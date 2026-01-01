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MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsOpenBLASBLAS Level 3BlasL3LARCM 

BlasL3LARCM

Multiplies a square real matrix by a complex matrix.

C = A * B

where A is m-by-m and real; B is m-by-n and complex; C is m-by-n and complex.

BLAS function LARCM.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL3LARCM(
   matrixc&        B,             // matrix B
   matrixc&                     // result matrix C
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL3LARCM(
   matrixcf&       B,             // matrix B
   matrixcf&                    // result matrix C
   );

Parameters

B

[in]  Complex matrix B of size m-by-n.

C

[out]  Result complex matrix C of size m-by-n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.