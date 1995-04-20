Linear Regression Channel Indicator

Linear Regression Channel Indicator - Visualize Trends with Precision

Enter the world of precision trading with the "Linear Regression Channel Indicator" for MetaTrader 4. This versatile tool, based on linear regression analysis, provides you with a clear visual representation of market trends, enabling you to make well-informed trading decisions.

Basic Details:

  • Indicator Type: Linear Regression Channel Indicator
  • Key Metrics: Real-time price trend analysis through linear regression.
  • Customization: Fully customizable settings to align with your unique trading strategy.
  • Asset Compatibility: Ideal for trading a diverse range of markets, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

How the Linear Regression Channel Indicator Works:

The Linear Regression Channel Indicator is founded on linear regression analysis, a mathematical technique that calculates the linear relationship between price data points. It creates a channel that encompasses the price data, providing a visual representation of the trend and potential reversal points.

This indicator is an invaluable tool for traders, offering a clear and actionable method for identifying trends and potential market movements.

Key Features:

  1. Precise Price Trend Analysis: The Linear Regression Channel Indicator excels at providing accurate insights into price trends, allowing you to make well-timed trading decisions.

  2. Real-time Alerts: Stay ahead of market moves with real-time alerts based on channel breaches and trend reversals, ensuring you never miss trading opportunities.

  3. User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can access and utilize this advanced tool with ease.

  4. Customization: Tailor the Linear Regression Channel Indicator to your unique trading preferences, offering adaptability to evolving market conditions.

Why Choose Linear Regression Channel Indicator:

  • Enhanced Precision: Utilize linear regression-based channel analysis to enhance the precision of your trading decisions and improve risk management.

  • Efficiency: Save valuable time with real-time alerts and in-depth price trend analysis, streamlining your trading process.

  • Stay Informed: The real-time alerts and data provided by this indicator empower you to make well-informed trading decisions in dynamic market conditions.

  • Dedicated Support: Our support team is readily available to assist you with any inquiries, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience.

Get Started Today:

Elevate your trading experience with the Linear Regression Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4. Gain a comprehensive understanding of price trends, make profitable decisions, and stay ahead of market movements.


