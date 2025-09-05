Linear Regression Channel Indicator

Linear Regression Channel Indicator - Visualize Trends with Precision

Enter the world of precision trading with the "Linear Regression Channel Indicator" for MetaTrader 4. This versatile tool, based on linear regression analysis, provides you with a clear visual representation of market trends, enabling you to make well-informed trading decisions.

Basic Details:

  • Indicator Type: Linear Regression Channel Indicator
  • Key Metrics: Real-time price trend analysis through linear regression.
  • Customization: Fully customizable settings to align with your unique trading strategy.
  • Asset Compatibility: Ideal for trading a diverse range of markets, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

How the Linear Regression Channel Indicator Works:

The Linear Regression Channel Indicator is founded on linear regression analysis, a mathematical technique that calculates the linear relationship between price data points. It creates a channel that encompasses the price data, providing a visual representation of the trend and potential reversal points.

This indicator is an invaluable tool for traders, offering a clear and actionable method for identifying trends and potential market movements.

Key Features:

  1. Precise Price Trend Analysis: The Linear Regression Channel Indicator excels at providing accurate insights into price trends, allowing you to make well-timed trading decisions.

  2. Real-time Alerts: Stay ahead of market moves with real-time alerts based on channel breaches and trend reversals, ensuring you never miss trading opportunities.

  3. User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can access and utilize this advanced tool with ease.

  4. Customization: Tailor the Linear Regression Channel Indicator to your unique trading preferences, offering adaptability to evolving market conditions.

Why Choose Linear Regression Channel Indicator:

  • Enhanced Precision: Utilize linear regression-based channel analysis to enhance the precision of your trading decisions and improve risk management.

  • Efficiency: Save valuable time with real-time alerts and in-depth price trend analysis, streamlining your trading process.

  • Stay Informed: The real-time alerts and data provided by this indicator empower you to make well-informed trading decisions in dynamic market conditions.

  • Dedicated Support: Our support team is readily available to assist you with any inquiries, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience.

Get Started Today:

Elevate your trading experience with the Linear Regression Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4. Gain a comprehensive understanding of price trends, make profitable decisions, and stay ahead of market movements.


Produits recommandés
Fibo Channels Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur technique   Fibo Channels Ultimate   , un outil puissant conçu pour révolutionner votre stratégie de trading Fibonacci. Avec sa fonctionnalité avancée, cet indicateur dessine automatiquement tous les canaux de Fibonacci passés sur votre graphique, vous faisant gagner du temps et des efforts. Ce qui distingue Fibo Channels Ultimate, ce sont ses capacités de personnalisation exceptionnelles, permettant aux traders professionnels de dessiner n'importe quel niveau de Fib
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicateurs
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
BeST Keltner Channels Variations and Strategies
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicateurs
BeST_Keltner  Channels Variations & Strategies   is an   MT4  Indicator based on the original  Keltner Channels Technical Analysis Indicator and it is a very useful Visual Tool that can display in the Chart all the known Variations of Keltener Channels and also the corresponding 10 totally Strategies   i.e. all ENTRY signals (BUY and SELL) and also any corresponding EXIT signal, in which the Enrty and Exit Signals are derived exclusively by using Keltner Channels Variations. Every variation of K
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Horn Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Horn Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Horn Pattern Indicator, also known as the Expanding Triangle , is a classic technical analysis tool used to identify trend reversal points on price charts. This MT4 indicator automatically detects and draws the expanding triangle pattern using two diverging blue lines , helping traders spot early signals of large buyer or seller participation at key turning points. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Horn Pattern Indicator
FREE
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Abiroid Pivots Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
This is a multi-timeframe multi-currency Fibo (Fibonacci levels) and Pivots scanner which also shows Missed Pivot count and Fibo Golden Ratio Zones. Features Select separate Pivot Timeframes for each Dashboard Timeframe Check when price is near a Pivot point Check for Price Crossing Pivot Point Use Mid Pivots (Optional) Show Missed Pivots (Optional) Show High Volume Bar Use Fibo (Optional) Use Fibo Golden Ratio (Optional) Set your preferred Timeframe for Fibo or Pivots Detailed blog post: https:
Simple Long Short Bar
Li Peng Fang
Indicateurs
Simple Long Short Bar A very concise and clear indicator, very easy to understand, but it is very useful for tracking trends. The usage of this indicator is very simple: Long signal: If the price shows signs of a long market, then a yellow box will appear. Short signal: If the price shows signs of a short market, then a blue box will appear. Bull strength: If the size of the box is large, it means the bull strength is strong, and vice versa. Short strength: If the size of the box is small, it m
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicateurs
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Judge
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
The Judge indicator shows potential market reversal points. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. The indicator can be used as the main one for determining the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two parameters for settings. The indicator uses color signaling: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the con
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicateurs
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
Fit Channel
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The market price usually falls between the borders of the channel. If the price is out of range, it is a trading signal or trading opportunity. Basically, Fit Channel can be used to help determine overbought and oversold conditions in the market. When the market price is close to the upper limit, the market is considered overbought (sell zone). Conversely, when the market price is close to the bottom range, the market is considered oversold (buy zone). However, the research can be used to he
BSA Indicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicateurs
BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
Magic M2
Tuan Anh Dao
4.5 (8)
Indicateurs
------ GOOD LUCK   -----   (Telegram: @MagicBinary) The indicator allows you to trade binary options. T his indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting  The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current candle /intrabar or can wait until candle close Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: Any/ Rec
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Last 50 Pips est conçu pour identifier rapidement des opportunités d'achat et de vente basées sur le comportement récent des prix. Il mesure la variation des prix sur les dernières bougies pour mettre en évidence en jaune les moments où le prix peut changer de direction. Signal d'achat : Vous devez ouvrir une position d' ACHAT lorsque l'indicateur passe du ROUGE au JAUNE , ce qui suggère un passage d'une tendance baissière à une tendance haussière. Veuillez consulter les images pou
Keltner Channel indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicateurs
Keltner Channel Indicator Keltner Channel is an oscillator like Bollinger Bands. Keltner Channel is a very good tool to time entries for your strategy. Keltner Channel displays a channel where price is supposed to stay unless we are in overbought or oversold situations. Various strategies use Keltner Channel indicator successfully to spot overbought / oversold situations and look for reversals. Keltner Channel indicator uses ATR to determine overbought and oversold situations. Inputs of the indi
Chengecolor
Haimin Li
Indicateurs
Look at the picture can see clearly, multi-space color index is very useful index. Indicator parameters can be set at will, I usually use this indicator to measure the judgment of many and empty when trading. Although the index is delayed, I think the performance and appearance of this index can make you judge the empty, I think the index is a trader's reference. Color description in the index When the indicator turns green to white, it means that the price rise has ended, or falls or shocks,
RSI Levels Alert
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Our custom RSI indicator uses the standard RSI calculation, but it adds a few super-useful upgrades. In our opinion this is the RSI indicator that should come standard with MT4! Have a look and decide for yourself! Our indicator has the following benefits: Never miss another RSI set-up when you are away from your computer A colored RSI line makes it easy to see when price is overbought or oversold Get alerts when price moves into overbought/oversold, out of overbought/oversold, or both Customiz
