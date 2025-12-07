SinaisSeções
FastScalp RF Van M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 93%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
75
Negociações com lucro:
48 (64.00%)
Negociações com perda:
27 (36.00%)
Melhor negociação:
43.07 USD
Pior negociação:
-21.69 USD
Lucro bruto:
656.48 USD (65 764 pips)
Perda bruta:
-554.42 USD (55 123 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (55.33 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
131.76 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
45.83%
Depósito máximo carregado:
11.55%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
19
Tempo médio de espera:
4 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.09
Negociações longas:
36 (48.00%)
Negociações curtas:
39 (52.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.18
Valor esperado:
1.36 USD
Lucro médio:
13.68 USD
Perda média:
-20.53 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-81.50 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-81.50 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
92.81%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
33.37 USD
Máximo:
93.98 USD (47.01%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
47.00% (93.95 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.10% (19.46 USD)

Distribuição

  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +43.07 USD
Pior negociação: -22 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +55.33 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -81.50 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 15" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Vantage (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Sem comentários
2026.01.09 06:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 09:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 09:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 16:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
