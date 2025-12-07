シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp RF Van M1
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp RF Van M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1199  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 93%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
75
利益トレード:
48 (64.00%)
損失トレード:
27 (36.00%)
ベストトレード:
43.07 USD
最悪のトレード:
-21.69 USD
総利益:
656.48 USD (65 764 pips)
総損失:
-554.42 USD (55 123 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (55.33 USD)
最大連続利益:
131.76 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
45.83%
最大入金額:
11.55%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
19
平均保有時間:
4 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.09
長いトレード:
36 (48.00%)
短いトレード:
39 (52.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.18
期待されたペイオフ:
1.36 USD
平均利益:
13.68 USD
平均損失:
-20.53 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-81.50 USD)
最大連続損失:
-81.50 USD (4)
月間成長:
92.81%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
33.37 USD
最大の:
93.98 USD (47.01%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
47.00% (93.95 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.10% (19.46 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 75
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD+ 102
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD+ 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +43.07 USD
最悪のトレード: -22 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +55.33 USD
最大連続損失: -81.50 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 15"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Vantage (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


レビューなし
2026.01.09 06:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 09:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 09:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 08:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 07:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 16:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
コピー

