BreakerPowerBot

This Expert Advisor is built for traders who want one engine powerful enough to dominate both crypto and forex majors. It uses a multi‑market intelligence core that reads volatility, trend strength, liquidity pressure, and breakout authenticity in real time — allowing it to exploit profit opportunities on BTC, ETH, XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, and all major pairs.

The EA is designed to thrive in fast‑moving crypto conditions while maintaining surgical precision on forex. Its adaptive filters eliminate false signals, its quant logic locks onto high‑probability setups, and its execution module reacts instantly to structural shifts.

This is not a simple bot — it is a cross‑market quant machine engineered for traders who want consistent performance across all environments.

The current price is temporary. After initial user validation and verified results, the price will increase significantly.


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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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