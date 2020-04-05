Golden Layer System

🔥 LAUNCH PROMO: The first 5 copies are strictly limited to $500. After that, the price will automatically increase to $700 to protect the strategy's edge. 🔥


WHAT IS GOLDEN LAYER SYSTEM (GLS)? Golden Layer System is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered for both personal accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Unlike high-risk robots, GLS uses a strict 4-layered confirmation algorithm to execute high-probability trend-continuation trades.

Every single trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamically calculated based on market structure (Swing High/Low).

HOW DOES IT WORK? GLS does not predict the market; it reacts to confirmed momentum. The system continuously scans multiple timeframes (H4 and your current chart) to establish the true market direction. It strictly filters out choppy, low-volume conditions. A genuine trade is only triggered when 4 layers perfectly align: MTF Trend + Volatility Expansion + RSI Momentum + Price Action Trigger (Engulfing/Pinbar).

TRADE MANAGEMENT (STRICT RULES)

  • Martingale: NEVER

  • Grid: NEVER

  • Averaging in / Cost Averaging: NEVER

  • Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS (Dynamic Swing SL)

  • Risk Reward Ratio: 1:3 Default (Highly profitable edge)

  • Prop Firm Compatible: YES (Strict Risk % per trade)

KEY FEATURES

  • Multi-Timeframe Architecture: The EA aligns the micro-trend with the H4 macro-trend to ensure you are always trading with the institutional flow.

  • Smart Choppiness Filter: Automatically blocks trading during unpredictable, sideways market conditions to protect your capital.

  • Auto Risk Management: Simply input your desired Risk % (e.g., 1% or 2%). The EA will automatically calculate the exact lot size based on your account balance and the distance to the Stop Loss.

  • Session Filters: Built-in time controls allow the robot to trade only during high-liquidity sessions (e.g., London/New York overlaps).

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Chart Timeframe: M15 

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 (or equivalent Prop Firm account)

  • Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW spread highly recommended)

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 stable execution

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (Self-Service Setup) 1. How do I start? Do I need complicated .set files? No. GLS is fully optimized out of the box. Simply attach the EA to your XAUUSD chart, set your preferred "Risk Percent" per trade, and make sure AutoTrading is enabled. The EA handles the rest.

2. Is this safe for FTMO or other Prop Firms? Absolutely. GLS was built with Prop Firm rules in mind. It uses a strict Stop Loss on every single trade and strictly controls the risk percentage. It NEVER uses Martingale, Grid, or Hedging recovery.

3. Does it trade every day? Not always. GLS is a sniper, not a machine gun. It waits for the perfect 4-layer alignment. Quality over quantity is the core philosophy.

4. How can I backtest it properly? In your MT5 Strategy Tester, select "XAUUSD", choose the M15 timeframe, select "Every tick based on real ticks", and set your deposit.



"Download Full Backtest Report Here:
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Mtf Pullback Scalper
Chok-namchai Silalert
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Smart Multi-Timeframe Scalping Engine for XAUUSD – Low Drawdown & 99% Tick Tested! MTF Pullback Scalper is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By combining multi-timeframe analysis with precise momentum indicators, this EA identifies high-probability pullback entries within the direction of the macro trend. Unlike aggressive grid or martingale systems, this EA relies on a strict single-entry logic with smart trade management, making i
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