Рекомендуем также
Fibo Channels Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Индикаторы
Представляем технический индикатор   Fibo Channels Ultimate   , мощный инструмент, разработанный для того, чтобы коренным образом изменить вашу торговую стратегию Фибоначчи. Благодаря своей расширенной функциональности этот индикатор автоматически рисует все прошлые каналы Фибоначчи на вашем графике, экономя ваше время и усилия. Что отличает Fibo Channels Ultimate, так это его исключительные возможности настройки, позволяющие профессиональным трейдерам рисовать любой уровень Фибоначчи по своему
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Индикаторы
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор FiboZag - перенесите индикатор на график и уровни Фибоначчи будут построены автоматически по последнему развороту ZigZag-а. Основное преимущество заключается в корректном построении уровней Фибоначчи и разметке ценовых уровней. Простое, визуальное и эффективное использование. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Работает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах.
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
BeST Keltner Channels Variations and Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Индикаторы
BeST_Keltner  Channels Variations & Strategies   is an   MT4  Indicator based on the original  Keltner Channels Technical Analysis Indicator and it is a very useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltener Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies   i.e. all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, in which the Enrty and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Keltner Channels Variations. Every variation of K
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
Abiroid Pivots Scanner
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This is a multi-timeframe multi-currency Fibo (Fibonacci levels) and Pivots scanner which also shows Missed Pivot count and Fibo Golden Ratio Zones. Features Select separate Pivot Timeframes for each Dashboard Timeframe Check when price is near a Pivot point Check for Price Crossing Pivot Point Use Mid Pivots (Optional) Show Missed Pivots (Optional) Show High Volume Bar Use Fibo (Optional) Use Fibo Golden Ratio (Optional) Set your preferred Timeframe for Fibo or Pivots Detailed blog post: https:
Simple Long Short Bar
Li Peng Fang
Индикаторы
Simple Long Short Bar A very concise and clear indicator, very easy to understand, but it is very useful for tracking trends. The usage of this indicator is very simple: Long signal: If the price shows signs of a long market, then a yellow box will appear. Short signal: If the price shows signs of a short market, then a blue box will appear. Bull strength: If the size of the box is large, it means the bull strength is strong, and vice versa. Short strength: If the size of the box is small, it m
AAA ZigzagFibo PRO EX
Tomoya Kumagai
Индикаторы
【Ограниченное предложение -50%】Обычная цена $79.99, сейчас $39.99 AAA ZigZagFibo PRO EX - это революционный индикатор для MT4, который запоминает прошлые максимумы и минимумы свингов, рисуя уровни коррекции/расширения Фибоначчи на любом выбранном сегменте. Управляйте 42 сегментами Фибоначчи в реальном времени с помощью панели управления на графике. Переключайте режимы Фибоначчи, выбирайте сегменты и меняйте таймфреймы одним кликом - не нужно открывать окно парамет
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
Judge
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Индикатор Judge показывает точки потенциального разворота рынка. Индикатор показывает благоприятные моменты для входа в рынок. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы. Использовать индикатор можно так основной для определения тренда. Индикатор может работать как для точек входа, так и как фильтр. Использует два параметра для настроек. Индикатор использует цветовую сигнализацию: синий - при смене с нисходящего на восходящий
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Индикаторы
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем индикатор спроса и предложения Koala для MetaTrader 4 (Мы призываем вас поделиться своим обзором или отзывом — как положительным, так и отрицательным — чтобы другие трейдеры могли извлечь пользу из вашего опыта.): Добро пожаловать в индикатор Koala Supply Demand. Этот индикатор разработан для выявления непрерывных зон предложения и спроса. Он может помочь трейдеру рассматривать рынок как зону, где можно видеть, как цена уважает некоторые мощные зоны. Этот индикатор также может пока
FREE
Fit Channel
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Индикаторы
The market price usually falls between the borders of the channel. If the price is out of range, it is a trading signal or trading opportunity. Basically, Fit Channel can be used to help determine overbought and oversold conditions in the market. When the market price is close to the upper limit, the market is considered overbought (sell zone). Conversely, when the market price is close to the bottom range, the market is considered oversold (buy zone). However, the research can be used to he
BSA Indicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Индикаторы
BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
Magic M2
Tuan Anh Dao
4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
------ GOOD LUCK   -----   (Telegram: @MagicBinary) The indicator allows you to trade binary options. T his indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting  The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current candle /intrabar or can wait until candle close Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any/ Rec
