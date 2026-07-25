🌟 AURUS DOGE: The Apex Gold Breakout Algorithm 🌟

Welcome to the next generation of automated Gold trading. Aurus DOGE is a highly specialized Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD market. Blending advanced trend-following mechanics with precision price-action breakouts, this EA is designed to capture massive momentum shifts in the gold market while keeping drawdowns strictly under control.

This is not just another EA; it is a meticulously crafted institutional-grade algorithm. We do NOT use account-blowing techniques. There is NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO Arbitrage. Aurus DOGE uses a pure, logical approach based on dynamic moving averages and critical support/resistance level breakouts.

🔥 100% PROP FIRM & FUNDED ACCOUNT READY 🔥 Built with strict risk management parameters, Aurus DOGE is fully compliant with the rules of major proprietary trading firms (such as FTMO, Vanguard, Supernova, and others). Every single trade is protected by a strict, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

⚙️ CORE STRATEGY & LOGIC Aurus DOGE constantly scans the XAUUSD M15 chart. It identifies the dominant trend using a proprietary dynamic moving average filter. Once the trend is established, the algorithm waits for a high-probability price action breakout at key psychological levels. When the institutional volume pushes the price past these zones, Aurus DOGE executes the trade with laser accuracy.

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES & FEATURES

Asset Specialized: Fully optimized and calibrated exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

Safe Trading: Every trade is secured by a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

Zero Toxic Logic: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging down.

Timeframe Precision: Engineered to capture high-probability setups specifically on the M15 chart.

Smart Trend Filtering: Utilizes advanced algorithms to stay on the right side of the market and filter out false breakouts.

Lightweight & Fast: Clean code structure ensuring lightning-fast execution without CPU lag, perfect for VPS environments.

User-Friendly: Clean, intuitive input panel designed for both novice traders and professional algorithmic developers.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS & SETUP

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

Minimum Balance: $100 for Micro/Cent accounts, $500 for Standard accounts.

Account Type: Hedging or Netting (Works perfectly on both).

Broker: A low-spread ECN broker is strongly recommended for optimal breakout execution.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended to catch fast gold movements.

🛠️ PARAMETERS / INPUTS GUIDE

InpLotSize: Your desired fixed lot size (Ensure you calculate risk according to your balance).

InpStopLoss: Hard Stop Loss in points (Protects your capital).

InpTakeProfit: Hard Take Profit in points (Locks in your gains).

InpMAPeriod: The lookback period for the primary trend filter.

⚠️ PRICING & LIMITED TIME OFFER To celebrate the launch, Aurus DOGE is currently available at a heavily discounted introductory price of $190. Note: Once our live signals hit the target performance milestones, the price will automatically increase to $399. Secure your copy now before the price goes up!

Don't miss the breakout. Let the relaxing vibes of the trading lifestyle work for your account balance with Aurus DOGE!