Aurus DOGE

🌟 AURUS DOGE: The Apex Gold Breakout Algorithm 🌟

Welcome to the next generation of automated Gold trading. Aurus DOGE is a highly specialized Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD market. Blending advanced trend-following mechanics with precision price-action breakouts, this EA is designed to capture massive momentum shifts in the gold market while keeping drawdowns strictly under control.

This is not just another EA; it is a meticulously crafted institutional-grade algorithm. We do NOT use account-blowing techniques. There is NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO Arbitrage. Aurus DOGE uses a pure, logical approach based on dynamic moving averages and critical support/resistance level breakouts.

🔥 100% PROP FIRM & FUNDED ACCOUNT READY 🔥 Built with strict risk management parameters, Aurus DOGE is fully compliant with the rules of major proprietary trading firms (such as FTMO, Vanguard, Supernova, and others). Every single trade is protected by a strict, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

⚙️ CORE STRATEGY & LOGIC Aurus DOGE constantly scans the XAUUSD M15 chart. It identifies the dominant trend using a proprietary dynamic moving average filter. Once the trend is established, the algorithm waits for a high-probability price action breakout at key psychological levels. When the institutional volume pushes the price past these zones, Aurus DOGE executes the trade with laser accuracy.

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES & FEATURES

  • Asset Specialized: Fully optimized and calibrated exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Safe Trading: Every trade is secured by a hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Zero Toxic Logic: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging down.

  • Timeframe Precision: Engineered to capture high-probability setups specifically on the M15 chart.

  • Smart Trend Filtering: Utilizes advanced algorithms to stay on the right side of the market and filter out false breakouts.

  • Lightweight & Fast: Clean code structure ensuring lightning-fast execution without CPU lag, perfect for VPS environments.

  • User-Friendly: Clean, intuitive input panel designed for both novice traders and professional algorithmic developers.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS & SETUP

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

  • Minimum Balance: $100 for Micro/Cent accounts, $500 for Standard accounts.

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (Works perfectly on both).

  • Broker: A low-spread ECN broker is strongly recommended for optimal breakout execution.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is highly recommended to catch fast gold movements.

🛠️ PARAMETERS / INPUTS GUIDE

  • InpLotSize: Your desired fixed lot size (Ensure you calculate risk according to your balance).

  • InpStopLoss: Hard Stop Loss in points (Protects your capital).

  • InpTakeProfit: Hard Take Profit in points (Locks in your gains).

  • InpMAPeriod: The lookback period for the primary trend filter.

⚠️ PRICING & LIMITED TIME OFFER To celebrate the launch, Aurus DOGE is currently available at a heavily discounted introductory price of $190. Note: Once our live signals hit the target performance milestones, the price will automatically increase to $399. Secure your copy now before the price goes up!

Don't miss the breakout. Let the relaxing vibes of the trading lifestyle work for your account balance with Aurus DOGE!


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5 (46)
Эксперты
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4.13 (38)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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