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Dark Sniper
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Dark Sniper pointer indicator.  Complete absence of redrawing   The percentage of correct indicator forecasts depends on your settings; the default is period 7 (performed better) The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction of the trend in the future.  Suitable for small timeframes m1 and m5  It is recommended to open transactions from 1 to 2 candles.  The signal appears on the current candle. Open a trade on the next one since the signal is being generat
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
The Arrows Forecasters indicator is simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with a good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Ready-made trading system. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indic
Smart Linear Regression
Suvashish Halder
Indicateurs
The Smart Linear Regression indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124894/ Overview: The Smart Linear Regression Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regression c
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Fluctuate Intensity
Yonggang Shang
Indicateurs
This is a signal that mainly diagnoses the current direction based on data analysis, price breakout algorithms, and strategies based on some major indicators. This signal will display all the signals from a historical period on the main chart and is a good choice if you like to show the direction of the signals on the chart. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cycles. Only one adjustable parameter, easy to use. Notice: This signal only provides all the most probable signals, and u
Stochastic Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Le Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard pour MT4 est un outil avancé conçu pour aider les traders à détecter efficacement les signaux de divergence stochastique haussière et baissière sur plusieurs paires de devises et unités de temps. Il simplifie le processus d'identification des retournements potentiels du marché en offrant une analyse en temps réel et des alertes via un tableau de bord centralisé. Que vous tradiez des paires majeures, mineures ou exotiques, ce scanner offre
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L’indicateur Liquidity Pools est un outil avancé qui identifie et marque les zones de liquidité potentielles sur le graphique en analysant les zones de hauts et bas avec des touches fréquentes de mèches, le nombre de revisites et le volume échangé dans chaque zone. Cet outil offre aux tr
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Plus de l'auteur
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicateur de pointe utilisant la régression à noyau non paramétrique pour fournir une analyse de tendances fluide et adaptative. Inspiré de l'estimateur Nadaraya-Watson, cet outil applique un lissage à noyau gaussien aux données de prix, créant des enveloppes dynamiques qui s'adaptent à la volatilité du marché sans le retard excessif des moyennes mobiles traditionnelles. Largement acclamé sur des plateformes comm
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 est un outil de trading sophistiqué pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades à l’aide de neuf indicateurs techniques : ADX, Bandes de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Moyenne Mobile, RSI, Stochastique, Awesome Oscillator et RVI. Offrant une personnalisation étendue avec de multiples stratégies d’entrée/sortie et des modes de combinaison AND/OR/NA, cet EA offre aux traders une flexibilité inégalée. Largement testé, il garantit une génération p
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitaires
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT5 ou MT4 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une synchron
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé sophistiqué conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant les croisements de moyennes mobiles pour capturer les inversions de tendance et les points d’entrée potentiels. Cet expert advisor offre aux traders une solution polyvalente avec des paramètres personnalisables, garantissant une exécution précise des trades et une gestion robuste des risques. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée efficaces, des règles de sortie flexibles
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre stratégie de grid trading avec le Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitaire gratuit polyvalent conçu pour automatiser la placement et la gestion d'ordres grid, inspiré de l'approche grid trading testée par le temps popularisée dans les 2000 par les communautés forex pour sa capacité à profiter des oscillations de marché en conditions ranging. Adopté par des milliers de traders sur plates-formes comme MQL5 et Forex Factory pour ses contrôles de risque robustes et customisation, cet
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour optimiser les activités de trading et accroître l’efficacité des traders sur la plateforme MQL5. Cet outil simplifie les tâches de trading quotidiennes grâce à des fonctionnalités conviviales, servant de compagnon fiable pour gérer les trades sans dépendre d’une logique de trading spécifique. Développé pour les traders cherchant un avantage compétitif, il offre des outils d’automatisation et de gestion des risq
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez la précision de votre trading avec l' Indicateur GG TrendBar MT5 , un outil puissant multi-cadres temporels exploitant l'ADX et le Parabolic SAR pour fournir des signaux de tendance consolidés sur jusqu'à 9 cadres temporels. Issu de concepts avancés d'analyse de tendance popularisés dans les années 2010 sur des plateformes comme Forex Factory et MQL5, cet indicateur a gagné en popularité pour sa capacité à filtrer le bruit en exigeant un alignement entre les cadres temporels sélectionn
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitaires
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT4 ou MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT4 ou MT5 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une s
