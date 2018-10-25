Помогите исправить индикатор Ind-Fractals

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Привет всем.

Нашел в библиотеке кода полезный индикатор Ind-Fractals. Однако, он рисует фракталы на каждом баре, вместо того, чтобы просчитывать их как надо. Хотелось бы попользоваться индикатором, а он "сломан"((( Помогите найти ошибку, пробовал связаться с автором, но он на сообщения не отвечает. Для удобства продублировал код сюда и приложение.

#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net"

//----

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 8

#property indicator_color1 Red

#property indicator_color2 Red

#property indicator_color3 Blue

#property indicator_color4 Blue

#property indicator_color5 Lime

#property indicator_color6 Lime

#property indicator_color7 Sienna

#property indicator_color8 Sienna

//---- input parameters

extern bool      Comm=true;

//---- buffers

double ExtMapBuffer1[];

double ExtMapBuffer2[];

double ExtMapBuffer3[];

double ExtMapBuffer4[];

double ExtMapBuffer5[];

double ExtMapBuffer6[];

double ExtMapBuffer7[];

double ExtMapBuffer8[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init()

  {

//---- indicators

   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW);//стиль линии индикатора

   SetIndexArrow(0,217); // прописывает тип стрелки

   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);//Связывает указанный индикаторный буфер с одномерным динамическим массивом типа double. Существует 2 варианта функции.

   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);//Устанавливает значение пустой величины для линии индикатора.

   

   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(1,218);

   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);

   

   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(2,217);

   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0.0);

   

   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(3,218);

   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer4);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(3,0.0);

   

   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(4,217);

   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtMapBuffer5);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(4,0.0);

   

   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(5,218);

   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtMapBuffer6);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(5,0.0);

   

   SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(6,217);

   SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtMapBuffer7);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(6,0.0);

   

   SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(7,218);

   SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtMapBuffer8);

   SetIndexEmptyValue(7,0.0);

   return(0);  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custor indicator deinitialization function                       |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int deinit() {return(0);  }

//------------------------------------------------------------------  

bool Fractal(string F,int Per,int shift)  {

   if(Period()>Per) return(-1);

   Per=Per/Period()*2+MathCeil(Per/Period()/2);

   if(shift<Per)return(-1);

   if(shift>Bars-Per)return(-1);

   for(int i=1;i<=Per;i++)  {

      if(shift+i>=Bars || shift-i<0) return(-1);

      if(F=="U")  {

         if(High[shift+i]>High[shift])return(-1);

         if(High[shift-i]>=High[shift])return(-1);  }

      if(F=="L")   {

         if(Low[shift+i]<Low[shift])return(-1);

         if(Low[shift-i]<=Low[shift])return(-1);  }   }

   return(1);  }

//------------------------------------------------------------------

int start()

  {

   int D1=1440,H4=240,H1=60,M15=15,B;

   double P;

   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();// количество баров неизмененных после последнего вызова индикатора

   B=Bars-counted_bars;

   if(counted_bars==0) B--;

   if(Period()==D1)P=150*Point;// period возвращает текущий период графика

   if(Period()==H4)P=70*Point;

   if(Period()==H1)P=40*Point;

   if(Period()==30)P=30*Point;

   if(Period()==M15)P=20*Point;

   if(Period()==5)P=10*Point;

   if(Period()==1)P=5*Point;

   for(int shift=B;shift>0;shift--)

     {

      if(Fractal("U",M15,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer1[shift]=High[shift]+P;

      else ExtMapBuffer1[shift]=0;

      if(Fractal("L",M15,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer2[shift]=Low[shift]-P;

      else ExtMapBuffer2[shift]=0;

      if(Fractal("U",H1,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer3[shift]=High[shift]+P;

      else ExtMapBuffer3[shift]=0;

      if(Fractal("L",H1,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer4[shift]=Low[shift]-P;

      else ExtMapBuffer4[shift]=0;

      if(Fractal("U",H4,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer5[shift]=High[shift]+P;

      else ExtMapBuffer5[shift]=0;

      if(Fractal("L",H4,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer6[shift]=Low[shift]-P;

      else ExtMapBuffer6[shift]=0;

      if(Fractal("U",D1,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer7[shift]=High[shift]+P;

      else ExtMapBuffer7[shift]=0;

      if(Fractal("L",D1,shift)==1) ExtMapBuffer8[shift]=Low[shift]-P;

      else ExtMapBuffer8[shift]=0;

     }

   if(Comm) Comment(" D1 - коричневый\n H4 - зелёный\n H1 - синий\nM15 - красный ");


   return(0);

  }

MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
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Файлы:
Ind-Fractals-2.mq4  11 kb
 

Там внутри есть функция Fractal(), она объявлена как bool, надо изменить на int.

bool Fractal(string F,int Per,int shift)  {

заменить на

int Fractal(string F,int Per,int shift)  {
 
X-place:

Нашел в библиотеке кода полезный индикатор Ind-Fractals. Однако, он рисует фракталы на каждом баре, вместо того, чтобы просчитывать их как надо. Хотелось бы попользоваться индикатором, а он "сломан"((( Помогите найти ошибку

Поправил


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               Ind-Fractals-1.mq4 |
//|                      Copyright © 2005, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  Corrections: forex-time@mail.ru |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2018, forex-time@mail.ru"
#property link      "forex-time@mail.ru"
#property strict
//----
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 8
#property indicator_color1 Red
#property indicator_color2 Red
#property indicator_color3 Blue
#property indicator_color4 Blue
#property indicator_color5 Lime
#property indicator_color6 Lime
#property indicator_color7 Sienna
#property indicator_color8 Sienna
//---- input parameters
extern bool      Comm=true; //Комментарий
//---- buffers
double ExtMapBuffer1[];
double ExtMapBuffer2[];
double ExtMapBuffer3[];
double ExtMapBuffer4[];
double ExtMapBuffer5[];
double ExtMapBuffer6[];
double ExtMapBuffer7[];
double ExtMapBuffer8[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init(){
//---- indicators
   IndicatorBuffers(8);   

