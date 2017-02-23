Excuse me, is there a Russian who understands Chinese?

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[Удален]  
Excuse me, is there a Russian who understands Chinese?
 
Mingguang Deng:
Excuse me, is there a Russian who understands Chinese?
Китайцы.

Китайцы понимают по-китайски
[Удален]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Китайцы.

Китайцы понимают по-китайски
I want to know a Russian who knows Chinese     You're right）                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 
Mingguang Deng:
I want to know a Russian who knows Chinese     You're right）                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
I do not speak Chinese ...
-------------
Do you want to write to the service desk in Russian? or to translate something from Russian to the Chinese?
or to communicate?

If you speak English so what is the problem?

There are some Chinese people who speaks Russian language ...
[Удален]  
Sergey Golubev:
I do not speak Chinese ...
-------------
Do you want to write to the service desk in Russian? or to translate something from Russian to the Chinese?
or to communicate?

If you speak English so what is the problem?

There are some Chinese people who speaks Russian language ...
Just want to communicate）））
 
As I know - Chinese moderator speaks English - enbo lu
 
Mingguang Deng:
Just want to communicate）））
In Russian language?
or
Communicate with Russians using Chinese language?

Not a problem - we all can use in-built forum translation feature located above every post here:

使用中文与俄罗斯人沟通？

不是一个问题 - 我们都可以使用内置的功能位于每个职位上方：

[Удален]  
Sergey Golubev:
In Russian language?
or
Communicate with Russians using Chinese language?

Not a problem - we all can use in-built forum translation feature located above every post here:

使用中文与俄罗斯人沟通？

不是一个问题 - 我们都可以使用内置的功能位于每个职位上方：

Yes, this feature is very convenient））
 
Mingguang Deng:
Just want to communicate）））
Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian. 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian. 
Еще не ясно какой язык сложнее)
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian. 
Понравилось))))
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