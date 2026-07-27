TrendForge Gold
- Эксперты
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Guilherme Xavier FontesRecommended Setup for my EAs and Signals: To ensure maximum precision, low latency, and execution that matches the original strategy, I recommend using RoboForex. This is the broker I use to develop and run my algorithms, providing high liquidity and flexible deposit/withdrawal options.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
TrendForge Gold — Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD
TrendForge Gold is a pure trend-following system for Gold. It enters on genuine breakouts in the direction of the dominant trend and lets winners run with an ATR chandelier trailing stop — no fixed profit cap, no averaging, no martingale.
Verified on 99% real tick data
Backtest on XAUUSD (2023–2026, 3.5 years, 99% real ticks, real broker spreads):
- Risk 1.0% → +62% · Profit Factor 1.40 · Max DD 21% · Sharpe 1.49
- Risk 2.5% → +189% · Profit Factor 1.42 · Max DD 45% · Sharpe 1.34
- ~302 trades (~8–9 per month)
How it works
- Donchian channel breakout filtered by a long EMA trend filter — trades only with the trend.
- Every position opens with a real Stop Loss and Take Profit sent inside the order. No virtual or hidden stops.
- Winners managed by an ATR chandelier trailing stop that only ever tightens risk.
What it will NOT do (by design)
- ❌ No grid · No martingale · No averaging down · No lot increase after a loss
- ❌ Never removes or widens the stop of an open position
- ✅ One position at a time. Transparent, auditable logic.
Recommended setup
- Symbol XAUUSD · Attach to any chart (the EA uses H2 signals internally by default)
- Risk 1.0% (balanced) or 2.5% (aggressive)
- Minimum balance $1,000 · Leverage 1:100 or higher · Any broker (results depend on your spread — lower-cost accounts perform better)
⚠️ Honest risk warning: Trend-following has a low win rate (~39%) with winners much larger than losers. Expect losing streaks — the backtest shows up to 10 consecutive losses, and long flat periods before a trend pays off. In the test above, the equity curve was flat for roughly the first half before the major move. Drawdowns of 20–45% are normal depending on your risk setting. Past performance does not guarantee future results.