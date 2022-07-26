Индикаторы: MACD Histogram
Automated-Trading:
Автор: Aleksey Terentev
hi aleksey, its a very nice indicator, thanks for it, but why the indicator dont draw all divergences like on the pic? the white lines and arrow show a divergence on the histogram and line.
aretz70:Hi. Thanks for the feedback.
hi aleksey, its a very nice indicator, thanks for it, but why the indicator dont draw all divergences like on the pic? the white lines and arrow show a divergence on the histogram and line.
hi aleksey, its a very nice indicator, thanks for it, but why the indicator dont draw all divergences like on the pic? the white lines and arrow show a divergence on the histogram and line.
Yes, at the moment the algorithm for finding discrepancies is simple enough: it looks for the nearest extremes. In the case described by you, the indicator has intermediate extremes.
I noticed such moments, but I did not update the algorithm, because false signals may appear. Later I was going to update it. It is worth a little wait.
Aleksey Terentev:ok i will wait for your update:)
Hi. Thanks for the feedback.
Yes, at the moment the algorithm for finding discrepancies is simple enough: it looks for the nearest extremes. In the case described by you, the indicator has intermediate extremes.
I noticed such moments, but I did not update the algorithm, because false signals may appear. Later I was going to update it. It is worth a little wait.
Hi. Thanks for the feedback.
Yes, at the moment the algorithm for finding discrepancies is simple enough: it looks for the nearest extremes. In the case described by you, the indicator has intermediate extremes.
I noticed such moments, but I did not update the algorithm, because false signals may appear. Later I was going to update it. It is worth a little wait.
Отличный индикатор! Спасибо!
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MACD Histogram:
Оригинальный индикатор MACD, включающий MACD линию, Сигнальную линию и Гистограмму схождения расхождения упомянутых линий.
Автор: Aleksey Terentev