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Индикатор Last 50 Pips разработан для быстрого определения возможностей покупки и продажи на основе недавнего поведения цен. Он измеряет изменение цены в последних свечах, чтобы выделить желтым моменты, когда цена может менять направление. Сигнал на покупку: Следует открыть позицию ПОКУПКИ , когда индикатор меняется с КРАСНОГО на ЖЕЛТЫЙ , что указывает на изменение от нисходящего тренда к восходящему. Пожалуйста, смотрите изображения, чтобы увидеть, как это просто. Сигнал на продажу: Следует о
Keltner Channel indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Indicator Keltner Channel is an oscillator like Bollinger Bands. Keltner Channel is a very good tool to time entries for your strategy. Keltner Channel displays a channel where price is supposed to stay unless we are in overbought or oversold situations. Various strategies use Keltner Channel indicator successfully to spot overbought / oversold situations and look for reversals. Keltner Channel indicator uses ATR to determine overbought and oversold situations. Inputs of the indi
Chengecolor
Haimin Li
Индикаторы
Look at the picture can see clearly, multi-space color index is very useful index. Indicator parameters can be set at will, I usually use this indicator to measure the judgment of many and empty when trading. Although the index is delayed, I think the performance and appearance of this index can make you judge the empty, I think the index is a trader's reference. Color description in the index When the indicator turns green to white, it means that the price rise has ended, or falls or shocks,
RSI Levels Alert
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Our custom RSI indicator uses the standard RSI calculation, but it adds a few super-useful upgrades. In our opinion this is the RSI indicator that should come standard with MT4! Have a look and decide for yourself! Our indicator has the following benefits: Never miss another RSI set-up when you are away from your computer A colored RSI line makes it easy to see when price is overbought or oversold Get alerts when price moves into overbought/oversold, out of overbought/oversold, or both Customiz
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
Dark Sniper
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Dark Sniper   стрелочный индикатоp.  Полное отсутствие перерисовки   Процент правильных прогнозов индикатора зависит от вашей настройки , по умолчанию стоит 7 период (Лучше себя показал) Cтрелка указывает направление следующей свечи и возможного направления тренда в дальнейшем.  Подходит для маленьких таймфреймов м1 и м5  Pекомендуется открывать сделки от 1 до 2 свечей.  Сигнал появляется на текущей свече. Открывать сделку на следующей так как сигнал формируется и может быть не точен!  плюсы
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Индикатор Arrows Forecasters - это простое, визуальное и эффективное обнаружение тренда. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора с хорошей вероятностью определяет тренд. Использует всего один параметр для настроек. Индикатор показывает точки потенциального разворота рынка. Готовая торговая система. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Работает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах. Вы должны помнить, что, используя совокупность инструментов прогнозирования, желательно выбрать 2-
Smart Linear Regression
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
The Smart Linear Regression indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124894/ Overview: The Smart Linear Regression Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regression c
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Fluctuate Intensity
Yonggang Shang
Индикаторы
This is a signal that mainly diagnoses the current direction based on data analysis, price breakout algorithms, and strategies based on some major indicators. This signal will display all the signals from a historical period on the main chart and is a good choice if you like to show the direction of the signals on the chart. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cycles. Only one adjustable parameter, easy to use. Notice: This signal only provides all the most probable signals, and u
Stochastic Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard для MT4 — это продвинутое средство, предназначенное для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам эффективно выявлять бычьи и медвежьи сигналы дивергенции Стохастика на множестве валютных пар и временных интервалов. Оно упрощает процесс определения потенциальных разворотов рынка, предоставляя сканирование в реальном времени и уведомления с централизованной панели управления. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы основными парами, минорными парами или экзотич
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Другие продукты этого автора
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Овладейте рыночными трендами с помощью SuperTrend Alert MT5 — мощного индикатора, предназначенного для предоставления точных сигналов следования за трендом в торговле на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за надежное определение трендов, этот индикатор является ключевым инструментом для трейдеров, ищущих надежные точки входа и выхода. Пользов
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с индикатором Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 — мощным инструментом, предназначенным для быстрого обнаружения ключевых свечных паттернов и предоставления оповещений в реальном времени, позволяя трейдерам действовать на высоковероятных сетапах. Основанный на принципах японских свечных графиков, популяризированных Стивом Нисоном в 1990-х годах, этот индикатор любим трейдерами форекс, криптовалют и акций за способность расшифровывать настроение рынка через паттерны, т
