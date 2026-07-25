HTF Candle Sweep EMA

Professional Multi-Timeframe

HTF Ultimate Complete is an advanced, all-in-one institutional trading suite designed for MetaTrader 5. It projects up to 6 Higher Timeframes (HTF) directly onto your current chart, giving traders complete top-down market visibility without switching timeframes.

HTF Candle Overlay, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Volume Imbalance (VI), Liquidity Sweeps, 50% Midpoints, Multi-EMA Trend Streams, and a Live Bar Countdown Timer into a single, zero-lag tool.

🌟 Key Features

1. 📊 Multi-Timeframe HTF Candle Overlay

Render up to 6 Higher Timeframe sets (e.g., 5M, 15M, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1W) simultaneously on your current timeframe chart.

(e.g., 5M, 15M, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1W) simultaneously on your current timeframe chart. Real-time 0-lag synchronization: HTF candles form dynamically to the right of your live price action.

Complete visual customization: Set custom colors for Bullish/Bearish candle bodies, borders, and wicks.

2. ⚡ ICT Fair Value Gap (FVG) Engine

Automatic detection and plotting of Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps across all active HTFs.

Dual Invalidation Modes : Body Close : FVG remains active until an HTF candle body closes through the gap. Wick Close : FVG invalidates as soon as a wick pierces the gap.

: 50% Consequent Encroachment (CE): Optional center line with customizable style, thickness, and color.

3. 💧 Liquidity Sweep & Bias Filter

Detects when price sweeps previous HTF Highs or Lows and closes back inside (Liquidity Purge).

Bias Filter Modes : Select Neutral , Bullish , or Bearish to filter out non-directional sweeps.

: Select Neutral , Bullish , or Bearish to filter out non-directional sweeps. Sweep Display Control: Choose to highlight Latest Sweep Only or track historical sweeps.

4. 📦 Volume Imbalance (VI) Visualizer

Highlights opening/closing gaps between consecutive HTF candle bodies (Volume Imbalances).

Custom color coding for instant recognition of market inefficiencies.

5. 🎯 50% HTF Candle Midpoints

Plots exact 50% equilibrium levels of every HTF candle to identify key reaction zones and discount/premium areas.

6. 📈 Multi-EMA Trend System (Up to 24 EMAs)

Display up to 4 Exponential Moving Averages PER HTF set (8, 21, 50, 200 EMA by default).

(8, 21, 50, 200 EMA by default). Fully customizable periods, colors, line thicknesses, and styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted).

7. ⏱️ Smart Labels & Live Bar Countdown Timers

Dynamic Auto-Spacing : Automatic screen-relative vertical gap calculation ensures text labels NEVER overlap , regardless of chart zoom, price scale, or asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).

: Automatic screen-relative vertical gap calculation ensures text labels , regardless of chart zoom, price scale, or asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto). Stepped Per-Set Positioning : Labels sit cleanly directly above each timeframe's candle set.

: Labels sit cleanly directly above each timeframe's candle set. Custom Font Name, Font Size, and Color settings for both HTF Name and Remaining Time Timer.

Optional Day of Week (DOW) markings on individual HTF candles.

⚙️ Indicator Parameters & Settings

HTF Configuration

HTF 1..6 Show : Enable or disable individual HTF slots.

HTF 1..6 Timeframe : Select timeframe string ( 5 , 15 , 60 , 240 , 1D , 1W , etc.).

15 , 60 , 240 , 1D , 1W , etc.). HTF 1..6 Max Display : Number of HTF candles to display per slot.

HTF EMAs (per HTF set)

EMA x.1..x.4 Show : Enable/Disable EMA.

EMA x.1..x.4 Period : Moving average period.

EMA x.1..x.4 Color / Thickness / Style : Full visual control.

Imbalance (FVG & VI)

Fair Value Gap : Enable/Disable FVG boxes.

FVG Color : Box fill & border color.

FVG Invalidation Mode : Select BodyClose or WickClose .

BodyClose or WickClose . FVG Center Line Show / Color / Thickness : 50% Consequent Encroachment line.

Volume Imbalance / VI Color : Enable/Disable VI zones.

Sweep & Midpoint

Show Sweeps / Sweep Latest Only : Liquidity sweep tracking.

Sweep Color / Width / Style : Custom sweep line styling.

Bias : Filter sweeps by Neutral , Bullish , or Bearish .

Neutral , Bullish , or Bearish . Show Midpoint / Color / Width / Style : 50% candle midpoint lines.

Labels & Timer