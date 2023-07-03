SinaisSeções
Michaela Kreindl

Night Club

Michaela Kreindl
17 comentários
Confiabilidade
312 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2020 387%
ICMarkets-Live20
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
3 840
Negociações com lucro:
2 759 (71.84%)
Negociações com perda:
1 081 (28.15%)
Melhor negociação:
21.83 EUR
Pior negociação:
-20.02 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 817.10 EUR (230 948 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 430.92 EUR (152 635 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
47 (30.55 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
36.70 EUR (35)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
16.05%
Depósito máximo carregado:
24.34%
Último negócio:
12 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
11 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.25
Negociações longas:
2 069 (53.88%)
Negociações curtas:
1 771 (46.12%)
Fator de lucro:
1.27
Valor esperado:
0.10 EUR
Lucro médio:
0.66 EUR
Perda média:
-1.32 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-12.52 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-34.87 EUR (7)
Crescimento mensal:
0.20%
Previsão anual:
2.38%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
4.70 EUR
Máximo:
61.75 EUR (12.99%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.09% (61.75 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.88% (38.96 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDNZD 482
EURCAD 435
EURNZD 394
AUDCAD 337
EURAUD 329
EURUSD 323
GBPAUD 280
USDCAD 225
USDJPY 210
GBPCAD 182
EURCHF 171
EURGBP 126
NZDCAD 77
CHFJPY 67
USDCHF 63
NZDUSD 37
GBPUSD 35
GBPCHF 34
AUDUSD 26
AUDCHF 4
AUDJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDNZD 63
EURCAD 48
EURNZD 99
AUDCAD 54
EURAUD 16
EURUSD 39
GBPAUD 37
USDCAD 64
USDJPY -8
GBPCAD -8
EURCHF 37
EURGBP -5
NZDCAD 4
CHFJPY 14
USDCHF -2
NZDUSD -1
GBPUSD 9
GBPCHF -6
AUDUSD 1
AUDCHF -8
AUDJPY -8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDNZD 9.5K
EURCAD 11K
EURNZD 18K
AUDCAD 9.7K
EURAUD 4.2K
EURUSD 3.8K
GBPAUD 8K
USDCAD 5.5K
USDJPY 1.4K
GBPCAD 627
EURCHF 4.2K
EURGBP 239
NZDCAD 1.1K
CHFJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 199
NZDUSD 10
GBPUSD 832
GBPCHF 186
AUDUSD 362
AUDCHF -587
AUDJPY -1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.83 EUR
Pior negociação: -20 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 35
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +30.55 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -12.52 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarkets-Live20" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Classic1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.20 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.22 × 9
EagleInternational-Live
0.25 × 71
ICMarkets-Live14
0.30 × 67
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.38 × 310
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 36
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.51 × 347
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.57 × 348
XMTrading-Real 34
0.64 × 42
ICMarkets-Live20
0.67 × 1397
ICMarkets-Live22
0.70 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.72 × 583
Tickmill-Live10
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live19
0.76 × 103
ICMarkets-Live05
0.78 × 334
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.78 × 1157
Tickmill-Live02
0.80 × 44
ICMarkets-Live06
0.81 × 16
ICMarkets-Live23
0.82 × 441
153 mais ...
Mean Reversion Trading during the Asia session / Gold trading 24/5


Strategy 1:

Trades will be opened in the late New York session or early Tokyo session and typically closed before the London session. In some cases the trades will be closed during the London session or in rare cases in the New York session.
Limit/market orders are used and trades are protected by stop loss (in some cases a hidden stop loss that is executed by the system). Orders have profit levels and time stops.
Averaging (grid), Martingale, hedging and pyramiding are not part of this strategy. Multiple trades of the same currency pair can be open at the same time but are part of different strategies or used to optimize initial entry. Several filters are used to avoid trading during news or unfavorable periods.


Strategy 2 (New starting in Jan 2026):

Trading Gold momentum/breakout long only 24/5 using stop and market orders. Traded are closed before weekend.


Methodology

Strategies will be evaluated on a regular basis and adjusted, temporary disabled or removed if necessary. Additional strategies can be added in the future. Each strategy was back-tested and passed a forward test on a live account. Strategies were tested with different lot sizes. To achieve a similar performance I recommend to use the same broker and account type. Network latency (ping) has a minor impact on the performance.

I trade the same strategy on my personal account with large lot size. To give you the best entries I use a small trading size for the signal. In that case the trades will be filled at a better price as we are trading during the lower liquidity session. However the performance decreases with larger account size.