   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(0,217);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
   
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(1,218);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2);SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
   
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(2,217);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3);SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0.0);
   
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(3,218);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer4);SetIndexEmptyValue(3,0.0);
   
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(4,217);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtMapBuffer5);SetIndexEmptyValue(4,0.0);
   
   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(5,218);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtMapBuffer6);SetIndexEmptyValue(5,0.0);
   
   SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(6,217);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtMapBuffer7);SetIndexEmptyValue(6,0.0);
   
   SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_ARROW);SetIndexArrow(7,218);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,ExtMapBuffer8);SetIndexEmptyValue(7,0.0);
return(0);}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custor indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit() {
   Comment("");
return(0);}
//------------------------------------------------------------------  
bool Fractal(string F,double Per,int shift) {
   if(Period()>Per) return(0);
   Per=Per/Period()*2+MathCeil(Per/Period()/2);
   if(shift<Per)return(0);
   if(shift>Bars-Per)return(0);
   for(int i=1;i<=Per;i++) {
      if(shift+i>=Bars || shift-i<0) return(0);
      if(F=="Up") {
         if(High[shift+i]>High[shift])return(0);
         if(High[shift-i]>=High[shift])return(0);}
      if(F=="Dn") {
         if(Low[shift+i]<Low[shift])return(0);
         if(Low[shift-i]<=Low[shift])return(0);}}
return(1); }
//------------------------------------------------------------------
int start()
  {
   double P=0.0;
   int D1=1440,H4=240,H1=60,M15=15;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   int shift,limit;
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
      limit = MathMin(Bars-counted_bars,Bars-1);
   if(counted_bars==0) {limit--;limit-=10;} else limit++;
  
   if(Period()==D1)P=150*Point;// period возвращает текущий период графика
   if(Period()==H4)P=70*Point;
   if(Period()==H1)P=40*Point;
   if(Period()==30)P=30*Point;
   if(Period()==M15)P=20*Point;
   if(Period()==5)P=10*Point;
   if(Period()==1)P=5*Point;
   
   for(shift=limit; shift>0; shift--)
     {
      if(Fractal("Up",M15,shift)==1 && Period()==M15) {ExtMapBuffer1[shift]=High[shift]+P;} else ExtMapBuffer1[shift]=0.0;
      if(Fractal("Up",H1,shift)==1  && Period()==H1)  {ExtMapBuffer3[shift]=High[shift]+P;} else ExtMapBuffer3[shift]=0.0;
      if(Fractal("Up",H4,shift)==1  && Period()==H4)  {ExtMapBuffer5[shift]=High[shift]+P;} else ExtMapBuffer5[shift]=0.0;
      if(Fractal("Up",D1,shift)==1  && Period()==D1)  {ExtMapBuffer7[shift]=High[shift]+P;} else ExtMapBuffer7[shift]=0.0;
  
      if(Fractal("Dn",M15,shift)==1 && Period()==M15) {ExtMapBuffer2[shift]=Low[shift]-P;}  else ExtMapBuffer2[shift]=0.0;  
      if(Fractal("Dn",H1,shift)==1  && Period()==H1)  {ExtMapBuffer4[shift]=Low[shift]-P;}  else ExtMapBuffer4[shift]=0.0;
      if(Fractal("Dn",H4,shift)==1  && Period()==H4)  {ExtMapBuffer6[shift]=Low[shift]-P;}  else ExtMapBuffer6[shift]=0.0;
      if(Fractal("Dn",D1,shift)==1  && Period()==D1)  {ExtMapBuffer8[shift]=Low[shift]-P;}  else ExtMapBuffer8[shift]=0.0;
     }
   if(Comm) Comment(" D1 - коричневый\n H4 - зелёный\n H1 - синий\nM15 - красный ");
return(0);}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Файлы:
Ind-Fractals-3.mq4  11 kb
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Там внутри есть функция Fractal(), она объявлена как bool, надо изменить на int.

заменить на

огромное спасибо. бился несколько дней над этим. а не подскажете, почему такая ошибка. bool это же false (-1) или true (1). По коду, функция других значений не принимает, следовательно компилятор должен понимать, что false меньше нуля, true больше
 
X-place:
огромное спасибо. бился несколько дней над этим. а не подскажете, почему такая ошибка. bool это же false (-1) или true (1). По коду, функция других значений не принимает, следовательно компилятор должен понимать, что false меньше нуля, true больше

В Fractal() все -1 заменить на 0

 
X-place:
огромное спасибо. бился несколько дней над этим. а не подскажете, почему такая ошибка. bool это же false (-1) или true (1). По коду, функция других значений не принимает, следовательно компилятор должен понимать, что false меньше нуля, true больше

false, это только 0, остальные значение - true, кажется так. Но не в этом дело. Значение возвращаемое функцией используется как int. Раньше в mql4 получалось так, можно было через переменную bool передавать значения int. Потом переменная bool стала работать как настоящая переменная bool и работать перестало.

 
FXwin:

В Fractal() все -1 заменить на 0

Еще вопрос, возможно ли прописать в коде настройки линий по умолчанию, чтобы не нулевые значения по толщине были, а отличные от нуля

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