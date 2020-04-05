🔥 LAUNCH PROMO: The first 5 copies are strictly limited to $299. After that, the price will automatically increase to $799 to protect the strategy's edge. 🔥







WHAT IS GOLDEN LAYER SYSTEM (GLS)? Golden Layer System is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered for both personal accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Unlike high-risk robots, GLS uses a strict 4-layered confirmation algorithm to execute high-probability trend-continuation trades.

Every single trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamically calculated based on market structure (Swing High/Low).

HOW DOES IT WORK? GLS does not predict the market; it reacts to confirmed momentum. The system continuously scans multiple timeframes (H4 and your current chart) to establish the true market direction. It strictly filters out choppy, low-volume conditions. A genuine trade is only triggered when 4 layers perfectly align: MTF Trend + Volatility Expansion + RSI Momentum + Price Action Trigger (Engulfing/Pinbar).

TRADE MANAGEMENT (STRICT RULES)

Martingale: NEVER

Grid: NEVER

Averaging in / Cost Averaging: NEVER

Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS (Dynamic Swing SL)

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:3 Default (Highly profitable edge)

Prop Firm Compatible: YES (Strict Risk % per trade)

KEY FEATURES

Multi-Timeframe Architecture: The EA aligns the micro-trend with the H4 macro-trend to ensure you are always trading with the institutional flow.

Smart Choppiness Filter: Automatically blocks trading during unpredictable, sideways market conditions to protect your capital.

Auto Risk Management: Simply input your desired Risk % (e.g., 1% or 2%). The EA will automatically calculate the exact lot size based on your account balance and the distance to the Stop Loss.

Session Filters: Built-in time controls allow the robot to trade only during high-liquidity sessions (e.g., London/New York overlaps).

REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Chart Timeframe: M15

Minimum Balance: $1,000 (or equivalent Prop Firm account)

Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW spread highly recommended)

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 stable execution

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (Self-Service Setup) 1. How do I start? Do I need complicated .set files? No. GLS is fully optimized out of the box. Simply attach the EA to your XAUUSD chart, set your preferred "Risk Percent" per trade, and make sure AutoTrading is enabled. The EA handles the rest.

2. Is this safe for FTMO or other Prop Firms? Absolutely. GLS was built with Prop Firm rules in mind. It uses a strict Stop Loss on every single trade and strictly controls the risk percentage. It NEVER uses Martingale, Grid, or Hedging recovery.

3. Does it trade every day? Not always. GLS is a sniper, not a machine gun. It waits for the perfect 4-layer alignment. Quality over quantity is the core philosophy.

4. How can I backtest it properly? In your MT5 Strategy Tester, select "XAUUSD", choose the M15 timeframe, select "Every tick based on real ticks", and set your deposit.









"Download Full Backtest Report Here: