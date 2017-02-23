Excuse me, is there a Russian who understands Chinese?
Excuse me, is there a Russian who understands Chinese?
Mingguang Deng:Китайцы.
Excuse me, is there a Russian who understands Chinese?
Excuse me, is there a Russian who understands Chinese?
Китайцы понимают по-китайски
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Китайцы.
Китайцы понимают по-китайски
Китайцы.
Китайцы понимают по-китайски
I want to know a Russian who knows Chinese You're right）
Mingguang Deng:I do not speak Chinese ...
I want to know a Russian who knows Chinese You're right）
-------------
Do you want to write to the service desk in Russian? or to translate something from Russian to the Chinese?
or to communicate?
If you speak English so what is the problem?
There are some Chinese people who speaks Russian language ...
Sergey Golubev:Just want to communicate）））
I do not speak Chinese ...
-------------
Do you want to write to the service desk in Russian? or to translate something from Russian to the Chinese?
or to communicate?
If you speak English so what is the problem?
There are some Chinese people who speaks Russian language ...
I do not speak Chinese ...
-------------
Do you want to write to the service desk in Russian? or to translate something from Russian to the Chinese?
or to communicate?
If you speak English so what is the problem?
There are some Chinese people who speaks Russian language ...
Mingguang Deng:In Russian language?
Just want to communicate）））
Just want to communicate）））
or
Communicate with Russians using Chinese language?
Not a problem - we all can use in-built forum translation feature located above every post here:
使用中文与俄罗斯人沟通？
不是一个问题 - 我们都可以使用内置的功能位于每个职位上方：
Sergey Golubev:Yes, this feature is very convenient））
In Russian language?
or
Communicate with Russians using Chinese language?
Not a problem - we all can use in-built forum translation feature located above every post here:
使用中文与俄罗斯人沟通？
不是一个问题 - 我们都可以使用内置的功能位于每个职位上方：
In Russian language?
or
Communicate with Russians using Chinese language?
Not a problem - we all can use in-built forum translation feature located above every post here:
使用中文与俄罗斯人沟通？
不是一个问题 - 我们都可以使用内置的功能位于每个职位上方：
Mingguang Deng:Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian.
Just want to communicate）））
Just want to communicate）））
Dmitry Fedoseev:Еще не ясно какой язык сложнее)
Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian.
Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian.
Dmitry Fedoseev:Понравилось))))
Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian.
Why on Chinese? Lets on Russian.
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