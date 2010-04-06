Mtf Pullback Scalper

Smart Multi-Timeframe Scalping Engine for XAUUSD – Low Drawdown & 99% Tick Tested!

MTF Pullback Scalper is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By combining multi-timeframe analysis with precise momentum indicators, this EA identifies high-probability pullback entries within the direction of the macro trend.

Unlike aggressive grid or martingale systems, this EA relies on a strict single-entry logic with smart trade management, making it an ideal choice for capital preservation and prop-firm passing.

💎 THE STRATEGY: 3-LAYER CONFIRMATION

Macro Trend Filter: Analyzes the H4 and M5 timeframes using EMAs to ensure trades are only taken in the direction of the dominant trend.

Pullback Identification: Uses the M5 timeframe to detect temporary price retracements.

Momentum Trigger: Validates the entry using a combination of Stochastic and M15 RSI to ensure optimal timing.

🛡️ SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT

No Toxic Risk Models: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Arbitrage.

Dynamic Taking Profit: The system automatically executes partial closes (33% and 50%) at key R-multiples and trails the Stop Loss to Break-Even.

Time & Day Filters: Equipped with customizable trading hours and Friday filters to avoid low-liquidity sessions.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

RiskUSD: The exact amount of money (in USD) you are willing to risk per trade.

MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades allowed in a single trading day to prevent overtrading.

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMA / RSI / Stoch Settings: Fully customizable periods and applied prices for the core momentum indicators.

RR_Ratio: The Risk-to-Reward multiplier used for calculating Take Profit levels.

StartHour / EndHour: The specific broker server hours the EA is permitted to scan for entries.

AllowFridayTrading: Set to 'false' to automatically stop trading on Fridays to avoid weekend gaps.

📊 RECOMMENDATIONS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Broker: ECN broker with low spread and fast execution.


"Download Full Backtest Report Here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11k5j7QnUw0Xi1LDeCITSyne_l0W0a-Hl?usp=sharing


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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Golden Layer System
Chok-namchai Silalert
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO: The first 5 copies are strictly limited to $299. After that, the price will automatically increase to $799 to protect the strategy's edge. WHAT IS GOLDEN LAYER SYSTEM (GLS)? Golden Layer System is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered for both personal accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Unlike high-risk robots, GLS uses a strict 4-layered confirmation algorithm to execute high-probability trend-continuation
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