatically.

⚙️ Main Features

One‑Click BUY, SELL & CLOSE ALL Buttons Execute or close trades instantly from the chart.

Automatic Stop Loss (SL) Protect your capital with predefined or ATR‑based SL.

Automatic Take Profit (TP) Set profit targets automatically with fixed or dynamic ATR logic.

Break Even Protection Move SL to entry price once profit reaches a defined threshold.

Intelligent Trailing Stop Secure profits dynamically as price moves in your favor.

Flexible Lot Control Supports fixed lots with broker‑safe volume handling.

Real‑Time Trade Monitoring Continuously manages open positions without manual adjustment.

Lightweight & Efficient Optimized for MT5 performance with minimal CPU load.

MQL5 Market Validation Ready Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 Market standards.

👤 Ideal For

Manual and discretionary traders

Scalpers and intraday traders

Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and CFD traders

Traders seeking automation for risk management without losing entry control

💡 Benefits

Faster execution and smoother workflow

Automatic trade protection after entry

Reduced emotional decision‑making

Consistent risk discipline

Time‑saving management for active positions





AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5 provides ready‑made presets for Gold and Forex traders. Choose between Aggressive, Balanced, or Safe depending on your trading style. Each preset automatically configures Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even, and Trailing Stop for optimal risk management. Aggressive → Fast scalping, quick profits, higher risk.

Balanced → Intraday stability, best for active sessions.

Safe → Swing trading, fewer signals but stronger protection. 📊 Preset Table – GOLD M5 Aggressive (Scalping) TP: Fixed 500 pip

SL: Fixed 300 pip

BE: Trigger 100 pip, Buffer 90 pip

TS: Fixed 150 pip Balanced (Intraday) TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

BE: Trigger 12 pip, Buffer 2 pip

TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14) Safe (Swing) TP: ATR × 3.0 (Period 20)

SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

BE: Trigger 20 pip, Buffer 3 pip

TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20) 📊 Preset Table – Forex Major Pair (EURUSD/GBPUSD M15) Aggressive (News/Breakout) TP: Fixed 30 pip

SL: Fixed 15 pip

BE: Trigger 6 pip, Buffer 1 pip

TS: Fixed 10 pip Balanced (Intraday) TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

BE: Trigger 10 pip, Buffer 2 pip

TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14) Safe (Trend/Swing) TP: ATR × 2.5 (Period 20)

SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

BE: Trigger 15 pip, Buffer 3 pip

TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)





⚠️ Important Notice

This EA is semi‑automatic — it does not generate trading signals or decide market direction. All entries are made manually via the on‑chart buttons. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, and risk management practices.

🏁 Summary

MT5 Edition = Advanced & Adaptive Same proven core engine, now upgraded with full MT5 compatibility, enhanced control, and a CLOSE ALL safety button. Trade Smart. Manage Better. Protect More.

⭐ Support Message

Dear traders, If this EA helps you trade better, please support us by leaving a 5‑star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ in the MQL5 Market. Your feedback motivates us to keep improving and adding new features.



