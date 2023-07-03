SignauxSections
Michaela Kreindl

Night Club

Michaela Kreindl
17 avis
Fiabilité
299 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 410%
ICMarkets-Live20
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 722
Bénéfice trades:
2 682 (72.05%)
Perte trades:
1 040 (27.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.83 EUR
Pire transaction:
-20.02 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 764.65 EUR (225 857 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 355.51 EUR (146 051 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
47 (30.55 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
36.70 EUR (35)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
16.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.34%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.63
Longs trades:
1 996 (53.63%)
Courts trades:
1 726 (46.37%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
0.11 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.66 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.30 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-12.52 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-34.87 EUR (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.22%
Prévision annuelle:
-2.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.70 EUR
Maximal:
61.75 EUR (12.99%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.09% (61.75 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
7.88% (38.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 482
EURCAD 418
EURNZD 383
AUDCAD 334
EURAUD 320
EURUSD 310
GBPAUD 276
USDJPY 210
USDCAD 204
GBPCAD 182
EURCHF 171
EURGBP 104
NZDCAD 77
CHFJPY 67
USDCHF 45
NZDUSD 37
GBPUSD 35
GBPCHF 34
AUDUSD 26
AUDCHF 4
AUDJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 63
EURCAD 40
EURNZD 89
AUDCAD 54
EURAUD 60
EURUSD 29
GBPAUD 54
USDJPY -8
USDCAD 57
GBPCAD -8
EURCHF 37
EURGBP -8
NZDCAD 4
CHFJPY 14
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD -1
GBPUSD 9
GBPCHF -6
AUDUSD 1
AUDCHF -8
AUDJPY -8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 9.5K
EURCAD 9.5K
EURNZD 17K
AUDCAD 9.6K
EURAUD 7.9K
EURUSD 3.4K
GBPAUD 9.3K
USDJPY 1.4K
USDCAD 4.9K
GBPCAD 627
EURCHF 4.2K
EURGBP -73
NZDCAD 1.1K
CHFJPY 2.1K
USDCHF 415
NZDUSD 10
GBPUSD 832
GBPCHF 186
AUDUSD 362
AUDCHF -587
AUDJPY -1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.83 EUR
Pire transaction: -20 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 35
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.55 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -12.52 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 6
EGlobal-Classic1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.20 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.22 × 9
EagleInternational-Live
0.25 × 71
ICMarkets-Live14
0.30 × 67
ICMarkets-Live07
0.36 × 179
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.38 × 310
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 36
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live15
0.51 × 347
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.57 × 348
XMTrading-Real 34
0.64 × 42
ICMarkets-Live20
0.67 × 1397
ICMarkets-Live22
0.70 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.72 × 583
Tickmill-Live10
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live19
0.76 × 103
ICMarkets-Live05
0.78 × 334
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.78 × 1157
Tickmill-Live02
0.80 × 44
ICMarkets-Live06
0.81 × 16
ICMarkets-Live23
0.82 × 441
153 plus...
Mean Reversion Trading during the Asia session


Strategy

Trades will be opened in the late New York session or early Tokyo session and typically closed before the London session. In some cases the trades will be closed during the London session or in rare cases in the New York session.
Limit/market orders are used and trades are protected by stop loss (in some cases a hidden stop loss that is executed by the system). Orders have profit levels and time stops.
Averaging (grid), Martingale, hedging and pyramiding are not part of this strategy. Multiple trades of the same currency pair can be open at the same time but are part of different strategies or used to optimize initial entry. Several filters are used to avoid trading during news or unfavorable periods.


Methodology

Strategies will be evaluated on a regular basis and adjusted, temporary disabled or removed if necessary. Additional strategies can be added in the future. Each strategy was back-tested and passed a forward test on a live account. Strategies were tested with different lot sizes. To achieve a similar performance I recommend to use the same broker and account type. Network latency (ping) has a minor impact on the performance.

I trade the same strategy on my personal account with large lot size. To give you the best entries I use a small trading size for the signal. In that case the trades will be filled at a better price as we are trading during the lower liquidity session. However the performance decreases with larger account size.

It is worth mentioning that this strategy has worked even during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic without significant drawdown.


Recommendations

Enable "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" and set "Deviation/Slippage" to 0.5 in the MetaTrader signal settings. If you have a broker with large spread during market open / rollover, disable "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels".

If you miss many trades or suffer negative slippage, make sure you are using an account with low spread e.g. IC Markets RAW account. In general accounts with commission are better for my strategy than commission-free accounts. If you still experience too much slippage after taking my recommendations into account, please write a message.

For traders with increased profit expectation or very small accounts, I recommend my signals 'Night Club Selection' and DEVGRU.

Avoid any strategy that is based on dangerous money management e.g. averaging (grid) or Martingale.


💥 SPECIAL DISCOUNT DEAL: Save 22% of the IC Markets commission! 💥

Immediate commission cost reduction for every trade opened.

Register: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=68394 and enter code 68394.
Existing customer: Simply ask IC Markets to link your accounts to referral id 68394.

Telegram channel: https://t.me/aifx_trading

    Note moyenne:
    Fingerscrossed
    56
    Fingerscrossed 2023.04.25 13:13 
     

    I think the size of the drawdown we are in at the moment is expected but I believe the period of time we have been in drawdown may be excessive to some people. I'm starting to feel like this signal may have lost it's edge as they all will after a period of time. I know the provider has been working on new ideas to get out of this stagnation phase but for those counting on this signal to produce additional monthly income it's all a bit too late.

    Daniel Rolf Derungs
    135
    Daniel Rolf Derungs 2023.03.09 13:50  (modifié 2023.03.09 13:51) 
     

    Ich habe am 1. März ein Abo gelöst. Leider ist bis heute nichts passiert.

    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
    2854
    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.02.02 09:33  (modifié 2023.03.17 08:24) 
     

    why you open many trades in the same pair ? and why u keep that long !!

    Daniele Faccia
    379
    Daniele Faccia 2022.11.25 10:58 
     

    Perfect communicatiom. i had to cancel because my broker huge spread

    Tal Dahan
    1044
    Tal Dahan 2022.04.21 14:26 
     

    Very good and calm signle

    Very recomended

    Uran Deliana
    1054
    Uran Deliana 2021.07.20 20:58  (modifié 2021.07.22 09:25) 
     

    Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.

    Gabriel Cristian
    110
    Gabriel Cristian 2021.07.01 10:08 
     

    Michaela, please let me know how to contact you for a question. I've subscribed to your service and would like to know what leverage you use. In order to fine-tune my account. Thanks in advance

    2025.01.07 23:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.12.30 06:41
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.03.01 01:58
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.02.29 03:02
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 20:59
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 07:38
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.13 00:56
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.10.01 23:40
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.07.29 00:01
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2023.01.22 23:52
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
    2023.01.09 20:41
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2022.12.28 08:15
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2022.01.06 23:10
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2021.12.30 01:19
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2021.05.31 21:11
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.05.21 00:14
    80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 502 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2021.04.20 22:26
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.04.12 02:12
    80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 463 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2021.04.06 22:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2021.03.23 02:26
    80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 443 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
