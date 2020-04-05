TrendForge Gold

TrendForge Gold — Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD

TrendForge Gold is a pure trend-following system for Gold. It enters on genuine breakouts in the direction of the dominant trend and lets winners run with an ATR chandelier trailing stop — no fixed profit cap, no averaging, no martingale.

Verified on 99% real tick data
Backtest on XAUUSD (2023–2026, 3.5 years, 99% real ticks, real broker spreads):

  • Risk 1.0% → +62% · Profit Factor 1.40 · Max DD 21% · Sharpe 1.49
  • Risk 2.5% → +189% · Profit Factor 1.42 · Max DD 45% · Sharpe 1.34
  • ~302 trades (~8–9 per month)

How it works

  • Donchian channel breakout filtered by a long EMA trend filter — trades only with the trend.
  • Every position opens with a real Stop Loss and Take Profit sent inside the order. No virtual or hidden stops.
  • Winners managed by an ATR chandelier trailing stop that only ever tightens risk.

What it will NOT do (by design)

  • ❌ No grid · No martingale · No averaging down · No lot increase after a loss
  • ❌ Never removes or widens the stop of an open position
  • ✅ One position at a time. Transparent, auditable logic.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol XAUUSD · Attach to any chart (the EA uses H2 signals internally by default)
  • Risk 1.0% (balanced) or 2.5% (aggressive)
  • Minimum balance $1,000 · Leverage 1:100 or higher · Any broker (results depend on your spread — lower-cost accounts perform better)

⚠️ Honest risk warning: Trend-following has a low win rate (~39%) with winners much larger than losers. Expect losing streaks — the backtest shows up to 10 consecutive losses, and long flat periods before a trend pays off. In the test above, the equity curve was flat for roughly the first half before the major move. Drawdowns of 20–45% are normal depending on your risk setting. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Infinite Grid Recovery
Guilherme Xavier Fontes
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Infinite Grid Recovery is an automated trading system that uses a hybrid approach combining classic technical indicators with mathematical recovery management. Unlike conventional grid systems that blindly open orders against the trend, this EA uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to filter entries, seeking trades only in price exhaustion zones. SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS 1. Auto-Tuner (Automatic Calibration) No complex configuration files (.set) are needed. The EA automatically identifies the currency pair
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