SSL Hybrid NNFX Baseline Trend and Exit System

SSL Hybrid — Complete NNFX Baseline, Trend & Exit System

**Baseline, confirmation, continuation and exit — the four pillars of a rules-based trend system, in one indicator.**

SSL Hybrid is the MetaTrader port of one of the most popular NNFX (No Nonsense Forex) tools on TradingView. It combines a configurable **baseline** with a volatility channel, the classic **SSL trend line**, an **SSL2 continuation signal** filtered by ATR, and a fast **exit line** that prints unambiguous exit arrows — plus a live **risk panel** that tells you whether current volatility makes this a good moment to enter at all.

Everything is mechanical and rules-friendly: no discretionary drawing, no repainting on closed bars, no DLLs.

## What it does

  • Plots a **baseline** (choose from **14 moving-average types**: SMA, EMA, DEMA, TEMA, LSMA, WMA, Modular Filter, VAMA, TMA, HMA, JMA/Jurik, Kijun v2, EDSMA, McGinley) colored by trend: bullish above the channel, bearish below, neutral inside.
  • Draws a **volatility channel** around the baseline — price inside the channel means "no trade zone", price breaking out means trend pressure.
  • Shows the **SSL1 trend line**, colored by direction, for classic SSL crossover confirmation.
  • Marks **SSL2 continuation signals** — colored dots that appear only when price is trending away from the baseline *and* still within an acceptable ATR distance, i.e. a continuation entry that is not overextended.
  • Prints **exit arrows** the moment price closes across the fast exit line — a clean, mechanical "get out" signal for both directions.
  • Flags potential **false breakouts** with a white diamond: a candle bigger than 1 ATR erupting inside the baseline range is a classic trap warning.
  • Displays a **risk panel** in the chart corner: current risk level (ATR percentile), entry distance from baseline (Near / Extended / Far), volatility percentile and the ATR value — so you can size positions and skip bad entries objectively.
  • **Display modes** let you show only what you need: Baseline Only, Baseline + SSL, SSL Only, Entry/Exit Only, or Full Display.
  • **Alerts** for every event group — exit signals, SSL2 continuations, baseline/channel crosses, risk warnings — via popup, mobile push, email or Telegram, each group individually switchable.
## Why traders use it

  • A complete NNFX stack in one chart** — baseline, confirmation, continuation and exit without loading four separate indicators.
  • 14 baselines to test** — swap HMA for JMA, Kijun v2 or McGinley in one click while forward-testing your algorithm.
  • Continuation entries with built-in discipline** — SSL2 dots only fire when the move still has ATR room, filtering out chasing.
  • Objective exits** — the exit arrow removes the hardest discretionary decision in trend following.
  • Volatility awareness** — the risk panel tells you when the market is too hot (or too dead) to enter, before you click buy.
  • Non-repainting** — signals are evaluated on closed bars; a printed arrow never disappears.


## How to trade / read signals with it

**Reading the chart at a glance:**

| What you see | What it means |
|-------------- |---------------|
| **Baseline turns bullish color** (price closes above the channel) | Buyers control the trend — look for longs only |
| **Baseline turns bearish color** (price closes below the channel) | Sellers control the trend — look for shorts only |
| **Baseline neutral / price inside the channel** | No-trade zone — the market is deciding, stand aside |
| **SSL1 line below price, bullish color** | Trend confirmation for longs (opposite for shorts) |
| **SSL2 bullish dot** | Continuation long: price is trending above baseline *and* still within the ATR criteria — not overextended, safe to enter/add |
| **SSL2 bearish dot** | Continuation short, same logic mirrored |
| **Up exit arrow** | Price closed above the fast exit line — exit shorts now (early heads-up for a long) |
| **Down exit arrow** | Price closed below the fast exit line — exit longs now |
| **White diamond** | Trap warning: a candle bigger than 1 ATR erupted *inside* the baseline range — likely false breakout, do not chase it |
| **Risk panel: High + Far** | Volatility is elevated and price is far from baseline — worst moment to enter; wait for a pullback |
| **Risk panel: Low/Normal + Near** | Calm volatility, price near baseline — best conditions for a fresh entry |

