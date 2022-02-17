Что не так с индикатором?

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Помогите разораться, что не так с кодом индикатора.

После запуска не обновляется данный. Нужно или запустить по новой или обновить тайминг.


#property copyright ""

#property link      ""
#property version   ""
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Bollinger bands %b"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrYellow
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_level1 0.0
#property indicator_level2 0.5
#property indicator_level3 1.0

//---- input parameters
input int    BBPeriod=20;        //Period
input int    BBShift=0;         // Shift
input double StdDeviation=2.0;  //Standard Deviation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE appliedprc=PRICE_CLOSE; //Applied Price
//--- indicator buffers
double         UpperBuffer[];
double         LowerBuffer[];
double         MiddleBuffer[];
double         BLGBuffer[];
int    bbhandle;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BLGBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,MiddleBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,UpperBuffer ,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,LowerBuffer ,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(BLGBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MiddleBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(UpperBuffer,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(LowerBuffer,true);
    if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60)
  {
  Alert("We have less than 60 bars for Indicator exited now!!");
  return (-1);
  
  }
   bbhandle=iBands(NULL,0,BBPeriod,BBShift,StdDeviation,appliedprc);
    if(bbhandle<0){
  Alert("Can not create handle ",GetLastError(),"!!");
  return (-1);
  }
 //---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
   if(BarsCalculated(bbhandle)<rates_total) return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(bbhandle,0,0,rates_total,MiddleBuffer)<=0) return (0);
   if(CopyBuffer(bbhandle,1,0,rates_total,UpperBuffer)<=0) return (0);
   if(CopyBuffer(bbhandle,2,0,rates_total,LowerBuffer)<=0) return (0); 
   
   int pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<0) pos=0;
   for(int i=pos; i<rates_total-(BBPeriod+BBShift+1); i++)
     {
    
     BLGBuffer[i]=(close[i]-LowerBuffer[i])/(UpperBuffer[i]-LowerBuffer[i]);

     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Препроцессор / Свойства программ (#property)
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Препроцессор / Свойства программ (#property)
  • www.mql5.com
Свойства программ (#property) - Препроцессор - Основы языка - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
ilnar Gabdrakhmanov:

Помогите разораться, что не так с кодом индикатора.

После запуска не обновляется данный. Нужно или запустить по новой или обновить тайминг.


Код:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       BB BLG.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot BLG
#property indicator_label1  "BLG"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrDeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input group             "Bands"
input int                  Inp_Bands_bands_period  = 20;                // Bands: period for average line calculation
input int                  Inp_Bands_bands_shift   = 0;                 // Bands: horizontal shift of the indicator
input double               Inp_Bands_deviation     = 2.0;               // Bands: number of standard deviations
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_Bands_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE;       // Bands: type of price
//--- indicator buffers
double   BLGBuffer[];
double   BandsUpperBuffer[];
double   BandsMiddleBuffer[];
double   BandsLowerBuffer[];
//---
int      handle_iBands;                   // variable for storing the handle of the iBands indicator
int      bars_calculated      = 0;        // we will keep the number of values in the Bollinger Bands indicator
bool     m_init_error         = false;    // error on InInit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BLGBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,BandsUpperBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,BandsMiddleBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,BandsLowerBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- create handle of the indicator iBands
   handle_iBands=iBands(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_Bands_bands_period,
                        Inp_Bands_bands_shift,Inp_Bands_deviation,Inp_Bands_applied_price);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iBands==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iBands indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   if(m_init_error)
      return(0);
   if(rates_total<Inp_Bands_bands_period)
      return(0);
//--- number of values copied from the iBands indicator
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle_iBands);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iBands indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the size of indicator buffers is greater than the number of values in the iBands indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
      if(calculated>rates_total)
         values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else
         values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the array with values of the Bollinger Bands indicator
//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(BandsMiddleBuffer,BandsUpperBuffer,BandsLowerBuffer,Inp_Bands_bands_shift,handle_iBands,values_to_copy))
      return(0);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Bollinger Bands indicator
   bars_calculated=calculated;
   int limit=prev_calculated-1;
   if(prev_calculated==0)
      limit=Inp_Bands_bands_period+3;
   for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++)
     {
      BLGBuffer[i]=(close[i]-BandsLowerBuffer[i])/(BandsUpperBuffer[i]-BandsLowerBuffer[i]);
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iBands indicator              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &base_values[],     // indicator buffer of the middle line of Bollinger Bands
                           double &upper_values[],    // indicator buffer of the upper border
                           double &lower_values[],    // indicator buffer of the lower border
                           int shift,                 // shift
                           int ind_handle,            // handle of the iBands indicator
                           int amount                 // number of copied values
                          )
  {
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the MiddleBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-shift,amount,base_values)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBands indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- fill a part of the UpperBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-shift,amount,upper_values)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBands indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- fill a part of the LowerBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-shift,amount,lower_values)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBands indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle_iBands!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle_iBands);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Результат:

BB BLG

Файлы:
BB_BLG.mq5  17 kb
 
Спасибо
 
ilnar Gabdrakhmanov #:
Спасибо

Пожалуйста, пользуйтесь :)

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