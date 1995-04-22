AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 10
AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5
Professional One‑Click Trade Management System for MetaTrader 5
The AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5 is a refined evolution of the MT4 edition — built for traders who prefer manual entries while automating risk management and trade protection. With three intuitive buttons (BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL) directly on the chart, traders can execute and manage trades instantly while the EA handles Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop automatically.
⚙️ Main Features
-
One‑Click BUY, SELL & CLOSE ALL Buttons Execute or close trades instantly from the chart.
-
Automatic Stop Loss (SL) Protect your capital with predefined or ATR‑based SL.
-
Automatic Take Profit (TP) Set profit targets automatically with fixed or dynamic ATR logic.
-
Break Even Protection Move SL to entry price once profit reaches a defined threshold.
-
Intelligent Trailing Stop Secure profits dynamically as price moves in your favor.
-
Flexible Lot Control Supports fixed lots with broker‑safe volume handling.
-
Real‑Time Trade Monitoring Continuously manages open positions without manual adjustment.
-
Lightweight & Efficient Optimized for MT5 performance with minimal CPU load.
-
MQL5 Market Validation Ready Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 Market standards.
👤 Ideal For
-
Manual and discretionary traders
-
Scalpers and intraday traders
-
Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and CFD traders
-
Traders seeking automation for risk management without losing entry control
💡 Benefits
-
Faster execution and smoother workflow
-
Automatic trade protection after entry
-
Reduced emotional decision‑making
-
Consistent risk discipline
-
Time‑saving management for active positions
AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5 provides ready‑made presets for Gold and Forex traders. Choose between Aggressive, Balanced, or Safe depending on your trading style. Each preset automatically configures Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even, and Trailing Stop for optimal risk management.
-
Aggressive → Fast scalping, quick profits, higher risk.
-
Balanced → Intraday stability, best for active sessions.
-
Safe → Swing trading, fewer signals but stronger protection.
📊 Preset Table – GOLD M5
Aggressive (Scalping)
-
TP: Fixed 500 pip
-
SL: Fixed 300 pip
-
BE: Trigger 100 pip, Buffer 90 pip
-
TS: Fixed 150 pip
Balanced (Intraday)
-
TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)
-
SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)
-
BE: Trigger 12 pip, Buffer 2 pip
-
TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)
Safe (Swing)
-
TP: ATR × 3.0 (Period 20)
-
SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)
-
BE: Trigger 20 pip, Buffer 3 pip
-
TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)
📊 Preset Table – Forex Major Pair (EURUSD/GBPUSD M15)
Aggressive (News/Breakout)
-
TP: Fixed 30 pip
-
SL: Fixed 15 pip
-
BE: Trigger 6 pip, Buffer 1 pip
-
TS: Fixed 10 pip
Balanced (Intraday)
-
TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)
-
SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)
-
BE: Trigger 10 pip, Buffer 2 pip
-
TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)
Safe (Trend/Swing)
-
TP: ATR × 2.5 (Period 20)
-
SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)
-
BE: Trigger 15 pip, Buffer 3 pip
-
TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)
⚠️ Important Notice
This EA is semi‑automatic — it does not generate trading signals or decide market direction. All entries are made manually via the on‑chart buttons. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, and risk management practices.
🏁 Summary
MT5 Edition = Advanced & Adaptive Same proven core engine, now upgraded with full MT5 compatibility, enhanced control, and a CLOSE ALL safety button. Trade Smart. Manage Better. Protect More.
⭐ Support Message
Dear traders, If this EA helps you trade better, please support us by leaving a 5‑star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ in the MQL5 Market. Your feedback motivates us to keep improving and adding new features.