**Long setup (mirror for shorts):**

  1. Bias:** baseline is bullish color and price is above the channel.
  2. Trigger:** enter on the baseline breakout candle close, or on the first SSL2 bullish dot after the breakout.
  3. Quality check (risk panel):** entry distance shows *Near* (< 1 ATR from baseline) and risk is not *High*. If it shows *Extended* or *Far*, skip or wait for a pullback toward the baseline.
  4. Stop-loss:** below the baseline or 1.5× ATR below entry (ATR value is displayed in the panel).
  5. Manage:** add or re-enter on subsequent SSL2 bullish dots while the baseline stays bullish.
  6. Exit:** close on the down exit arrow, or when the baseline flips color — whichever comes first.

**Signals to skip:**

  • Any entry against the baseline color.
  • Breakout candles marked with the white diamond — momentum inside the channel is statistically a trap.
  • Entries when the panel reads *High* risk + *Far* distance — spread/slippage and mean-reversion risk are at their worst.

Designed for the NNFX method (daily charts), but works on any symbol and any timeframe — Forex, indices, metals, crypto.

## Input parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|-----------|---------|-------------|
| **Display Mode** | Full Display | Baseline Only / Baseline + SSL / SSL Only / Entry/Exit Only / Full |
| **Color Bars** | true | Paint candles with the baseline trend color |
| **Show Signal Diamonds** | true | White diamond on potential false-breakout candles |
| **Show Risk Table** | true | Corner panel with risk level, entry distance, volatility percentile, ATR |
| **Bullish / Bearish Color** | blue / pink | Master colors used by all plots and signals |
| **Baseline Type / Length** | HMA / 60 | Baseline moving average (14 types) and period |
| **Channel Multiplier** | 0.2 | Width of the baseline no-trade channel |
| **SSL2 Type / Length** | JMA / 5 | Continuation line settings |
| **Continuation ATR Criteria** | 0.9 | Max ATR distance allowed for a continuation signal |
| **Exit Type / Length** | HMA / 15 | Fast exit line settings |
| **ATR Period / Multiplier / Smoothing** | 14 / 1.0 / WMA | Volatility engine used by signals and risk panel |
| **Risk Lookback Period** | 100 | Bars used for the ATR percentile ranking |
| **Panel corner / colors / size** | bottom-right | Full risk-panel customization |
| **Alert switches** | exit + SSL2 on | Enable each alert group independently |
| **Notification type** | None | None / Alert / Mobile push / Email / Telegram |

Advanced groups expose the fine-tuning of each MA engine: JMA phase/power, Kijun divider, VAMA volatility lookback, Modular Filter beta/feedback, EDSMA super-smoother length and poles.

**Tuning tips:** the defaults (HMA 60 baseline, JMA 5 SSL2, HMA 15 exit) are the well-known community settings for daily charts. On lower timeframes, keep the baseline slow relative to the exit line — the system's edge comes from entering with the slow trend and exiting on the fast line.

## Notes

- Faithful port of the popular open-source "SSL Hybrid" concept by Mihkel00 (TradingView), including all 14 baseline algorithms computed exactly as in the original.
- Signals and alerts are evaluated once per bar — non-repainting and backtest-consistent.
- Lightweight: incremental calculation, no DLLs, no external dependencies.
- An MT4 version is also available.

## Screenshots

Upload 4–6 images (MQL5 Market allows up to 6). Suggested set, in order:

1. **Hero shot — full system on a trend.** 
2. **Continuation entries.** 
3. **Risk panel close-up.** AND input setting   
4. **False-breakout diamond.**  

More detail (how to read signal, line...) about this indicator here!


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2.5 (2)
Эксперты
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
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Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
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This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
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The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Liquidity Swings for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Buy sell pressure with order block
Minh Truong Pham
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Multiple Wicks forming at OverSold & OverBought levels create Buying and Selling Pressure. This indicator tries to capture the essence of the buy and sell pressure created by those wicks. Wick pressure shows that the trend is Exhausted. Order block should display when buying or selling pressure wick. When price go inside buy order block and up to outside order block, trader should consider a buy order. If price go inside buy order block and down to outside order block, trader should consider a s
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
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All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
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This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Индикаторы
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
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The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
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The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
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This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
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The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
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OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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