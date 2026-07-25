HTF Candle Sweep EMA

  • Indicators
  • Arslan Tariq
    Arslan Tariq

    Arslan Tariq

    4.6 (3)
    Professional Trader & Developer with nearly 10 years of experience in Forex, Crypto, Commodities, and Indices. Specialized in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors, custom indicators, automated trading systems, and TradingView Pine Script strategies.
    4 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Professional Multi-Timeframe

HTF Ultimate Complete is an advanced, all-in-one institutional trading suite designed for MetaTrader 5. It projects up to 6 Higher Timeframes (HTF) directly onto your current chart, giving traders complete top-down market visibility without switching timeframes.

HTF Candle Overlay, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Volume Imbalance (VI), Liquidity Sweeps, 50% Midpoints, Multi-EMA Trend Streams, and a Live Bar Countdown Timer into a single, zero-lag tool.

🌟 Key Features

1. 📊 Multi-Timeframe HTF Candle Overlay

  • Render up to 6 Higher Timeframe sets (e.g., 5M, 15M, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1W) simultaneously on your current timeframe chart.
  • Real-time 0-lag synchronization: HTF candles form dynamically to the right of your live price action.
  • Complete visual customization: Set custom colors for Bullish/Bearish candle bodies, borders, and wicks.

2. ⚡ ICT Fair Value Gap (FVG) Engine

  • Automatic detection and plotting of Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps across all active HTFs.
  • Dual Invalidation Modes:
    • Body Close : FVG remains active until an HTF candle body closes through the gap.
    • Wick Close : FVG invalidates as soon as a wick pierces the gap.
  • 50% Consequent Encroachment (CE): Optional center line with customizable style, thickness, and color.

3. 💧 Liquidity Sweep & Bias Filter

  • Detects when price sweeps previous HTF Highs or Lows and closes back inside (Liquidity Purge).
  • Bias Filter Modes: Select  Neutral ,  Bullish , or  Bearish  to filter out non-directional sweeps.
  • Sweep Display Control: Choose to highlight Latest Sweep Only or track historical sweeps.

4. 📦 Volume Imbalance (VI) Visualizer

  • Highlights opening/closing gaps between consecutive HTF candle bodies (Volume Imbalances).
  • Custom color coding for instant recognition of market inefficiencies.

5. 🎯 50% HTF Candle Midpoints

  • Plots exact 50% equilibrium levels of every HTF candle to identify key reaction zones and discount/premium areas.

6. 📈 Multi-EMA Trend System (Up to 24 EMAs)

  • Display up to 4 Exponential Moving Averages PER HTF set (8, 21, 50, 200 EMA by default).
  • Fully customizable periods, colors, line thicknesses, and styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted).

7. ⏱️ Smart Labels & Live Bar Countdown Timers

  • Dynamic Auto-Spacing: Automatic screen-relative vertical gap calculation ensures text labels NEVER overlap, regardless of chart zoom, price scale, or asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
  • Stepped Per-Set Positioning: Labels sit cleanly directly above each timeframe's candle set.
  • Custom Font Name, Font Size, and Color settings for both HTF Name and Remaining Time Timer.
  • Optional Day of Week (DOW) markings on individual HTF candles.

⚙️ Indicator Parameters & Settings

HTF Configuration

  • HTF 1..6 Show : Enable or disable individual HTF slots.
  • HTF 1..6 Timeframe : Select timeframe string ( 5 ,  15 ,  60 ,  240 ,  1D ,  1W , etc.).
  • HTF 1..6 Max Display : Number of HTF candles to display per slot.

HTF EMAs (per HTF set)

  • EMA x.1..x.4 Show : Enable/Disable EMA.
  • EMA x.1..x.4 Period : Moving average period.
  • EMA x.1..x.4 Color / Thickness / Style : Full visual control.

Imbalance (FVG & VI)

  • Fair Value Gap : Enable/Disable FVG boxes.
  • FVG Color : Box fill & border color.
  • FVG Invalidation Mode : Select  BodyClose  or  WickClose .
  • FVG Center Line Show / Color / Thickness : 50% Consequent Encroachment line.
  • Volume Imbalance / VI Color : Enable/Disable VI zones.

Sweep & Midpoint

  • Show Sweeps / Sweep Latest Only : Liquidity sweep tracking.
  • Sweep Color / Width / Style : Custom sweep line styling.
  • Bias : Filter sweeps by  Neutral ,  Bullish , or  Bearish .
  • Show Midpoint / Color / Width / Style : 50% candle midpoint lines.

Labels & Timer

  • HTF Label Show / Color / Font Size / Font Name : Custom HTF title text.
  • Remaining Time Show / Color / Font Size / Font Name : Live countdown timer.
  • Label Above Each Set : Dynamic per-set height positioning.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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