Индикаторы: MACD Histogram

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MACD Histogram:

Оригинальный индикатор MACD, включающий MACD линию, Сигнальную линию и Гистограмму схождения расхождения упомянутых линий.

Пример 4.

Автор: Aleksey Terentev

 
Automated-Trading:

MACD Histogram:

Автор: Aleksey Terentev

hi aleksey, its a very nice indicator, thanks for it, but why the indicator dont draw all divergences like on the pic? the white lines and arrow show a divergence on the histogram and line.


 
aretz70:

hi aleksey, its a very nice indicator, thanks for it, but why the indicator dont draw all divergences like on the pic? the white lines and arrow show a divergence on the histogram and line.


Hi. Thanks for the feedback.
Yes, at the moment the algorithm for finding discrepancies is simple enough: it looks for the nearest extremes. In the case described by you, the indicator has intermediate extremes.
I noticed such moments, but I did not update the algorithm, because false signals may appear. Later I was going to update it. It is worth a little wait.
 
Aleksey Terentev:
Hi. Thanks for the feedback.
Yes, at the moment the algorithm for finding discrepancies is simple enough: it looks for the nearest extremes. In the case described by you, the indicator has intermediate extremes.
I noticed such moments, but I did not update the algorithm, because false signals may appear. Later I was going to update it. It is worth a little wait.
ok i will wait for your update:)
 
Отличный индикатор! Спасибо!
 
Добрый День, Отличный индикатор, просто супер, скачивайте быстрее, ставьте +100 автор баллов. Сигналы точны просто нет слов. Автор молодец. Как я долго искал такой индикатор. Скачивайте индикатор сверх надежен. Автору РЕСПЕКТ...Браво
 
Vadzim Lepekha #:
Сигналы точны просто нет слов

До первого безотката. Рынок изменчив, хоть и цикличен.

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