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Утилиты
Оптимизируйте свою стратегию грид-трейдинга с помощью Grid Trade Manager MT5 — универсального бесплатного утилитарного EA, предназначенного для автоматизации размещения и управления грид-ордерами, опираясь на проверенный временем подход грид-трейдинга, популяризированный в 2000-х в форекс-сообществах за способность извлекать прибыль из рыночных колебаний в боковых условиях. Принятый тысячами трейдеров на платформах вроде MQL5 и Forex Factory за robustныеコントロール риска и кастомизацию, этот инструме
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Утилиты
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro — это экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для копирования сделок из исходного счета MT4 или MT5 на несколько счетов MT4 или MT5 на одном компьютере. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для тиражирования сделок на клиентские счета или портфели с настраиваемыми параметрами, включая размеры лотов, стоп-лосс/тейк-профит и опции обратного копирования. Он упрощает управление сделками без выполнения сделок на основе рыночной логики, предлагая гибкую синхрониза
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Утилиты
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro — это экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для копирования сделок из исходного счета MT5 на несколько счетов MT5 или MT4 на одном компьютере. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для тиражирования сделок на клиентские счета или портфели с настраиваемыми параметрами, включая размеры лотов, стоп-лосс/тейк-профит и опции обратного копирования. Он упрощает управление сделками без выполнения сделок на основе рыночной логики, предлагая гибкую синхронизацию для
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Усовершенствуйте свою стратегию хеджирования с помощью Hedge Trade Manager MT5 — сложного экспертного советника (EA), разработанного для автоматизации хеджевых сделок, чтобы противодействовать неблагоприятным ценовым движениям, основанного на техниках хеджирования, популяризированных в 2010-х годах форекс-брокерами, позволяющими открывать противоположные позиции для фиксации прибыли или ограничения убытков в условиях неопределенных трендов. Высоко ценится на MQL5 и форумах, таких как Forex Fact
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Улучшите свою торговлю на основе прайс экшн с индикатором Higher Highs and Lows MT4 — мощным инструментом, который использует фрактальный анализ для определения ключевых точек свинга и выявления определяющих тренд паттернов, таких как Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) и Higher Lows (HL), для четкого понимания направления рынка. Опираясь на фундаментальные принципы прайс экшн, корни которых уходят в теорию Доу начала 1900-х годов и популяризированные в современном трейдинге экс
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 — это автоматизированный торговый инструмент, разработанный для захвата возможностей на основе условий разворота полос Боллинджера. Он выполняет сделки на покупку при обнаружении бычьего разворота около нижней полосы (когда предыдущая свеча закрывается ниже нижней полосы, а текущая свеча закрывается выше, переходя от красной к зеленой свече) и сделки на продажу при медвежьем развороте около верхней полосы (обратный сценарий). Тщательно протестированный, EA предлага
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 — это сложный инструмент автоматической торговли, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, использующий пересечения скользящих средних для захвата разворотов тренда и потенциальных точек входа. Этот экспертный советник предлагает трейдерам универсальное решение с настраиваемыми параметрами, обеспечивая точное исполнение сделок и надежное управление рисками. Тщательно протестированный, он предоставляет эффективные методы входа, гибкие правила выхода и минимальное потребление
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Улучшите точность своей торговли с индикатором Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 — мощным инструментом, разработанным для быстрого выявления ключевых свечных паттернов и доставки уведомлений в реальном времени, позволяя трейдерам действовать на основе высоковероятных сетапов. Основанный на принципах японских свечных графиков, популяризированных Стивом Нисоном в 1990-х годах, этот индикатор любим трейдерами форекс, криптовалют и акций за способность расшифровывать настроение рынка через паттерны, так
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с помощью Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , сложного инструмента, разработанного для выявления потенциальных разворотов тенденций путем анализа исторических ценовых моделей и формаций баров. Основанный на передовых алгоритмах обнаружения разворотов, этот индикатор выделяется в сообществе форекс благодаря своей неперерисовывающей природе, обеспечивая стабильность сигналов даже после закрытия баров. Популяризированный на платформах, таких как MQL5, IndicatorsPot и
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Оптимизируйте процесс закрытия сделок с помощью Close Manager MT5 — мощного экспертного советника (EA), предназначенного для автоматизации выхода из сделок, открытых вручную или другими EA, на платформе MetaTrader 5, предоставляя трейдерам точный контроль над стратегиями выхода. Высоко ценится на MQL5, Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex за универсальные и настраиваемые критерии закрытия, этот EA популярен среди скальперов, дневных трейдеров и свинг-трейдеров на волатильных рынках, таких как форекс
