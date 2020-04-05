BreakerPowerBot

This Expert Advisor is built for traders who want one engine powerful enough to dominate both crypto and forex majors. It uses a multi‑market intelligence core that reads volatility, trend strength, liquidity pressure, and breakout authenticity in real time — allowing it to exploit profit opportunities on BTC, ETH, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, and all major pairs.

The EA is designed to thrive in fast‑moving crypto conditions while maintaining surgical precision on forex. Its adaptive filters eliminate false signals, its quant logic locks onto high‑probability setups, and its execution module reacts instantly to structural shifts.

This is not a simple bot — it is a cross‑market quant machine engineered for traders who want consistent performance across all environments.

The current price is temporary. After initial user validation and verified results, the price will increase significantly.