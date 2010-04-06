Smart Multi-Timeframe Scalping Engine for XAUUSD – Low Drawdown & 99% Tick Tested!

MTF Pullback Scalper is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By combining multi-timeframe analysis with precise momentum indicators, this EA identifies high-probability pullback entries within the direction of the macro trend.

Unlike aggressive grid or martingale systems, this EA relies on a strict single-entry logic with smart trade management, making it an ideal choice for capital preservation and prop-firm passing.

💎 THE STRATEGY: 3-LAYER CONFIRMATION

Macro Trend Filter: Analyzes the H4 and M5 timeframes using EMAs to ensure trades are only taken in the direction of the dominant trend.

Pullback Identification: Uses the M5 timeframe to detect temporary price retracements.

Momentum Trigger: Validates the entry using a combination of Stochastic and M15 RSI to ensure optimal timing.

🛡️ SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT

No Toxic Risk Models: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Arbitrage.

Dynamic Taking Profit: The system automatically executes partial closes (33% and 50%) at key R-multiples and trails the Stop Loss to Break-Even.

Time & Day Filters: Equipped with customizable trading hours and Friday filters to avoid low-liquidity sessions.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

RiskUSD: The exact amount of money (in USD) you are willing to risk per trade.

MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades allowed in a single trading day to prevent overtrading.

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMA / RSI / Stoch Settings: Fully customizable periods and applied prices for the core momentum indicators.

RR_Ratio: The Risk-to-Reward multiplier used for calculating Take Profit levels.

StartHour / EndHour: The specific broker server hours the EA is permitted to scan for entries.

AllowFridayTrading: Set to 'false' to automatically stop trading on Fridays to avoid weekend gaps.

📊 RECOMMENDATIONS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Broker: ECN broker with low spread and fast execution.





"Download Full Backtest Report Here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11k5j7QnUw0Xi1LDeCITSyne_l0W0a-Hl?usp=sharing