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Оптимизируйте управление сделками с помощью Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 — мощного экспертного советника (EA), разработанного для автоматической настройки стоп-лоссов для сделок, открытых вручную или другими EA, обеспечивая защиту прибыли и управление рисками. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и форумах MQL5 за точность в управлении трейлинг-стопами и уровнями безубыточности, этот EA популярен сре
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Овладейте рыночными трендами с помощью SuperTrend Alert MT4 — мощного индикатора, предназначенного для предоставления точных сигналов следования за трендом в торговле на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за надежное определение трендов, этот индикатор является ключевым инструментом для трейдеров, ищущих надежные точки входа и выхода. Пользов
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Усильте свои возможности по выявлению трендов с помощью Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 — динамичного инструмента, предназначенного для определения последовательностей бычьих или медвежьих свечей, предоставляющего своевременные оповещения для подтверждения трендов и потенциальных разворотов на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Этот индикатор высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit (r/Forex), а также упоминается в обсуждениях на Investopedia и
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Оптимизируйте анализ торгов с помощью Day and Week Separator MT4 — интуитивно понятного инструмента, предназначенного для построения настраиваемых линий разделения дней и недель, идеально подходящего для трейдеров, сталкивающихся с разницей во временных зонах брокера. Этот индикатор высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit (r/Forex), за свою простоту и эффективность, решая распространенную проблему синхронизации таймфреймов графика с местным или рыночным временем,
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 — это сложный торговый инструмент для MetaTrader 4, предназначенный для автоматизации входов и выходов из сделок с использованием девяти технических индикаторов: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator и RVI. Благодаря обширным возможностям настройки, включая множество стратегий входа/выхода и режимы комбинаций AND/OR/NA, этот советник предоставляет трейдерам непревзойденную гибкость. Тщательно протестированный, EA обес
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Улучшите управление рисками вашего портфеля с помощью Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 — мощного экспертного советника (EA), предназначенного для автоматического отслеживания и трейлинга общей прибыли по счету или сделкам с определенным магическим номером на платформе MetaTrader 5, закрывая все сделки, когда текущая прибыль падает ниже последнего пика прибыли. Высоко ценится на MQL5, Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex за свой динамический механизм фиксации прибыли, этот EA популярен среди скальпе
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Будьте на шаг впереди рыночного импульса с помощью Pip Movement Alert MT4 — универсального мультивалютного индикатора, предназначенного для отслеживания и оповещения трейдеров о точных движениях в пунктах по нескольким символам, идеально подходящего для торговли на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за способность выявлять внезапные рыночные
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своей торговли с помощью   GG TrendBar Indicator MT5 , мощного инструмента для анализа нескольких таймфреймов, использующего ADX и Parabolic SAR для формирования консолидированных трендовых сигналов на до 9 таймфреймах. Появившись из передовых концепций анализа трендов, популяризированных в начале 2010-х на платформах, таких как Forex Factory и MQL5, этот индикатор завоевал популярность благодаря своей способности фильтровать шум, требуя согласованности сигналов на выбранных та
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный для упрощения торговых операций и повышения эффективности трейдеров на платформе MQL4. Этот инструмент облегчает повседневные торговые задачи благодаря удобным функциям, выступая надежным помощником в управлении сделками без использования специфической торговой логики. Созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся получить конкурентное преимущество, он предлагает инструменты автоматизации и управления рисками для оп
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для упрощения торговых операций и повышения эффективности трейдеров на платформе MQL5. Этот инструмент облегчает повседневные торговые задачи благодаря удобным функциям, выступая надежным помощником в управлении сделками без использования специфической торговой логики. Созданный для трейдеров, стремящихся получить конкурентное преимущество, он предлагает инструменты автоматизации и управления рисками для оп
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Упростите торговлю с помощью STM Trade Panel MT4 — удобного экспертного советника (EA), разработанного для упрощения выполнения и управления сделками на платформе MetaTrader 4, предлагающего размещение ордеров одним кликом и автоматическое закрытие сделок на основе настраиваемых порогов прибыли и убытков. Высоко ценится на MQL5, Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex за интуитивно понятный интерфейс и эффективный контроль сделок, этот EA является предпочтительным инструментом для скальперов, дневных т
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв