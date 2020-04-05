AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5

AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5

Professional One‑Click Trade Management System for MetaTrader 5

The AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5 is a refined evolution of the MT4 edition — built for traders who prefer manual entries while automating risk management and trade protection. With three intuitive buttons (BUY, SELL, and CLOSE ALL) directly on the chart, traders can execute and manage trades instantly while the EA handles Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop automatically.

⚙️ Main Features

  • One‑Click BUY, SELL & CLOSE ALL Buttons Execute or close trades instantly from the chart.

  • Automatic Stop Loss (SL) Protect your capital with predefined or ATR‑based SL.

  • Automatic Take Profit (TP) Set profit targets automatically with fixed or dynamic ATR logic.

  • Break Even Protection Move SL to entry price once profit reaches a defined threshold.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop Secure profits dynamically as price moves in your favor.

  • Flexible Lot Control Supports fixed lots with broker‑safe volume handling.

  • Real‑Time Trade Monitoring Continuously manages open positions without manual adjustment.

  • Lightweight & Efficient Optimized for MT5 performance with minimal CPU load.

  • MQL5 Market Validation Ready Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 Market standards.

👤 Ideal For

  • Manual and discretionary traders

  • Scalpers and intraday traders

  • Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, and CFD traders

  • Traders seeking automation for risk management without losing entry control

💡 Benefits

  • Faster execution and smoother workflow

  • Automatic trade protection after entry

  • Reduced emotional decision‑making

  • Consistent risk discipline

  • Time‑saving management for active positions


AZ Semi Auto Trade Manager MT5 provides ready‑made presets for Gold and Forex traders. Choose between Aggressive, Balanced, or Safe depending on your trading style. Each preset automatically configures Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even, and Trailing Stop for optimal risk management.

  • Aggressive → Fast scalping, quick profits, higher risk.

  • Balanced → Intraday stability, best for active sessions.

  • Safe → Swing trading, fewer signals but stronger protection.

📊 Preset Table – GOLD M5

Aggressive (Scalping)

  • TP: Fixed 500 pip

  • SL: Fixed 300 pip

  • BE: Trigger 100 pip, Buffer 90 pip

  • TS: Fixed 150 pip

Balanced (Intraday)

  • TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

  • SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

  • BE: Trigger 12 pip, Buffer 2 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)

Safe (Swing)

  • TP: ATR × 3.0 (Period 20)

  • SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

  • BE: Trigger 20 pip, Buffer 3 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)

📊 Preset Table – Forex Major Pair (EURUSD/GBPUSD M15)

Aggressive (News/Breakout)

  • TP: Fixed 30 pip

  • SL: Fixed 15 pip

  • BE: Trigger 6 pip, Buffer 1 pip

  • TS: Fixed 10 pip

Balanced (Intraday)

  • TP: ATR × 2.0 (Period 14)

  • SL: ATR × 1.5 (Period 14)

  • BE: Trigger 10 pip, Buffer 2 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.0 (Period 14)

Safe (Trend/Swing)

  • TP: ATR × 2.5 (Period 20)

  • SL: ATR × 2.0 (Period 20)

  • BE: Trigger 15 pip, Buffer 3 pip

  • TS: ATR × 1.2 (Period 20)



⚠️ Important Notice

This EA is semi‑automatic — it does not generate trading signals or decide market direction. All entries are made manually via the on‑chart buttons. Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, and risk management practices.

🏁 Summary

MT5 Edition = Advanced & Adaptive Same proven core engine, now upgraded with full MT5 compatibility, enhanced control, and a CLOSE ALL safety button. Trade Smart. Manage Better. Protect More.

⭐ Support Message

Dear traders, If this EA helps you trade better, please support us by leaving a 5‑star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ in the MQL5 Market. Your feedback motivates us to keep improving and adding new features.



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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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