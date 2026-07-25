HTF Candle Sweep EMA

Professional Multi-Timeframe

HTF Ultimate Complete is an advanced, all-in-one institutional trading suite designed for MetaTrader 5. It projects up to 6 Higher Timeframes (HTF) directly onto your current chart, giving traders complete top-down market visibility without switching timeframes.

HTF Candle Overlay, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Volume Imbalance (VI), Liquidity Sweeps, 50% Midpoints, Multi-EMA Trend Streams, and a Live Bar Countdown Timer into a single, zero-lag tool.

🌟 Key Features

1. 📊 Multi-Timeframe HTF Candle Overlay

  • Render up to 6 Higher Timeframe sets (e.g., 5M, 15M, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1W) simultaneously on your current timeframe chart.
  • Real-time 0-lag synchronization: HTF candles form dynamically to the right of your live price action.
  • Complete visual customization: Set custom colors for Bullish/Bearish candle bodies, borders, and wicks.

2. ⚡ ICT Fair Value Gap (FVG) Engine

  • Automatic detection and plotting of Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps across all active HTFs.
  • Dual Invalidation Modes:
    • Body Close : FVG remains active until an HTF candle body closes through the gap.
    • Wick Close : FVG invalidates as soon as a wick pierces the gap.
  • 50% Consequent Encroachment (CE): Optional center line with customizable style, thickness, and color.

3. 💧 Liquidity Sweep & Bias Filter

  • Detects when price sweeps previous HTF Highs or Lows and closes back inside (Liquidity Purge).
  • Bias Filter Modes: Select  Neutral ,  Bullish , or  Bearish  to filter out non-directional sweeps.
  • Sweep Display Control: Choose to highlight Latest Sweep Only or track historical sweeps.

4. 📦 Volume Imbalance (VI) Visualizer

  • Highlights opening/closing gaps between consecutive HTF candle bodies (Volume Imbalances).
  • Custom color coding for instant recognition of market inefficiencies.

5. 🎯 50% HTF Candle Midpoints

  • Plots exact 50% equilibrium levels of every HTF candle to identify key reaction zones and discount/premium areas.

6. 📈 Multi-EMA Trend System (Up to 24 EMAs)

  • Display up to 4 Exponential Moving Averages PER HTF set (8, 21, 50, 200 EMA by default).
  • Fully customizable periods, colors, line thicknesses, and styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted).

7. ⏱️ Smart Labels & Live Bar Countdown Timers

  • Dynamic Auto-Spacing: Automatic screen-relative vertical gap calculation ensures text labels NEVER overlap, regardless of chart zoom, price scale, or asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
  • Stepped Per-Set Positioning: Labels sit cleanly directly above each timeframe's candle set.
  • Custom Font Name, Font Size, and Color settings for both HTF Name and Remaining Time Timer.
  • Optional Day of Week (DOW) markings on individual HTF candles.

⚙️ Indicator Parameters & Settings

HTF Configuration

  • HTF 1..6 Show : Enable or disable individual HTF slots.
  • HTF 1..6 Timeframe : Select timeframe string ( 5 ,  15 ,  60 ,  240 ,  1D ,  1W , etc.).
  • HTF 1..6 Max Display : Number of HTF candles to display per slot.

HTF EMAs (per HTF set)

  • EMA x.1..x.4 Show : Enable/Disable EMA.
  • EMA x.1..x.4 Period : Moving average period.
  • EMA x.1..x.4 Color / Thickness / Style : Full visual control.

Imbalance (FVG & VI)

  • Fair Value Gap : Enable/Disable FVG boxes.
  • FVG Color : Box fill & border color.
  • FVG Invalidation Mode : Select  BodyClose  or  WickClose .
  • FVG Center Line Show / Color / Thickness : 50% Consequent Encroachment line.
  • Volume Imbalance / VI Color : Enable/Disable VI zones.

Sweep & Midpoint

  • Show Sweeps / Sweep Latest Only : Liquidity sweep tracking.
  • Sweep Color / Width / Style : Custom sweep line styling.
  • Bias : Filter sweeps by  Neutral ,  Bullish , or  Bearish .
  • Show Midpoint / Color / Width / Style : 50% candle midpoint lines.

Labels & Timer

  • HTF Label Show / Color / Font Size / Font Name : Custom HTF title text.
  • Remaining Time Show / Color / Font Size / Font Name : Live countdown timer.
  • Label Above Each Set : Dynamic per-set height positioning.

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