HTF Candle Sweep EMA
- Indicators
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Arslan TariqProfessional Trader & Developer with nearly 10 years of experience in Forex, Crypto, Commodities, and Indices. Specialized in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors, custom indicators, automated trading systems, and TradingView Pine Script strategies.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional Multi-Timeframe
HTF Ultimate Complete is an advanced, all-in-one institutional trading suite designed for MetaTrader 5. It projects up to 6 Higher Timeframes (HTF) directly onto your current chart, giving traders complete top-down market visibility without switching timeframes.
HTF Candle Overlay, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Volume Imbalance (VI), Liquidity Sweeps, 50% Midpoints, Multi-EMA Trend Streams, and a Live Bar Countdown Timer into a single, zero-lag tool.
🌟 Key Features
1. 📊 Multi-Timeframe HTF Candle Overlay
- Render up to 6 Higher Timeframe sets (e.g., 5M, 15M, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1W) simultaneously on your current timeframe chart.
- Real-time 0-lag synchronization: HTF candles form dynamically to the right of your live price action.
- Complete visual customization: Set custom colors for Bullish/Bearish candle bodies, borders, and wicks.
2. ⚡ ICT Fair Value Gap (FVG) Engine
- Automatic detection and plotting of Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps across all active HTFs.
- Dual Invalidation Modes:
- Body Close : FVG remains active until an HTF candle body closes through the gap.
- Wick Close : FVG invalidates as soon as a wick pierces the gap.
- 50% Consequent Encroachment (CE): Optional center line with customizable style, thickness, and color.
3. 💧 Liquidity Sweep & Bias Filter
- Detects when price sweeps previous HTF Highs or Lows and closes back inside (Liquidity Purge).
- Bias Filter Modes: Select Neutral , Bullish , or Bearish to filter out non-directional sweeps.
- Sweep Display Control: Choose to highlight Latest Sweep Only or track historical sweeps.
4. 📦 Volume Imbalance (VI) Visualizer
- Highlights opening/closing gaps between consecutive HTF candle bodies (Volume Imbalances).
- Custom color coding for instant recognition of market inefficiencies.
5. 🎯 50% HTF Candle Midpoints
- Plots exact 50% equilibrium levels of every HTF candle to identify key reaction zones and discount/premium areas.
6. 📈 Multi-EMA Trend System (Up to 24 EMAs)
- Display up to 4 Exponential Moving Averages PER HTF set (8, 21, 50, 200 EMA by default).
- Fully customizable periods, colors, line thicknesses, and styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted).
7. ⏱️ Smart Labels & Live Bar Countdown Timers
- Dynamic Auto-Spacing: Automatic screen-relative vertical gap calculation ensures text labels NEVER overlap, regardless of chart zoom, price scale, or asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
- Stepped Per-Set Positioning: Labels sit cleanly directly above each timeframe's candle set.
- Custom Font Name, Font Size, and Color settings for both HTF Name and Remaining Time Timer.
- Optional Day of Week (DOW) markings on individual HTF candles.
⚙️ Indicator Parameters & Settings
HTF Configuration
- HTF 1..6 Show : Enable or disable individual HTF slots.
- HTF 1..6 Timeframe : Select timeframe string ( 5 , 15 , 60 , 240 , 1D , 1W , etc.).
- HTF 1..6 Max Display : Number of HTF candles to display per slot.
HTF EMAs (per HTF set)
- EMA x.1..x.4 Show : Enable/Disable EMA.
- EMA x.1..x.4 Period : Moving average period.
- EMA x.1..x.4 Color / Thickness / Style : Full visual control.
Imbalance (FVG & VI)
- Fair Value Gap : Enable/Disable FVG boxes.
- FVG Color : Box fill & border color.
- FVG Invalidation Mode : Select BodyClose or WickClose .
- FVG Center Line Show / Color / Thickness : 50% Consequent Encroachment line.
- Volume Imbalance / VI Color : Enable/Disable VI zones.
Sweep & Midpoint
- Show Sweeps / Sweep Latest Only : Liquidity sweep tracking.
- Sweep Color / Width / Style : Custom sweep line styling.
- Bias : Filter sweeps by Neutral , Bullish , or Bearish .
- Show Midpoint / Color / Width / Style : 50% candle midpoint lines.
Labels & Timer
- HTF Label Show / Color / Font Size / Font Name : Custom HTF title text.
- Remaining Time Show / Color / Font Size / Font Name : Live countdown timer.
- Label Above Each Set : Dynamic per-set height positioning.