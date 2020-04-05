The Gold Universe

The Gold Universe — Multi-Strategy XAUUSD System with Exclusive Execution Lock

Most multi-strategy EAs run their engines in parallel. When gold moves fast, that means three strategies opening baskets on the same candle, stacking correlated exposure the account was never sized for.

The Gold Universe doesn't do that.

LIVE SIGNALS

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384695
Launch Price $249.00

Price increases on every 5 purchase.

Hurry grap your copy now before the price increases.

Exclusive Execution Lock
Only one strategy holds the floor at a time. The moment a strategy opens its first position, every other engine in the system is suspended — no new entries, no parallel baskets, no correlated stacking. Control returns to the pool only after the active basket is fully closed. One strategy in, everything else out.

More Stratergy to be added, Right now 7 stratergy works like a charm.

Grid & Martingale — Stated Plainly
This EA uses grid recovery with martingale position sizing. That is a deliberate design choice, and it carries real risk: recovery systems trade a high hit-rate for the possibility of a large adverse sequence. Anyone selling you a martingale EA as "risk-free" is not being straight with you.

What The Gold Universe does instead is bound the damage:

  • Hard equity stop at [X]% — the entire basket liquidates and the EA halts, no exceptions
  • Maximum grid depth of [N] levels — the ladder cannot extend indefinitely
  • Lot multiplier of [X.XX] with an absolute lot ceiling of [X.XX] — sizing stops escalating at a known point
  • Spread and slippage filter — no entries when execution conditions degrade
  • News blackout window — [X] minutes either side of high-impact events.
WebRequest to be added for news filter

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json

Built For
XAUUSD, raw/ECN spread accounts. 

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • ⁠Recommended brokers: Any ECN/RAW/LOW spread 2digit broker
  • Minimum initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • ⁠Recommended initial deposit: $2000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


Backtest Range
Maximum observed drawdown over the test period was 20 % . This is what happened in this sample, on this data, with these settings. It is not a cap, a guarantee, or a limit built into the software. A grid system's real worst case is defined by your equity stop and your account size — nothing else.


Run it on demo for weeks on your own broker. Spread, execution, and swap on gold vary enough between brokers that someone else's backtest is not your result.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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