It is worth mentioning that this strategy has worked even during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic without significant drawdown.


Recommendations

Enable "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" and set "Deviation/Slippage" to 0.5 in the MetaTrader signal settings. If you have a broker with large spread during market open / rollover, disable "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels".

If you miss many trades or suffer negative slippage, make sure you are using an account with low spread e.g. IC Markets RAW account. In general accounts with commission are better for my strategy than commission-free accounts. If you still experience too much slippage after taking my recommendations into account, please write a message.

For traders with increased profit expectation or very small accounts, I recommend my signals 'Night Club Selection' and DEVGRU.

Avoid any strategy that is based on dangerous money management e.g. averaging (grid) or Martingale.


    Classificação Média:
    Phuwasit Ngamtipakon
    574
    Phuwasit Ngamtipakon 2023.07.03 11:23 
     

    Usuário não fez qualquer comentário sobre a classificação

    visonwei
    552
    visonwei 2023.05.11 03:26 
     

    同样是IC，为什么你没有库存费？

    Fingerscrossed
    56
    Fingerscrossed 2023.04.25 13:13 
     

    I think the size of the drawdown we are in at the moment is expected but I believe the period of time we have been in drawdown may be excessive to some people. I'm starting to feel like this signal may have lost it's edge as they all will after a period of time. I know the provider has been working on new ideas to get out of this stagnation phase but for those counting on this signal to produce additional monthly income it's all a bit too late.

    Jin Feng Ji
    1347
    Jin Feng Ji 2023.04.25 05:39 
     

    Usuário não fez qualquer comentário sobre a classificação

    70389049
    9
    70389049 2023.03.21 08:11 
     

    Usuário não fez qualquer comentário sobre a classificação

    JUN LI
    786
    JUN LI 2023.03.11 02:49 
     

    Usuário não fez qualquer comentário sobre a classificação

    Daniel Rolf Derungs
    135
    Daniel Rolf Derungs 2023.03.09 13:50  (modificado 2023.03.09 13:51) 
     

    Ich habe am 1. März ein Abo gelöst. Leider ist bis heute nichts passiert.

    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
    2854
    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.02.02 09:33  (modificado 2023.03.17 08:24) 
     

    why you open many trades in the same pair ? and why u keep that long !!

    Egg123456
    222
    Egg123456 2022.12.02 01:28  (modificado 2022.12.05 01:16) 
     

    粉丝群群主前来支持，能稳定三年确实很有实力，加油!

    Daniele Faccia
    379
    Daniele Faccia 2022.11.25 10:58 
     

    Perfect communicatiom. i had to cancel because my broker huge spread

    qwe197068
    503
    qwe197068 2022.11.21 06:45   

    滑点

    hogaib6131
    14
    hogaib6131 2022.08.19 21:09   

    Do not start

    Tal Dahan
    1044
    Tal Dahan 2022.04.21 14:26 
     

    Very good and calm signle

    Very recomended

    Soda999
    71
    Soda999 2021.10.31 07:16 
     

    Usuário não fez qualquer comentário sobre a classificação

    ALEX
    3034
    ALEX 2021.07.22 13:11 
     

    Usuário não fez qualquer comentário sobre a classificação

    Uran Deliana
    1054
    Uran Deliana 2021.07.20 20:58  (modificado 2021.07.22 09:25) 
     

    Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.

    Gabriel Cristian
    110
    Gabriel Cristian 2021.07.01 10:08 
     

    Michaela, please let me know how to contact you for a question. I've subscribed to your service and would like to know what leverage you use. In order to fine-tune my account. Thanks in advance

    2025.12.30 14:47
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.07 23:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.30 06:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.03.01 01:58
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.02.29 03:02
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 20:59
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 07:38
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.13 00:56
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.10.01 23:40
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.07.29 00:01
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.01.22 23:52
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
    2023.01.09 20:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2022.12.28 08:15
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2022.01.06 23:10
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2021.12.30 01:19
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2021.05.31 21:11
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.05.21 00:14
    80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 502 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2021.04.20 22:26
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.04.12 02:12
    80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 463 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2021.04.06 22:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    Sinal
    Preço
    Crescimento
    Assinantes
    Fundos
    Saldo
    Semanas
    Expert Advisors
    Negociações
    Rentável
    Atividade
    PF
    Valor esperado
    Rebaixamento
    Alavancagem
    Night Club
    30 USD por mês
    387%
    0
    0
    USD
    481
    EUR
    312
    100%
    3 840
    71%
    16%
    1.26
    0.10
    EUR
    13%
    1:200
