DoIt EA Monitor MT4

DoIt EA Monitor - Multi EA Performance Dashboard for MT5

Your account can be profitable while one EA quietly drags down the portfolio. MetaTrader history shows the combined result, but it does not clearly show which strategy deserves more capital and which one needs attention.

DoIt EA Monitor runs on one chart and separates live and historical performance by magic number, EA and symbol. It is completely read-only. It never opens, closes or modifies a trade.

KNOW WHICH EA IS EARNING ITS PLACE

Automatically discover the magic numbers trading on the account.

Rename each magic number with a clear strategy name.

Compare floating and closed PnL for Today, Week, Month, All Time or a custom period.

Review win rate, profit factor, trade count and maximum drawdown in account currency.

See an equity sparkline and each strategy's contribution to the account result.

Sort the dashboard by PnL, drawdown, trades or name.

CATCH SILENT FAILURES

An EA with no open positions and no trades for a configurable number of days is marked as inactive. This helps you investigate possible VPS, license, configuration or strategy problems before the silence goes unnoticed for weeks.

Optional Telegram alerts can notify you when:

An EA has been inactive for too long.

An individual EA exceeds your drawdown threshold.

Total exposure on one symbol exceeds your selected lot limit.

SEE THE RISK YOUR EAS CREATE TOGETHER

Switch between the EA view and the symbol view. Three independent robots can appear diversified while all three are building the same position on gold, EURUSD or another instrument.

The symbol view combines that exposure so the account-level risk becomes visible.

YOUR EAS VS YOUR MANUAL TRADING

The HTML report compares manual and automated trading using PnL, win rate, profit factor and trade count.

It also reviews manual trading behaviour, including average win, average loss, win/loss ratio, average time in the market, best and worst trading days, and quick re-entries after a losing trade.

LOCAL REPORTS YOU CONTROL

Generate a self-contained HTML report with:

Equity curves for every EA.

Monthly PnL breakdowns.

Collapsible trade histories.

Manual versus automated comparison.

CSV exports for the performance breakdown and complete trade history.

The core analysis stays inside MetaTrader. Data only leaves the terminal when you voluntarily share an export or enable Telegram notifications.

BUILT FOR DAILY USE

One chart monitors the complete account.

Friendly strategy names survive terminal restarts.

Show-only and exclude filters keep large magic-number lists manageable.

Dark and light themes.

PnL includes trading profit, swap and commission. Deposits and withdrawals are excluded.

IMPORTANT

DoIt EA Monitor is an analytics and monitoring utility. It does not provide entry signals and does not manage trades. Statistics depend on the trading history available from your broker.

If you run several EAs on one account, stop judging the portfolio as one number. See which strategy is working, which one is creating risk and which one needs your attention.