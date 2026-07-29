LNT Gold Pro

  • Эксперты
  • Ngoc Tung Le
    Ngoc Tung Le

    Ngoc Tung Le

    5 (1)
    🔷 VIP Trading Conditions for Our Clients We’ve partnered with top-tier brokers to ensure that our users benefit from the best possible trading environments—whether it’s tighter spreads, lower commissions, or faster execution speeds. These advantages help maximize profitability and support the
    2 продукта 1 сигнал
  • Версия: 1.4
  • Активации: 5

LNT GOLD PRO – SMART HEDGING & BALANCE SYSTEM

LNT GOLD PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines a high-speed DCA engine, controlled hedging, and an advanced balance recovery algorithm to recover losing positions efficiently while maintaining strict risk management.

Note: Join the group LNT GOLD PRO to get the file set for backtesting and receive usage instructions— CLICK HERE NOW

Minimum recommended capital: 

  • $100,000 Standard Account or Cent Account (100,000 cents)

Live Trading Signal

Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: (In the screenshot and in the comments)

Why Choose LNT GOLD PRO?

  • Unlike traditional Grid or Hedge EAs that rely on unlimited hedging or fixed recovery distances, LNT GOLD PRO limits hedge exposure and dynamically activates Hedge and Balance based on real market structure, reducing recovery distance, improving capital efficiency, and adapting intelligently to changing market conditions.
  • Dynamic Market Structure Recovery (Hedge and Balance positions are triggered according to real-time market structure instead of fixed price distances, allowing the EA to adapt naturally to changing market conditions.)
  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Intelligent DCA + Smart Hedging + Balance Recovery technology
  • BUY and SELL trading groups operate independently
  • Hedge is limited to Level 1, preventing unlimited hedge accumulation
  • Balance recovery replaces continuous hedging to accelerate basket recovery
  • High-speed tick-by-tick execution engine
  • Multiple Take Profit management modes
  • Optimized for fully automated long-term trading
Main Features

LNT GOLD PRO continuously analyzes market structure instead of relying on fixed recovery distances. Hedge and Balance orders are activated only after structural confirmation, enabling the EA to respond more intelligently to changing market conditions while reducing unnecessary exposure.

  • Intelligent DCA Engine

Adaptive DCA system optimized specifically for Gold volatility.

  • Smart Hedging System

Controlled hedge activation with maximum Level 1 protection.

  • Advanced Balance Recovery

Balance orders reduce recovery distance instead of opening unlimited hedge positions.

  • Independent BUY & SELL Management

Each trading direction is managed separately with its own recovery cycle.

  • Tick-by-Tick Execution

Fast trigger scanning minimizes missed opportunities during rapid price movement.

  • Multiple Take Profit Modes

Choose the exit method that best fits your trading style:

  1. Take Profit by Points
  2. Take Profit by Profit (USD)
  3. Combined Mode (whichever target is reached first)
Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended Broker: Standards broker (spread below 40 points)
  • VPS: Highly recommended for stable 24/7 low-latency operation
Support

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system for installation, configuration, and product-related questions.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Past performance, optimization results, live signals, and historical backtests do not guarantee future performance.

Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
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MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Ugochukwu Mobi
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Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
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Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Эксперты
BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
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Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
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Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
Mean Machine
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4.83 (42)
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Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
Super Tenet
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
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3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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GOLD X100 - NO GIRD - NO MARTINGALE - NO ARBITRAGE Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: LIVE SIGNAL            SUPPORT LNT GOLD X100 Built for Gold Traders Gold X100 is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The EA combines breakout confirmation, reversal detection, and market structure analysis to identify trading opportunities while following predefined risk management rules. Why Choose Gold X100 ? Designed specifically fo
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Tina98
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Tina98 2026.07.30 13:56 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Ответ разработчика Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.30 14:16
Thank you
TMTS2040229478
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TMTS2040229478 2026.07.30 09:09 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Ответ разработчика Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.30 09:37
Thank you for your feedback. Please contact me to receive the setup file before running the bot.
anhkh
19
anhkh 2026.07.30 03:22 
 

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Ngoc Tung Le
337
Ответ разработчика Ngoc Tung Le 2026.07.30 09:37
Thank you for your feedback.
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