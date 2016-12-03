Оптимизация

Здравствуйте. Не могу понять, почему во время оптимизации первые 400-430 проходов пролетают быстро, а потом начинается НЕЧТО. Оптимизация продолжается ТАААК медленно! Процессор у меня неслабый- i7 4790K. Но ооочень медленная оптимизация!  Причем, насколько я помню, это началось после установки MQL5 cloud network. 
Еще один вопрос: какой интервал будет АДЕКВАТНЫМ для оптимизации советника торгующего на таймфрейме М1?
 
Вопрос по крайней мере некорректен без предоставления кода. Как вариант Вы неэкономно работаете:

  • на каждом тике делаете неэффективные пересчёты
  • на каждом тике обращаетесь на всю глубину торговой истрии

 
Согласен, без кода мало, что можно сказать...Но, первые несколько десятков прогонов пролетают быстро. Причем, в MQL5 cloud network происходит тоже самое: по началу все летает, а после 400-450-ого прохода удаленные компы начинают "задыхаться". 
 
Я дал целых две наводки.
 
Я нашел, в чем может быть проблема... У меня период индикатора-параметр оптимизируемый и он доходит до значения 300, и на каждом тике все значения копируются в буфер. Возможно, пока период индикатора небольшой, это не очень отображается на скорости прохода.
Еще я использую стандартные функции iHigh() и iLow() из справочника, но они у меня вынесены за OnTick(). Больше к истории я нигде не обращаюсь. Я только перешел с MQL4.
 
Вы хоть не на каждом тике создаёте хендл индикатора? Какой индикатор используете? Покажите обращение к индикатору в OnTick()/
 
В OnInit() у меня следующее: double boll=iBands(symb,PERIOD_CURRENT,periodBB,BBshift,BBdeviation,PRICE_CLOSE);

В OnTick() :  

double _bollm[], _bolllow[], _bollh[];


ArraySetAsSeries(_bollh,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(_bollm,true);
ArraySetAsSeries(_bolllow,true);

CopyBuffer(boll,0,1,periodBB,_bollm);
CopyBuffer(boll,1,1,periodBB,_bollh);
CopyBuffer(boll,2,1,periodBB,_bolllow);
 
Вот код для СОВЕТНИКА: объявление, использование и получение данных с индикатора iBands ... Сейчас сделаю....

 

Код:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Test_iBands.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
int    handle_iBands;                        // variable for storing the handle of the iBands indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create handle of the indicator iBands
   handle_iBands=iBands(Symbol(),Period(),20,0,2.0,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iBands==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iBands indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   double upper =iBandsGet(UPPER_BAND,0);
   double lower =iBandsGet(LOWER_BAND,0);
   double middle=iBandsGet(BASE_LINE,0);
//---
   Comment("Upper ",DoubleToString(upper,Digits()+1),"\n",
           "Lower ",DoubleToString(lower,Digits()+1),"\n",
           "Middle ",DoubleToString(middle,Digits()+1));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers for the iBands                              |
//|  the buffer numbers are the following:                           |
//|   0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iBandsGet(const int buffer,const int index)
  {
   double Bands[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(Bands,true);
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iStochasticBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iBands,buffer,0,index+1,Bands)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBands indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(0.0);
     }
   return(Bands[index]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

и результат работы:

iBands 

СПАСИБО за помощь! Теперь все понятно! 
 
Пожалуйста 🙂. Как видите ничего сложного в MQL5 нет.
