Узнать значение МА, наложенной на RSI в подвале
Попробуйте так:
Цикл по ChartIndicatorsTotal
-> ChartIndicatorName
-> ChartIndicatorGet (получить хендл индикатора).
А по хендлу уже копировать данные.
Добавлено: сам я не проверял так, просто как идея.
Попробуйте так:
Цикл по ChartIndicatorsTotal
-> ChartIndicatorName
-> ChartIndicatorGet (получить хендл индикатора).
А по хендлу уже копировать данные.
Добавлено: сам я не проверял так, просто как идея.
Благодарю. А для МТ4 есть варианты?
iMAOnArray() разве не подходит?
Хм.. Интересная мысль. Спасибо. Я и забыл про эти OnArray(), ни разу не пользовался....
Пример:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartIndicatorsTotal.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.001" #property script_show_inputs //--- input parameters input bool InpGetValues = true; // Get value buffer #0 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- int windows_total=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL); for(int i=windows_total-1; i>=0; i--) { int indicators_total=ChartIndicatorsTotal(0,i); for(int j=indicators_total-1; j>=0; j--) { Print("windows #",i,", indicator #",j,", ",ChartIndicatorName(0,i,j)); if(InpGetValues) { int handle=ChartIndicatorGet(10,i,ChartIndicatorName(0,i,j)); double buffer_0[]; ArraySetAsSeries(buffer_0,true); int start_pos=0,count=3; if(iGetArray(handle,0,start_pos,count,buffer_0)) { Print(" -> ",DoubleToString(buffer_0[0],Digits())); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get value of buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos, const int count,double &arr_buffer[]) { bool result=true; if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer)) { PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, this a no dynamic array!",__FILE__,__FUNCTION__); return(false); } ArrayFree(arr_buffer); //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer); if(copied!=count) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, amount to copy: %d, copied: %d, error code %d", __FILE__,__FUNCTION__,count,copied,GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Результат:
2019.11.07 07:03:32.838 ChartIndicatorsTotal (GBPUSD,M1) windows #2, indicator #0, MACD(15,26,1) 2019.11.07 07:03:32.839 ChartIndicatorsTotal (GBPUSD,M1) -> 0.00001 2019.11.07 07:03:32.839 ChartIndicatorsTotal (GBPUSD,M1) windows #1, indicator #1, MA(14) 2019.11.07 07:03:32.839 ChartIndicatorsTotal (GBPUSD,M1) -> 55.20153 2019.11.07 07:03:32.839 ChartIndicatorsTotal (GBPUSD,M1) windows #1, indicator #0, RSI(14) 2019.11.07 07:03:32.839 ChartIndicatorsTotal (GBPUSD,M1) -> 46.59408
Благодарю. А для МТ4 есть варианты?
Вы написали на форуме MQL5. Вы написали в главном разделе - поэтому ответ получили по MQL5. Вопросы для старого терминала пожалуйста размещайте в специальном разделе: MQL4 и MetaTrader 4. Тему перенесу.
- Бесплатные приложения для трейдинга
- 8 000+ сигналов для копирования
- Экономические новости для анализа финансовых рынков
Вы принимаете политику сайта и условия использования
Все желаю доброго утра!
Ребята, подскажите, есть ли возможность узнать значение МА, наложенной на RSI в подвале?
Заранее благодарен.