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Améliorez votre stratégie de hedging avec le Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) sophistiqué conçu pour automatiser les trades de hedging afin de contrer les mouvements de prix défavorables, s’appuyant sur les techniques de hedging popularisées dans les années 2010 par les courtiers forex permettant des positions opposées pour sécuriser les profits ou limiter les pertes pendant les tendances incertaines. Très apprécié sur MQL5 et les forums de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez vos capacités de détection de tendances avec l'indicateur Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, un outil dynamique conçu pour identifier les séquences de bougies haussières ou baissières, offrant des alertes opportunes pour confirmer les tendances et les éventuelles inversions sur les marchés forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, ainsi que salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingV
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre trading d'action des prix avec l'indicateur Higher Highs and Lows MT4, un outil robuste qui exploite l'analyse fractale pour repérer les points de swing clés et identifier les patterns définissant les tendances comme Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) et Higher Lows (HL) pour des insights clairs sur la direction du marché. S'inspirant des principes fondamentaux d'action des prix enracinés dans la Théorie de Dow du début des années 1900 et popularisés dans le tra
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Optimisez la gestion de vos trades avec le Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) robuste conçu pour automatiser les ajustements des niveaux de stop-loss pour les trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA, garantissant la protection des profits et la gestion des risques. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et les forums MQL5 pour sa précision dans la gestion des trai
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , un indicateur de pointe utilisant la régression à noyau non paramétrique pour fournir une analyse de tendances fluide et adaptative. Inspiré de l'estimateur Nadaraya-Watson, cet outil applique un lissage à noyau gaussien aux données de prix, créant des enveloppes dynamiques qui s'adaptent à la volatilité du marché sans le retard excessif des moyennes mobiles traditionnelles. Largement acclamé sur des plateformes co
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Optimisez votre analyse de trading avec le Day and Week Separator MT4, un outil intuitif conçu pour tracer des lignes de séparation journalières et hebdomadaires personnalisables, parfait pour les traders confrontés aux différences de fuseaux horaires des courtiers. Très apprécié dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour sa simplicité et son efficacité, cet indicateur répond au défi courant d’aligner les cadres temporels des graphiques avec les horaires locaux
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé avancé conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant l’indicateur de l’Indice de Force Relative (RSI) pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades basées sur des conditions de surachat et de survente. L’EA prend en charge les configurations de trading inversé dans ces zones, offrant une approche polyvalente pour la gestion des trades. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée précises, des règles de sortie flexibles et une consommation mi
CCI Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Strategy EA MT5 met en œuvre une stratégie de trading robuste basée sur l’Indice du Canal de Commodities (CCI), testée de manière approfondie pour des décisions d’entrée et de sortie précises dans diverses conditions de marché. L’EA offre des capacités de trading complètes, y compris des stratégies optionnelles de récupération de grille, de couverture et de martingale (configurables, désactivées par défaut). Il propose plusieurs méthodes d’entrée (cassures, renverse
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Améliorez la gestion des risques de votre portefeuille avec le Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour suivre et gérer automatiquement le profit total de votre compte ou des trades avec un numéro magique spécifique sur MetaTrader 5, en clôturant tous les trades lorsque le profit actuel tombe en dessous du dernier pic de profit. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son mécanisme dynamique de verrouillage des profits, cet EA est un fa
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre processus de clôture de trades avec le Close Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour automatiser les sorties de trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA sur MetaTrader 5, offrant aux traders un contrôle précis sur leurs stratégies de sortie. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour ses critères de clôture polyvalents et personnalisables, cet EA est un favori parmi les scalpers, day traders et swing traders sur des marchés volatils comme
FREE
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Indicateur de Canal Keltner MT5 , un outil classique de volatilité inspiré de l'innovation de Chester Keltner dans les années 1960, combinant des moyennes mobiles exponentielles (EMA) avec la plage réelle moyenne (ATR) pour créer des bandes de prix dynamiques. Célébré dans les cercles de trading depuis son renouveau à l'ère numérique, cet indicateur a gagné en popularité sur des plateformes comme TradingView et MQL5 pour sa fiabilité dans la détection
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé conçu pour capturer des opportunités basées sur les conditions de renversement des Bandes de Bollinger. Il exécute des transactions d’achat lorsqu’un renversement haussier est détecté près de la bande inférieure (lorsque la bougie précédente clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure et que la bougie actuelle clôture au-dessus, passant d’une bougie rouge à une bougie verte) et des transactions de vente pour un renversement baissier
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Restez en avance sur l’élan du marché avec le Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicateur polyvalent multi-devises conçu pour suivre et alerter les traders sur des mouvements précis en pips à travers plusieurs symboles, idéal pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa capacité à détecter les changements soudains du
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Simplifiez votre trading avec le STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) convivial conçu pour rationaliser l'exécution et la gestion des trades sur MetaTrader 4, offrant un placement d'ordres en un clic et une fermeture automatique des trades basée sur des seuils de profit et de perte personnalisables. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son interface intuitive et son contrôle efficace des trades, cet EA est un outil incontournable pour les scalpers, day traders et
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis