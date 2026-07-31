Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid

Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss.

How it works

1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when the fast, medium and slow moving averages are stacked in the same direction. No alignment, no trade — which is why the EA regularly stays out of the market for long stretches.

2. The entry is taken on a pullback. A position is opened when price retraces to the fast moving average and closes back on the trend side, confirming the rebound. The EA buys the pause in the move, not the breakout.

3. Volatility must be expanding. An adaptive filter compares current volatility with its own recent history, keeping the EA away from low-volatility ranging markets where false rebounds are common. Because the comparison is relative rather than based on a fixed threshold, the filter adjusts itself to any market condition.

4. Pyramiding reduces size as it goes. In a running trend, additional positions can be added on confirmed pullbacks, but only while momentum sits in a neutral zone. Position sizes are degressive, so the largest exposure always stays on the earliest, best-priced entry — the opposite of a martingale.

5. The stop only moves forward. Each position starts with a hard stop loss sized as a percentage of price. Once the trade has moved far enough in your favour, the stop is pulled to breakeven plus a small buffer, then trailed along the fast moving average until the move ends. There is no fixed take profit: exits are driven by market structure.

6. Smart Exhaustion Exit. When momentum reaches an extreme and a reversal candle pattern appears, the EA secures open profit immediately instead of waiting for the trailing stop to be hit. It is deliberately calibrated to trigger rarely — only at genuine climax reversals. In comparative three-year real-tick tests, this module cut the maximum equity drawdown by roughly a quarter while increasing net profit.

Every parameter above is exposed in the inputs and fully configurable. The default set file reproduces the results below.

Backtest results (Strategy Tester, FTMO data, 100 % real ticks)

Three-year test — 06.2023 to 06.2026, USD, 100,000 deposit, default settings:

             Net profit: +220,403 USD

             Profit factor: 1.21

             Maximum equity drawdown: 21.8 %

             Maximum balance drawdown: 20.0 %

             Recovery factor: 4.51

             Total trades: 2,123 (win rate 52.3 %)

             Largest single loss: −5,789 USD (a hard stop loss is always in place)

             Steady equity curve (LR correlation 0.90)

Year by year, each period tested separately:

             2023 (Jun–Dec): +13,018 USD | profit factor 1.13 | equity drawdown 20.6 %

             2024 (full year): +29,919 USD | profit factor 1.12 | equity drawdown 22.2 %

             2025 (full year): +50,673 USD | profit factor 1.13 | equity drawdown 26.4 %

             2026 (Jan–Jun): +125,126 USD | profit factor 1.41 | equity drawdown 22.0 %

All four periods are profitable, but honesty matters: the first half of 2026 alone accounts for about 57 % of the three-year profit, driven by an exceptionally directional gold trend. A realistic expectation is the behaviour of the full years — a profit factor around 1.12 with drawdowns of 20 to 26 % — not the figures of that single semester.

Full backtest reports and the default .set file are available in the Comments tab. Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.

Key features

             Symbol: XAUUSD — Timeframe: M15

             Every trade protected by a hard stop loss — no martingale, no grid

             No simultaneous hedging: buy and sell positions are never held at once

             Not an HFT system: decisions are taken on closed M15 candles

             Self-adaptive volatility filter

             Smart exhaustion exit, fully configurable and optional

             Degressive pyramiding

             Automatic breakeven, then trailing stop

             Volume normalization, stop-level validation and margin checks for compatibility with any broker

             Real-time on-chart panel: trend bias, momentum, filter state, exhaustion signal and open positions

             Transparent rule-based logic — no neural network, no black box

Recommendations

             Account: hedging account, leverage 1:100 or higher

             Attach the EA to your broker’s gold chart on M15, whatever the symbol is named (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.m and so on)

             Lot sizes: the defaults match the 100,000 USD backtest account. Scale them down proportionally to your own capital, and check your broker’s contract size (100 oz is standard)

             VPS recommended for continuous 24/5 operation

             Run the free demo in the Strategy Tester on your own broker’s data before renting

Risk warning

Trading leveraged products involves a substantial risk of loss. Drawdown periods are a normal part of this strategy: the three-year backtest included series of up to 18 consecutive losing trades and a maximum equity drawdown of 21.8 %. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose, and always test on a demo account first.

Support

Questions and suggestions are welcome in the Comments tab, or at desat.trading@gmail.com. I answer personally.


Рекомендуем также
Pro HassilEA
Benjamin Gabriel Nieves Ortiz
Эксперты
Description Hassila Pro is an expert advisor that looks for momentum exhaustion : those moments when price has stretched too far in one direction and tends to correct. Instead of chasing the trend, it waits for the move to run out of strength and trades the correction. This is not a high-frequency system. It waits, and when conditions are not right it does not trade. That behaviour is intentional. How it works Detection. A momentum oscillator measures when price has reached a statistically unusu
HASuperTrendADX
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Эксперты
HA Supertrend ADX is a MetaTrader 5 trend Expert Advisor inspired by the TradingView Heikin Ashi Supertrend ADX concept. It combines Heikin Ashi candle alignment, Supertrend direction on HA prices, and an ADX strength filter. Features • Heikin Ashi trend confirmation • Supertrend on Heikin Ashi OHLC (TradingView-style) • ADX minimum threshold with optional DI+ / DI- filter • Supertrend flip exit and/or ATR trailing stop • Optional initial ATR stop loss • Margin cap and maximum lot limit • XAU
Quantum Gold Star
Boyu Ding
Эксперты
UTBot Divergence Filter EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that fuses two proven methodologies: UT Bot trailing stop signals for precise entry timing, and multi-indicator divergence analysis (adapted from LonesomeTheBlue's acclaimed Pine Script framework) to filter out low-probability trades before they happen. The result: fewer trades, higher quality, smoother equity curve. KEY PERFORMANCE (XAUUSD M15, Jan 2024 – Dec 2025, 100% Tick Quality) Metric Value Profit Factor 1.35
RavenQuant Daybreak EA for SP500
Marcin Kucharski
Эксперты
RavenQuant Daybreak - Product Description RavenQuant Daybreak Automated intraday volatility-breakout expert advisor for the US500 (S&P 500) on MetaTrader 5. Production version 4. Documentation (manual) — full setup, preset file, VIX data, broker time examples, and parameter reference are in the manual. This page is a short product overview only. Overview RavenQuant Daybreak is a rules-based trading system for the US500. It trades opening-range breakouts in both directions, with a hard stop loss
Hexagon Forge Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Hexagon Forge Xau v1.0 Premium Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Hexagon Forge Xau is an advanced and visually stunning trading system designed specifically for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It focuses on high-probability price action combined with powerful trend filters. The EA detects classic continuation and reversal patterns, reinforced by modern technical confirmations, all within a futuristic hexagonal panel that provides comprehensive, real-time information. Main Strategy Combine
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
NanoTrade Pro — это современный автоматизированный торговый советник, предназначенный для оптимизации вашей торговой стратегии на быстро меняющихся финансовых рынках. Используя передовые алгоритмы и анализ данных в реальном времени, NanoTrade Pro автоматизирует процесс скальпинга, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из небольших движений цен с поразительной точностью и эффективностью. Принципиально советник не использует никаких риск-систем с увеличением объема или увеличением количества открыт
SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Эксперты
SwiftCap Trinity EA | Многостратегический советник MT5 для торговли золотом и услугами проп-фирм SwiftCap Trinity EA — это профессиональный   многостратегический советник для платформы MT5   , объединяющий четыре независимые торговые системы в единую, дисциплинированную систему. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на одну стратегию или рыночные условия, Trinity создана для адаптации. Она обеспечивает   сбалансированный, структурированный и последовательный подход к автоматизированной торговле   в раз
XauusdInstitutionalAi
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules. The
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Эксперты
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Эксперты
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
Sharrow
Hannes Kell
Эксперты
Sharrow - автономный торговый бот на новостных событиях (MT5) Один график, все рынки, без постоянного контроля. Sharrow автоматически определяет символы вашего брокера (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD и индексы SPX500, NAS100, US30, GER40, UK100), самостоятельно загружает экономический календарь и торгует вокруг новостей высокой и средней важности. Стратегия из двух фаз: - Pre-Event: следит за рынком до выхода новости и входит при импульсном   пробое на основе ATR. - Event: торгует пробой в момент пуб
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Эксперты
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Range Expansion PRO
Samson Mzera Masinde
Эксперты
Range Expansion PRO: Стратегия и Реализация Проблема: ловушка «ложного пробоя» Большинство ботов для торговли на пробоях терпят неудачу по одной простой причине: они воспринимают каждое движение цены как сигнал. В результате их «разрывает» в боковых рынках или они получают убытки из-за ложных пробоев во время сессий с низкой ликвидностью. Я разработал Range Expansion PRO, чтобы решить именно эту проблему. Мне нужен был инструмент, который остаётся в режиме ожидания, когда рынок нерешителен, и д
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Эксперты
Synapse Trader: Нейросеть, открывающая новые горизонты в трейдинге Представьте себе советника, который не просто анализирует рынок, а становится вашим интеллектуальным помощником, обучающимся каждый день и адаптирующимся к меняющимся условиям. Synapse Trader — это уникальный инструмент, построенный на основе передовых технологий нейронных сетей, способный улавливать самые тонкие рыночные сигналы. Это не просто советник — это живая нейросеть, которая думает, предсказывает и развивается. Специальн
Deep Analyst
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Описание Deep Analyst — автоматизированный торговый алгоритм для платформы MetaTrader 5. Эксперт предназначен для анализа ценовых колебаний и оценки параметров волатильности на основе исторических данных торгового инструмента. Алгоритм применяет математическую модель обработки цены, включающую расчет отклонений, сглаживание входных данных и фильтрацию рыночного шума. Торговые сигналы формируются в соответствии с установленными пользователем параметрами. Условия входа определяются сравнением тек
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Эксперты
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics — это не просто торговый советник. Это модульная когнитивная система, разработанная для высокой точности и адаптивности на паре XAU/USD (Gold) . Спроектированная для работы в условиях высокой волатильности, она полностью соответствует требованиям проп-фирм по риску и производительности. Советник работает на основе собственной нейро-квантовой архитектуры , которая в реальном времени анализирует рыночную структуру
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
MQLTrader
Yurii Biriaiev
Эксперты
Professional MA Crossover Trading Robot is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates buy and sell signals based on the classic Moving Average crossover strategy. It opens a long position when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, and a short position when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, with optional reverse mode to close opposite positions on new signals. The robot features configurable lot size, stop loss, take profit, maximum positions, and magic
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Утилиты
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 TimeFrames
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Эксперты
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames Обзор стратегии XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames — это полностью автоматизированный портфель экспертов, разработанный исключительно для торговли золотом на таймфреймах M15, H1 и H4. Данный портфель объединяет три проверенные стратегии для обеспечения стабильной доходности в различных рыночных условиях. Разработка и тестирование на надежность Портфель был разработан с использованием более 20 лет исторических тиковых данных, что обеспечивает прочную статистическ
Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
ULTIMATE GOLD ENFORCER v3 PRO Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Trading System What Makes It Different Feature Why It Matters 10-Strategy Confluence Engine No single indicator decides — weighted voting across trend, momentum, SMC, order blocks, FVGs, RSI divergence, S/R, volatility & sentiment True Multi-Timeframe H4 structure → H1 signal → M15 entry precision — aligned or no trade Dynamic Risk Management Kelly-inspired position sizing that adapts to your win rate in real-time Zero Martingale/G
NAS100 Compression Cross
Max Brown
Эксперты
NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken. All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money t
Plutus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
PLUTUS GOLD: Алгоритмический импульс для эталонного актива Добро пожаловать в эру интеллектуального управления капиталом на рынке драгоценных металлов. Советник PLUTUS GOLD — это узкоспециализированный программный модуль, созданный эксклюзивно для торговой пары XAUUSD. Объединяя передовые методы следования за трендом и фиксацию пробойных движений, алгоритм нацелен на эффективное использование волатильных импульсов золота с безупречным контролем над рисками. Это не рядовое решение, а выверенна
Prop 007 GOLD
Valerij Mazurenko
Эксперты
Благодаря сбалансированному алгоритму  Prop 007 GOLD приносит стабильную прибыль с минимальными просадками. Этот советник можно использовать на реальном счёте с депозитом 10 000$ и центовом счёте с депозитом 100$. При использовании советника в проп-компаниях, рекомендуемый размер депозита 100 000$. Советник спроектирован для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на минутном тайм-фрейме. Алгоритм сочетает несколько индикаторных фильтров и систему управления позицией, позволяя советнику адаптироваться к разли
FlashTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
FlashTrade Pro FlashTrade Pro is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience in the high-speed world of financial markets.                                             By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms and real-time data analytics, FlashTrade Pro automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with exceptional speed and accuracy. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume o
XAU Chrysus Golden Trident
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU CHRYSUS GOLDEN TRIDENT  Triple-Engine Multi-Strategy (No Grid / No Martingale) XAU Chrysus Golden Trident  is an ultra-premium, institutional-grade Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor. Named after Chrysus, the ancient Greek god of gold, this system utilizes a highly sophisticated Triple-Engine architecture to capture massive profits across all market conditions.  Unlike single-strategy EAs that fail when the market shifts, Chrysus deploys three distinct, non-correlated trading engines simultan
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL  Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol Xau Zenith Grid Protocol  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into th
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live Performance:   Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel Никаких обещаний, никаких фальшивок и никаких иллюзий. Зато богатый живой опыт. Присоединяйтесь к растущему сообществу успешных трейдеров, использующих возможности Remstone! Remstone — это полностью автоматизированное торговое решение, разработанное для анализа рыночных тенденций. Оно создано на осно
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
SmartChoise Battery EA Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля. Утонченная и стабильная продолжательная версия классического SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2). В этом издании сохранены прежняя нейронная логика и классическая система фильтров, которые многие трейдеры ценили за устойчивое и предсказуемое поведение. Советник предназначен для тех, кто предпочитает исходный стиль торговли, делая ставку на ясность и простоту, а не на постоянные изменения. Battery EA вклю
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв