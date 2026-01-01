BlasL3LARCM

Multiplies a square real matrix by a complex matrix.

C = A * B

where A is m-by-m and real; B is m-by-n and complex; C is m-by-n and complex.

BLAS function LARCM.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL3LARCM(

matrixc& B,

matrixc& C

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL3LARCM(

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& C

);

Parameters

B

[in] Complex matrix B of size m-by-n.

C

[out] Result complex matrix C of size m-by-n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.