TrendForge Gold — Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD

TrendForge Gold is a pure trend-following system for Gold. It enters on genuine breakouts in the direction of the dominant trend and lets winners run with an ATR chandelier trailing stop — no fixed profit cap, no averaging, no martingale.

Verified on 99% real tick data

Backtest on XAUUSD (2023–2026, 3.5 years, 99% real ticks, real broker spreads):

Risk 1.0% → +62% · Profit Factor 1.40 · Max DD 21% · Sharpe 1.49

· Profit Factor · Max DD · Sharpe Risk 2.5% → +189% · Profit Factor 1.42 · Max DD 45% · Sharpe 1.34

· Profit Factor · Max DD · Sharpe ~302 trades (~8–9 per month)

How it works

Donchian channel breakout filtered by a long EMA trend filter — trades only with the trend.

Every position opens with a real Stop Loss and Take Profit sent inside the order. No virtual or hidden stops.

sent inside the order. No virtual or hidden stops. Winners managed by an ATR chandelier trailing stop that only ever tightens risk.

What it will NOT do (by design)

❌ No grid · No martingale · No averaging down · No lot increase after a loss

❌ Never removes or widens the stop of an open position

✅ One position at a time. Transparent, auditable logic.

Recommended setup

Symbol XAUUSD · Attach to any chart (the EA uses H2 signals internally by default)

· Attach to any chart (the EA uses signals internally by default) Risk 1.0% (balanced) or 2.5% (aggressive)

(balanced) or (aggressive) Minimum balance $1,000 · Leverage 1:100 or higher · Any broker (results depend on your spread — lower-cost accounts perform better)

⚠️ Honest risk warning: Trend-following has a low win rate (~39%) with winners much larger than losers. Expect losing streaks — the backtest shows up to 10 consecutive losses, and long flat periods before a trend pays off. In the test above, the equity curve was flat for roughly the first half before the major move. Drawdowns of 20–45% are normal depending on your risk setting. Past performance does not guarantee future results.