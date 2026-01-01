- BlasL3GeMM
- BlasL3SyMM
- BlasL3HeMM
- BlasL3TrMM
- BlasL3LACRM
- BlasL3LARCM
- BlasL3SyRK
- BlasL3HeRK
- BlasL3SyR2K
- BlasL3HeR2K
BlasL3LARCM
Multiplies a square real matrix by a complex matrix.
C = A * B
where A is m-by-m and real; B is m-by-n and complex; C is m-by-n and complex.
BLAS function LARCM.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::BlasL3LARCM(
Computing for type matrix<float>
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bool matrixf::BlasL3LARCM(
Parameters
B
[in] Complex matrix B of size m-by-n.
C
[out] Result complex matrix C of size m-by-n.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.